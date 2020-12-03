Search
Thursday News, December 03, 2020

Verne Hill Dec 03, 2020

Flags are at half-staff today statewide in honor of Deputy Jared Allison, that Nash County Sheriff’s deputy who was hurt in a crash on Thanksgiving – who passed away on Tuesday. Allison is survived by his 9-year-old son Colt and wife Brenae Allison.  Funeral arrangements pending.    https://bit.ly/39DnmHo

 

Job Fair: This Saturday, December 5, Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools is hosting a Career Fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.  If you know someone looking for a current or future job as a teacher, substitute teacher or school counselor, please encourage them to register to attend the fair. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Domain/29

 

December is the time to begin thinking about your school choices for next year. This Saturday (DEC 5), Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools will be hosting their annual School Showcase from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. – in a new virtual format.

The new format will enable you to virtually visit any elementary, middle, or high school in the district with opportunities to interact with school leaders, teachers and staff. On Saturday, simply click on the Virtual School Showcase banner on the district home page to get started with your virtual visits. For details, visit the School Showcase section on the district home page. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/site/default.aspx

 

Holiday Hack: Wash your live tree (before you bring it inside) with a garden hose and leave outside to full dry to help reduce allergy problems associated with outdoor trees!

 

Do you know someone that could use some financial help with their heating bill?

The federally funded ‘Low-Income Energy Assistance program’ is available to assist qualified low-income households with their energy bill.

For more information on the program and eligibility, go to the News Blog.

www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

 

Sad News…

Frank Carney, co-founder of Pizza Hut back in the 1950s, passed away on Wednesday from COVID-19 induced pneumonia. He was 82.

In 1958, Carney was a 19-year-old student at Wichita State University when he and his brother (Dan) borrowed $600 dollars from their mother to start a pizza business.

https://www.news9.com/story/5fc81deb9a4c5f0bae3e440e/pizza-hut-cofounder-dies-from-pneumonia-after-beating-covid19

Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, passed away from complications with COVID-19.

He was 95.  While Slim Jims were first created in 1928. Adams worked on the jerky recipe for more than 20 years at GoodMark Foods in Garner, North Carolina, from 1968 until his retirement in 1991.  Adams is survived by two children and three grandchildren.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-coronavirus-funeral-slim-jims-died/34854281

 

NEW GUIDANCE:  The CDC is reducing the number of days you should quarantine – from 14 days to 7 or 10 days – following Covid-19 exposure.  Individuals can end their quarantine after 7 days if they receive a negative test, or 10 days without getting tested.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/01/health/cdc-changing-quarantine-guidelines/index.html

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering

 

WBFJ Day of Celebration 

Make your year-end -gift to the ministry of WBFJ now by calling 336-777-1893

OR give online at wbfj.org. Thank you for prayerfully GIVING to the ministry of WBFJ.

 

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart,

not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”  2 Corinthians 9:7

 

The CARES Act allows ‘taxpayers’ to write off up to $300 dollars to a charitable organization.  Again, whatever you give to a charity (like WBFJ)

before the end of 2020, you can write-off up to $300 dollars on your 2020 taxes, even if you don’t itemize.   www.irs.gov

 

According to a recent Harris poll…nearly two in five American households say they’re making less money since the start of the pandemic.

Good News: Of the people surveyed who say they are still giving to charities in 2020, more than half say they’ve been donating the same amount since the COVID-19 pandemic began.  21% say they now give more than they used to.

 

“The pandemic is motivating a lot of generosity. People are finding generosity as an antidote to fear, uncertainty and division.”

-Woodrow Rosenbaum, chief data officer for #GivingTuesday

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostHoliday Movies are back at the historic Carolina Theatre
WBFJ Your Family Station

