Thursday News, December 17, 2020

Winter storm pounding the East Coast? 

A foot of snow has fallen from northern Virginia into New England with more snow on the way.  +600 flights have been cancelled or delayed as of Thursday morning. https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2020/12/16/winter-storm-gail-airlines-cancel-flights-ahead-winter-storm/3918711001/

 

Headline of the Morning:  ‘Every sack is a SACK to Give Back’

Throughout the 2020 fall college football season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with eight colleges and universities to help nourish our local neighbors in need. During the season, for every quarterback sack made by the participating college, Food Lion Feeds donated 1,000 meals to the school’s local food bank through the Sack to Give Back program. Teams include: Wake Forest, App State, ECU, NC State, UNC, Clemson and Liberty.

See how YOUR team is doing on the News Blog.

https://theproducenews.com/headlines/food-lion-donates-more-200000-meals-neighbors-need

 

A second COVID-19 vaccine will be reviewed by an independent advisory committee later today and could be authorized by this weekend.   Data released by the FDA showing that Moderna’s vaccine ‘appears safe and highly effective’ in a study of more than 30,000 volunteers. BTW: Moderna’s vaccine will be for adults only.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/12/17/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-georgia-election-lawsuit-roku-hbo-max/3898627001/

 

Doing THIS will help reduce the spread of colds and flu.

‘Safety protocols’ used during the COVID-19 pandemic (the 3W’s), can help protect us from colds and flu this winter.  Health officials are encouraging us to continue practicing good hand hygiene, physical distancing, and mask wearing to not only prevent COVID-19 but also reduce colds and influenza.

“Cold and flu, COVID-19 — they’re all respiratory viruses. There are nuances between them, but basically they are all transmitted in the same way,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Healthline.  Bottom Line: That’s why mask wearing and physical distancing work against these illnesses.

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/covid-19-safety-protocols-will-also-protect-you-from-colds-flu

 

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence will receive the COVID-19 vaccine – publicly – at the White House on Friday. The Vice President wants to get the shot “publicly” to promote the safety of the vaccine and “build confidence among the American people.”  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/12/16/mike-pence-joe-biden-both-vaccinated-covid-19-coming-days/t

BTW: I wonder if the Vice President and his wife will get a ‘sticker’?  The CDC is using several marketing tactics including stickers (even ice cream) as a ‘reward’ for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.  https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20201215/cdc-encourages-covid-vaccine-with-stickers-buttons

 

REMINDER: North Carolina is under a modified ‘Stay at Home Order’ requiring residents to stay at home between 10pm and 5am, lasting until at least January 8, 2021. Unless going to work or getting food or fuel. 

*The mandate still requires each of us to WEAR a mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.

Reminder: Keep it small. Keep it outdoors.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/key-metrics-increasing-rapidly-north-carolina-begin-modified-stay-home-order-slow-covid-19

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

High Point University is celebrating Christmas with a Drive-thru only event this year because of the pandemic. Starting this Saturday, DEC 19 and running through January 1st. From 3pm til 8pm daily. FREE event.  You can see more than 100,000 Christmas lights, 138 nutcrackers and toy soldiers and a life-size Nativity scene.

http://www.highpoint.edu/blog/2020/12/hpu-will-continue-tradition-of-free-christmas-event-for-triad-residents/

 

NOTICE: The Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility is closing early this Saturday, Dec 19 for emergency repairs to the railroad crossing located inside the facility. Gates will close at 10am.      INFO: www.cityofws.org/landfill or call 336-727-8000.

 

Some important ‘shipping’ dates.

   December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

   December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/

 

Airlines don’t have to treat emotional support animals as service animals.

That’s the latest ruling from the Department of Transportation. Air carriers are also permitted to limit service animals to dogs.  Airlines have asked DOT to regulate this issue in part over their concern that passengers were fraudulently passing off their pets as the more loosely and fee-free category of emotional support animals.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/new-rule-cracks-down-on-support-animals-on-planes/

 

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills.  Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted. Details on the News Blog…

For more information on the program and eligibility, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance

 

The Biden -Harris Inaugural will ‘look’ a little different in January?

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on January 20th on steps of the U.S. Capitol, but the inaugural festivities will be largely ‘virtual’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the planning committee, both the ceremony and traditional parade that follows will have limited attendance…

https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-inauguration/biden-to-be-sworn-into-office-in-largely-virtual-event-as-covid-19-rages-idINL1N2IV1SF

 

This year’s “The Nutcracker” by the ‘School of the Arts’ will be totally different from years past – as the production moves from the Stevens Center stage in downtown Winston-Salem to ‘film’?

UNC-SA’s schools of Dance, Design & Production, Filmmaking and Music have teamed up to create a film version of the holiday ballet.

You can experience the film version of the ‘Nutcracker’ for free by on-demand viewing.     Link on the NEWS BLOG.    www.uncsa.edu/nutcracker

