Thursday News, December 12, 2019

Thursday News, December 12, 2019

WBFJ News   Thursday, December 12, 2019

Friday morning: Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain mainly on elevated surfaces

 

REMINDER: Prep now for Winter weather…

Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades.

                              http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

 

Sheetz stores are now offering a plant-based burger at all of its stores.

That makes Sheetz the first convenience chain in the US to carry the Beyond Burger.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/sheetz-adds-beyond-burger-at-all-stores/

 

Ask Sam: What to do with our ‘old’ prescription glasses?

Prescription glasses that are in good condition can be donated to several organizations including the Lions Club and IFB Solutions (formerly Industries For the Blind).

BTW: The Lions Club has been involved in eyeglass recycling since the 1930s.

Their “Recycle For Sight” program collects about 30 million pairs of glasses each year.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-where-can-i-donate-old-prescription-glasses/

 

Celebrity Birthday: Bob Barker, former host of ‘The Price Is Right,’ turns 96 today

 

A real Blessing: A $5,000 dollar donation from community members was made Wednesday to pay off ALL school lunch debt across Davie County Schools.

The district’s nutrition director said it’s a blessing to have the rally of support from their community.    SOURCE: WXII 12

 

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time’s “person of the year”. At 16 years old, Greta is the youngest person to be given the title.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/climate-activist-greta-thunberg-is-time-person-of-the-year/

 

Groundbreaking ceremony happening today (11am) in Kernersville for a $50 million-dollar nursing home for veterans.  The site is adjacent to the Veterans Administration hospital and across the street from Kernersville Medical Center.   The new facility is projected to open in spring 2021.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/groundbreaking-event-set-for-thursday-on-veterans-nursing-home/

 

Mount Tabor and Glenn have drawn No. 1 seeds for the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic boys basketball tournaments. Games are scheduled for Dec. 26-28, the championships on the final day tipping off at Joel Coliseum.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/mount-tabor-glenn-earn-top-billing-for-frank-spencer-holiday/

 

App State has a new ‘head’ football coach

Former App player Shawn Clark will become the 22nd coach in Mountaineers’ program history. Clark has served as offensive line coach for the past 4 seasons.

The Mountaineers have a record of 12-1 this season, winning the Sun Belt Conference title game, heading to the New Orleans Bowl DEC 21st AND are currently ranked #20 in the nation (by the College Football Playoff).

First year coach Eli Drinkwitz left the program for Missouri earlier in the week.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/source-shawn-clark-to-be-named-app-state-head-coach/

Verne Hill

Previous PostWednesday Word
