Thursday News, December 05, 2019

Good News: Charitable giving and volunteering is still ‘steady’. More people report “taking part in charitable activity during the last 12 months compared to last year”. More than 6 in 10 (62%) Americans have given money to a charity or religious organization. Source: Charitable Aid Foundation

Do you talk with your hands? It could help in your next job interview.

All the gesturing helps emphasize important points and shows you’re relaxed. Bottom Line: Studies show that ‘hand talkers’ are more likely to get hired!

SOURCE: Woman’s Day

Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are seeking 400 people for a new Dementia Care Study. The study is designed to help caregivers.

Participants must have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or be caring for someone who has the disease or disorder. (336-716-1716)

BTW: More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia. About two-thirds of those caregivers are women, and a quarter of them are of the “sandwich generation” — those who are caring for a parent while raising their own children at the same time. Need Help?

Contact the Alzheimer’s Association helpline for caregivers by calling 800-272-3900.

REMINDER: Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Prep for Winter: Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades.

Traffic Alert: Stanleyville area

A major highway connector road in Forsyth County will permanently close – soon.

The ‘connector road’ between Hwy 52 and Hwy 66 will close THIS Monday (Dec 9) at noon. Alternative access points are Hanes Mill Road and the University Parkway interchange with U.S. 52. The connector will no longer be necessary since the future I-74 / Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will pass through this area.

The new connection is tentatively scheduled to open by late 2021.

High School Football – State Playoffs (Regional Finals this Friday, Dec 6)

4-A west: East Forsyth at Greensboro Grimsley

2-AA east: Salisbury at Randleman

2A west: West Stokes at Reidsville

1-AA west: East Stokes hosting Mitchell

3 AA west: Watauga High at Weddington