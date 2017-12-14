Search
Thursday News, DEC 14, 2017  

Thursday News, DEC 14, 2017  

Dec 14, 2017  

11 days til Christmas Day

The final deadline to enroll in a 2018 Marketplace plan is Friday, December 15

 

Traffic Update: Downtown Winston Salem…

Good News: Thanks to incentives, extra workers and (mostly) good weather, Business 40 is back to four lanes at the Peters Creek Parkway overpass – at least during the day.

NOTE: Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway will be limited to ONE lane in each direction Overnights (from 9pm to 6am) through January 11. https://goo.gl/skZoCH

 

Good News:  The Shops at Old Salem, including Winkler Bakery, is back in business today, literally.  The technical issue that took down a computer server associated with the retail shops has been repaired.

 

Free Shipping Day 2017 is this Friday, December 15th

*800 plus retailers will offer free shipping with no minimum order and guaranteed delivery by December 24th.    www.freeshippingday.com

 

Holiday shipping dead-lines *If you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day

Dec 15 (this Friday)

Standard US Mail shipments

FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 (this Monday)

U.P.S (3 Day) shipments (delivery on Dec 22)

FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

Dec 20 (Next Wednesday): First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shopping deadlines on the News Blog    https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

 

Volunteers are still needed for ‘Operation Christmas Tree’. The all- volunteer group can use extra volunteers with flatbed trucks and pickups this Saturday morning. ‘Operation Christmas Tree’ provides FREE live trees donated by local Christmas tree lots to families in need. Contact Ted Freshwater at (336) 998-2394.            https://goo.gl/Wk2A5L

 

Study: A shrinking number of Americans believe that the birth of Jesus is actually based on historical events.

A new Pew Research Center survey says there has been a noticeable decline in the percentage of U.S. adults who say they believe the biblical elements of the Christmas story were actual historical events. The four elements they cite found in Scripture say Jesus was born to a virgin, that the wise men were guided by a star and brought gifts for baby Jesus, that the birth of Jesus was announced by angels from the Lord and that Jesus was laid in a manger as an infant.

*76% of Christians believe in all four elements of the Christmas story (down from 81% in 2014).  This decline has been particularly pronounced among white mainline Protestants, according to Pew.

*About half of all Americans plan to attend church services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The Pew report is based on 1,503 phone (cell and landline) interviews with adults 18 years and older living in all fifty states. Researchers conducted the interviews Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2017.          CBN News / Pew Research  https://goo.gl/bG6G2G

 

 

 

 

Previous Post‘Operation Christmas Tree’ needs volunteers on DEC 16
