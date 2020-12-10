Thursday News, December 10, 2020

We may get a glimpse of the aurora borealis or Northern Lights, tonight! The best viewing time tonight will be between 10pm and 1am toward the northern horizon from artificial ‘light’ sources. https://www.wral.com/look-for-northern-lights-thursday-night

TOPIC: Pampering our pets during the Holidays

Do you sign your pet’s names on your Christmas cards and gifts? Does your pet have a stocking? Is your family ‘pet’ pictured on your Christmas cards? You’re not alone!

*95% of pet owners plan on giving their pet a Christmas present this year. Over half (54%) of pets have their own Christmas stocking! Average amount spent on a pet’s Christmas gift = $36 dollars. https://dogtime.com/trending/33003-pet-owners-expected-spend-60-billion-pets-year.

Court Cancelled? Several workers associated with the courts in Davidson and Davie counties have tested positive for COVID-19.

Court officials have suspended superior courts in both counties for the next two weeks out of an abundance of caution. Superior courts will resume in January 2021.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/superior-courts-in-davidson-davie-counties-temporarily-closed-due-to-covid-19-with-some-exceptions/

Know someone that could use some financial help with that heating bill?

The state Department of Health and Human Services will use federal funds through the Low-Income Energy Assistance program to assist qualified low-income households.

For more information on the program and eligibility, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

Traffic Alerts…

UPDATE: Burke Mill Road is back open (between Woodland Hills and Woodington drive) in Winston-Salem.

Kernersville: West Mountain Street between Cherry and Main streets still closed for emergency water main repairs. Detour is posted. www.cityofws.org/notifyme

(NEW) Winston-Salem: The 2700 + 2800 blocks of Country Club Road, between Westview Drive and Bitting Road, will be CLOSED today and Friday (from 8:30am to 4:30pm). Reason: Tree removal. A detour will be posted. http://www.cityofws.org/

Reminder: PBS will air “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this Sunday at 7:30pm (Dec 13)

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” streaming free on AppleTV+ this weekend (Dec 11-13).

*Apple TV+ currently has the rights to all Peanuts content.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/18/entertainment/peanuts-charlie-brown-apple-pbs/index.html

It’s WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS Week in North Carolina.

Home fires occur more in winter than in any other season.

Heating equipment is involved in 1 in every 7 home fires.

Exposure to extreme cold can lead to frostbite in a matter of minutes.

Areas most prone to frostbite: Uncovered skin and extremities (hands and feet).

Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce

Find out more from the National Weather Service on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.weather.gov/media/rah/2020WinterPrep/2020_NC_Winter_Preparedness_THURSDAY.pdf

Hanukkah begins at sundown tonight (Dec 10) and continues thru Friday, Dec 18. Hanukkah, which means “dedication” in Hebrew, is often called the Festival of Lights. The holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional oil-rich foods, games and gifts.

The original Feast of Dedication (where Hanukkah was birthed) involved a miracle. When the Jews re-entered the temple, they could only find one small, sealed jug of olive oil that had not been contaminated. They used this small amount of oil to light the menorah in the temple, and though the oil was only enough to last one day, it miraculously lasted eight days—until more oil was made ready. Note: This is the reason Hanukkah lasts for eight days. https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/hanukkah

The Bible mentions the Feast of Dedication by name in the Gospel of John. “Then came the Festival of Dedication at Jerusalem. It was winter, and Jesus was in the temple courts…” John 10:22–23. This is the scene in which Jesus claims oneness with the Father, for which the unbelieving Jews try to apprehend and stone Him (John 10:24–39).

https://www.gotquestions.org/Feast-of-Dedication.html

Updated info for the 2020 Tanglewood ‘Festival of Lights’ season…

Because of the heavy traffic volume, only CASH is being accepted as payment.

($15 personal vehicles, $35 commercial vehicles and $100 for motor coaches)

The Festival of Lights will be open nightly through Friday, January 1, 2021.

-Friday-Sunday are the busiest nights. Wait times can be 4 plus hours.

Yes, Port-a-Johns are available (on-site) 😊

NOTE: Hours of operation MAY BE SHORTENED due to the latest 10pm curfew from the Governor that begins this Friday (Dec 12). An announcement will be made ‘soon’…

https://www.facebook.com/TanglewoodParkNC/

Drive-Thru Candle Tea this Friday and Saturday afternoons.

The annual Candle Tea, sponsored by the Women’s fellowship at Home Moravian Church at Old Salem, will be ‘different’ this year. It will be outdoors!

The drive-thru event happening THIS Friday and Saturday (DEC 11 + 12) from 2 to 5pm.

*The 30-minute event will begin at the corner of Academy and Main streets and travel around three sides of Salem Square. No admission, but donations are encouraged.

A limited number of cars will be allowed through each day, so come early!

Details at www.candletea.org or call 336-749-9463.

With Christmas weeks away: Some important ‘shipping’ dates.

The first deadlines for domestic shipping by Christmas are coming on December 15th, when both the United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have their suggested shipping deadlines for ground travel, the most affordable option.

December 15: Deadline for ground shipping from USPS, FedEx and UPS

December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/

College Football: Wake Forest at Louisville this Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Deacs will host Florida State on Dec. 19 to close their regular season.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forests-football-schedule-changes-again-next-game-is-now-at-louisville-on-dec-12

Update from the state: North Carolina will begin a Modified ‘Stay at Home Order’ requiring residents to stay at home between 10 pm and 5 am beginning this Friday, December 11 and lasting until at least January 8, 2021.

A rapid increase in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 trends is ‘alarming’.

*The mandate still requires each of us to WEAR a mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.

Health experts suggest to avoid traveling and gathering this holiday season.

Reminder: Keep it small. Keep it outdoors.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/key-metrics-increasing-rapidly-north-carolina-begin-modified-stay-home-order-slow-covid-19

A huge thanks to our frontline health workers – the doctors, nurses, specialists, aides, technicians, custodians and more – who are making tremendous sacrifices right now to treat our growing number of COVID patients.

Let’s all show that we really care for these heroes by doing our part!

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Rules are (sometimes) meant to be broken, even when it comes to planning a wedding? These days, plenty of women don’t wear poofy white dresses on their big day, and many couples pay for the wedding themselves instead of expecting their families to do it. But there’s one new trend on the horizon:

Couples who split the (cost) of an engagement ring.

The wedding website The Knot posed the question of whether it’s a good idea to split the cost, and the response was varied. Ultimately, experts suggest that every couple should choose the ring — and the wedding — that works best for them. The way a couple chooses an engagement ring can give clues to their communication style and what kind of a relationship they’ll have down the road.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/splitting-cost-engagement-ring-135600172.html

(NEW) The Kernersville Virtual Choir Project, comprised of close to 200 singers ranging in age from 9 years to 80 years old, will debut a new music video this Sunday, Dec 13. The project was organized by Adam Mitchell, the music teacher at Cash Elementary. The video will include an original song, “We Rise,” written by Mitchell, about how the community of musicians has come together to support each other during the pandemic.

The Kernersville Virtual Choir Project includes students from Cash, Piney Grove and Sedge Garden elementary schools as well as East Forsyth and Glenn High Schools as well as the Heart of the Triad Choral Society.

“This project took over 600 hours to write, arrange, learn, record, mix, master, and produce,” said Mitchell. “Each singer learned and rehearsed the song during virtual rehearsals with their director. They then recorded audio and video on their own.

Just search Kernersville Virtual Choir Project on YouTube beginning Sunday morning to view it. There is a trailer of the project on the News Blog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xbe8B6x2TPk

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/six-triad-choirs-original-song-kernersville