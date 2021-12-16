Thursday News, December 16, 2021

9 days til Christmas

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed this week at the Charlotte Processing Center. Volunteer online…

New Oreo flavors for the New Year…

Toffee Crunch Oreo and Ultimate Chocolate Oreo will be available January 3, 2022. BTW: The Ultimate Chocolate Oreo is a limited-edition cookie featuring Oreo’s classic wafers filled with three layers of chocolate cream: milk, dark, and white chocolate. OREO cookies just keep getting tastier!!!!

Substitute teachers working in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be paid more when students return from winter break on Jan. 5th. The bump in pay puts the school district more in line with what substitutes ‘make’ in other large school districts across the state. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/pay-for-substitute-teachers-will-go-up-in-january/article

Holiday surge in Covid cases? 36 states including North Carolina have confirmed cases of the omicron variant. The delta variant is surging in many places, with hot spots in New England and the upper Midwest. *The White House insisting on Wednesday that there is “no need for a (nationwide) lockdown – because Covid vaccines are widely available” and appear to offer protection “against the worst consequences of the virus”.

*Health officials are urging us to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated.

The estate of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” is scheduled to be auctioned off starting this Friday.

The auction continues thru Dec. 30 at noon.There will be 118 items up for auction.

Betty Lynn passed away after a brief illness in October. Lynn was 95.

College Hoops (Thursday night)

Wake Forest Men + Women’s teams both 10 and 1!

Duke hosting App State tonight (7pm)

Both UNC-G and Winston Salem State on the road this evening…

App State head football coach Shawn Clark is getting a contract extension – through the 20-26 season.

*Clark will coach the Mountaineers (10-3) against Western Kentucky

in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida this Saturday. Kick off at 11am (ESPN).

BTW: App State has won bowl games in six consecutive seasons.

(SUN) The Salem Band returns to indoor performances with this Sunday’s holiday concert (Dec 19 at 3pm) at Hanes Auditorium at Salem College. Enjoy the classics including “O Little Town of Bethlehem”, “O Holy Night” and music from “The Nutcracker”.

As well as originals like “Morning Star Polka.” 😊

The concert is free. Masks and proof of vaccine/negative test are required.

Please pray for those affected. Close to 100 people lost their lives after more than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states last weekend. Thousands are still without heat, water, or electricity.

Check out the News Blog for local donation collection sites

for storm victims in Kentucky.

‘Operation: Christmas Miracle’ – Kentucky Relief.

The Bridge Church in Mocksville is mobilizing donation sites around Davie County – collecting items for those devastated by tornadoes in Kentucky.

Here is what is being collected: Non-perishable food items. water,

New, unwrapped toys and stocking stuffers, money (and even generators).

Questions? Contact Justin Blue with The Bridge Church in Mocksville.

(336) 239-4208 tbcmocksville@yahoo.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBCMocksville

“Get your battery charging! Head out on the highway?”

Harley-Davidson is spinning off its electric motorcycle brand

LiveWire (Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle brand) will be spun off as a separate publicly traded company in the first quarter of 2022. Harley-Davidson will own 74% of LiveWire while a Taiwanese motorcycle company (Kymco) will own a 17.3% share.

Helping those in need this Christmas Season…

A Costco in Durham printed its bulkiest receipt ever earlier this month

— to the sum of over $103,000 dollars!? Actually $103,079.70.

Every item in the haul was purchased with donated funds and will provide local low-income students with food to enjoy during their two-week winter break.

Turquoise Parker, a teacher in Durham, started the Bull City Foodraiser in 2015, when she discovered that many of her students were experiencing food insecurity during the holidays without free and reduced-price school lunches.

"I had a family come to me and say, ''We don't know how we're going to eat. Can you please help us?'" Parker promised that she and her husband, Donald Parker III, would take care of them. Parker is more happy to help. She loves her community. She was raised by a single mom and knows how hard it can be to put food on the table. "We must take care of each other. We are all called to serve."

Who will inherit your digital data?

Now, you can designate contacts who will have access to your accounts when you pass away through “Digital Legacy”, a feature included in Apple’s latest iPhone update.Those loved ones will have access to your photos, text messages, notes, apps and more. You can designate up to five loved ones as legacy contacts. You’ll be given an access code that you should put with the rest of your estate planning information. Eventually, one of your legacy contacts can present that access code and a death certificate to Apple to obtain access to your accounts. Legacy contacts verified by the company will have access to the account for three years. At that time, the account will be permanently deleted, Apple says. Details about the feature here…

