Thursday News, December 13, 2018 

Winter officially begins in 8 days – Dec 21, 2018

National Weather Service: Friday into the weekend…

Periods of heavy rain will likely produce up to 2 inches of rain on already saturated ground. This will lead to additional rain on top of melting show = an increased threat of flooding mainly over the Piedmont.

Last minute Christmas gift for the kids? Cat and dog adoptions will be greatly discounted this Friday and Saturday through the Forsyth Humane Society.

Adoptions are same day, and first come, first serve at two locations.

The adoption fee will be only $10 per cat and $15 per dog. That’s a 90% discount!

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cat-and-dog-adoptions-discounted-by-percent-at-forsyth-humane/article_5dd399aa-a360-5864-9284-67aee113d7dd.html

Shipping Deadlines: For a (pre) DEC 25 arrival

TODAY for FedEx Ground

Friday (DEC 14) for USPS Ground

Monday (DEC 17) UPS Ground

Sad News: The Marine Corp has ended their search and declared five crewmembers ‘dead’ after their aircraft crashed last week off Japan’s southern coast.

A Marine from North Carolina – Lt. Col. Kevin R. Herrmann, 38, of New Bern – was among the 5 killed the aircraft collision.

High School Football Playoffs…

Congrats to area teams – East Forsyth, North Davidson and East Surry – heading to state Championship games this Saturday.

NC State University

11 a.m. (Saturday) – Northeastern High School vs Reidsville High School (2A)

2:30 p.m. (Saturday) – North Davidson High School vs Shelby High School (2AA)

6 p.m. (Saturday) – Tarboro High School vs East Surry High School (1AA)

UNC-Chapel Hill

7:30 p.m. (Friday) – Southeast Guilford High School vs Weddington High School (3AA)

11 a.m. (Saturday) – Jacksonville High School vs Charlotte Catholic High School (3A)

Duke University

7:30 p.m. (Friday) – Wake Forest High School vs Vance High School (4AA)

3 p.m. (Saturday) – Pamlico County High School vs Murphy High School (1A)

7 p.m. (Saturday) – Scotland County High School vs East Forsyth High School (4A)

College Football Bowl Games of interest…

Dec 15 (SAT): App State VS Middle Tennessee State in New Orleans (9pm) ESPN

DEC 15 (SAT) North Carolina A&T vs. Alcon State in Atlanta (noon) ABC

*Dec. 22 (next SAT) Wake Forest will play Memphis in Birmingham, Al

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2018/12/10/college-football-bowl-games-and-playoff-2018-19-full-schedule-tv-listings/#52e16369500f

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018. Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

The National League of Junior Cotillions (NLJC) is seeking nominations for a director in Forsyth County, NC.

Applications or nominations for cotillion director are currently being received.

For additional information call 1-800-633-7947, visit www.nljc.com,

or email to cotillions@nljc.com

The National League of Junior Cotillions a program of etiquette, character education and social dance training for middle school students…