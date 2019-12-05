Search
Thursday News, December 05, 2019

Verne HillDec 05, 2019Comments Off on Thursday News, December 05, 2019

WBFJ ‘Day of Celebration’- Thank you for your investment into the ministry of WBFJ.

Donate to WBFJ now  https://www.wbfj.fm/support-wbfj/

Make your ‘Faith Promise’ to WBFJ now  https://www.wbfj.fm/donate-form/

 

Good News: Charitable giving and volunteering is still ‘steady’. More people report “taking part in charitable activity during the last 12 months compared to last year”.  More than 6 in 10 (62%) Americans have given money to a charity or religious organization.  Source:  Charitable Aid Foundation

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/november/want-to-encourage-more-giving-get-thee-to-church

 

Do you talk with your hands?   It could help in your next job interview.

All the gesturing helps emphasize important points and shows you’re relaxed. Bottom Line: Studies show that ‘hand talkers’ are more likely to get hired!

SOURCE: Woman’s Day

 

Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are seeking 400 people for a new Dementia Care Study.  The study is designed to help caregivers.

Participants must have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or be caring for someone who has the disease or disorder.   (336-716-1716)

BTW: More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia.  About two-thirds of those caregivers are women, and a quarter of them are of the “sandwich generation” — those who are caring for a parent while raising their own children at the same time.  Need Help?

Contact the Alzheimer’s Association helpline for caregivers by calling 800-272-3900.          

 

REMINDER: Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Prep for Winter: Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades.

                              http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

 

 

Traffic Alert: Stanleyville area

A major highway connector road in Forsyth County will permanently close – soon.

The ‘connector road’ between Hwy 52 and Hwy 66 will close THIS Monday (Dec 9) at noon.   Alternative access points are Hanes Mill Road and the University Parkway interchange with U.S. 52.  The connector will no longer be necessary since the future I-74 / Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will pass through this area.

The new connection is tentatively scheduled to open by late 2021.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/part-of-highway-in-forsyth-county-permanently-closing/30092589

 

 

High School Football – State Playoffs (Regional Finals this Friday, Dec 6)

4-A west:    East Forsyth at Greensboro Grimsley

2-AA east:   Salisbury at Randleman

2A west:     West Stokes at Reidsville

1-AA west:  East Stokes hosting Mitchell

3 AA west:  Watauga High at Weddington

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostS@5: Seasonal Affective Disorder
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

