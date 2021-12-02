Thursday News, December 02, 2021

WBFJ ‘Day of Celebration’

Today is National Mutt Day

Celebrating ‘mixed breed dogs’! BTW: Mixed breed dogs make up the largest percentage (80%) of dogs that are abandoned and wind up in shelters.

*Visit a local animal shelter and prayerfully consider adopting a mixed breed dog.

A state-wide ‘burn ban’ remains in effect – until further notice

Outdoor burning is prohibited. (National Weather Service)

Pilot Mountain State Park remains CLOSED while crews fight to contain that massive wildfire. The fire, which started last weekend, has consumed

over 1,000 acres due to a ‘campfire in an unauthorized area’ .

Good News: The fire is 80% contained as of Thursday morning.

*Please keep our fire crews and first responders in your prayers…

NOTE: if you would like to make a ‘monetary contribution” to help

assist the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department and the Pilot Rescue

go to www.PilotMountainNC.org – click on “Pilot Mountain Fire 2021”

(New) Another wildfire is burning in western North Carolina – on Pogue (POE-g) Mountain near Marion, which is located about 40 miles east of Asheville.

The season of ‘giving’. The non-profit organization Charity Navigator saw a

29% increase in dollars donated to its ‘giving basket’ on GivingTuesday

Sign of Hope: That 31-foot Moravian Star is now lit on-top of Baptist Hospital. Talk a look as you travel Business 40 / Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem.

Atrium Health – Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Bell ringers needed: The local Salvation Army needs bell-ringers for their Red Kettle fundraising campaign – now through December 24. www.SalvationArmyWS.org

‘Pick a Place, Pick a Time, Pick a Day’ at the News Blog – wbfj.fm.

SURVEY: Peppermint Bark is the nation’s favorite holiday treat capturing 34% of consumer votes – beating out both gingerbread (16%) and even candy canes (21%).

Merriam-Webster’s ‘Word of the Year’ is ‘Vaccine’ (CNN)

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him,

so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Romans 13:15 NIV

Celebrating the Advent Season

The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” The coming of the Christ child (birth of Jesus) as well as the eventual second coming of Christ for his church. The Advent season which is celebrated over the four Sundays leading up to Christmas Day, is broken down into four themes…

NOV 28 – Hope (or promise)

DEC 5 – Preparation (waiting or prophecy)

DEC 12 – Joy (peace)

DEC 19 – Love (adoration)

FYI: The Advent wreath first appeared in Germany in 1839.

MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS being offered at Historic Bethabara Park

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at an upcoming Saturday workshop (DEC 4 + DEC 11) from 10am until 1pm.

Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).

You will take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org

If you are wondering, items presented during the holiday classic

“The 12 Days of Christmas”, will cost more this season.

…according to PNC’s Annual Christmas Price Index. The cost of purchasing those twelve presents has increased 5.7% from 2019, to $41,205.58.

The largest price increases were for exotic pets — specifically Six Geese-a-Laying, which jumped 57%, Two Turtle Doves, up 50%, and Three French Hens, which climbed 40%.

Gold prices are also up.

Live performances are back but expect to pay higher travel expenses for the Nine Ladies Dancing, Eleven Pipers Piping and Twelve Drummers Drumming.

The most expensive item on the list is Seven Swans-A-Swimming.

Poll: Most people polled (79%) said they hate being roped into the holiday gift exchange

because they never know what to get their designated exchange-ee.

*Nearly nine in 10 (87%) admitted they re-gift the items they’ve received from past Secret Santa exchanges. According to respondents, some Secret Santa gifts include bars of soap, knock-off chia pets and random vegetables?

(FRI) High School Football: Regional Play-offs

East Surry and Dudley both have play-off games Friday night (7:30pm).

(SAT) College Football: Wake Forest heading to the ACC championship

Wake Forest Vs Pitt this Saturday (Dec 4) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Kick off at 8pm on ABC

(SAT) App State at Louisiana-Lafayette

The Sun Belt Championship Game this Saturday (Dec. 4)

Mountaineers VS the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kick off at 3:30pm on ESPN