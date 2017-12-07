Thursday NEWS, DEC 07, 2017  

Today is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

UPDATE: Light rain on Friday will mix with and change to some wet snow late in the day and especially on Friday night. Accumulations should be less than an inch on elevated or grassy surfaces.

WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA

Check out the News Blog for more info on “Driving in Winter Weather”

Event: “Service of Remembrance and Hope” happening TONIGHT (DEC 7) at High Point Regional at 6:30pm. Each year, High Point Regional invites those who have lost a loved one to cancer, cancer survivors, families and the community to join cancer center staff for a candlelight ceremony. Afterwards, attendees will join together to light the LoveLine Tree of Life on the front lawn of the Hayworth Cancer Center. Gifts for LoveLine are accepted thru December 31. To make a donation: www.GivetoHighPointRegional.com

“If you don’t deal with grief, it will deal with you…”

“Others are struggling too. You are not alone…”

*Thanks to Alan Malchuk (Licensed Clinical Social Worker) with SureCord Christian Counseling in Clemmons for sharing this morning on how to deal with grief during the holidays. You can contact Alan at 336-712-2828. www.surecord.com

Find out more about the “Five Stages of Grief”, even sign up for daily

“A Season of Grief” emails from Grief Share on the News Blog…

TODAY is the deadline to make changes to your Medicare coverage.

Open enrollment wraps up today. This is generally the only time of year you can make changes. Details: https://goo.gl/Kqwkzi

The final deadline to enroll in a 2018 Marketplace plan is December 15.

Agents or brokers are trained and registered by the Marketplace and licensed in their respective state. HealthCare.gov

Shop local this Saturday (DEC 9) from 8am to 1pm at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market during their Handcrafted Holiday Showcase

Location: off 27th street between Goodwill and the Fairgrounds.

Local craft vendors from Mt Airy to Asheboro including the Triad on hand!

Update: Krispy Kreme will eliminate at least 90 local ‘administrative support’ jobs as part of its plan to move some operational functions from Winston-Salem to Charlotte and London. Krispy Kreme said it will keep its global headquarters in Winston-Salem. The company is also maintaining its Ivy Avenue production plant and its equipment production facility off U.S. 311. Krispy Kreme has 554 employees overall in Forsyth County. https://goo.gl/Bwb38B

Event: “A Night of Reflection: Luminaria Labyrinth Walk”

Tuesday (Dec 12) from 4:30-7pm. The labyrinth is located behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at 101 Hospice Lane in Winston-Salem.

*Ms. Wilma Pettyjohn, in collaboration with S&R Enterprises, Ronald McDonald House and McDonald’s, is hosting a special, one night ‘luminaria labyrinth walk’ at the Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden & Labyrinth.

Free and open to all. More information: http://bit.ly/2gVi7oN

BTW: The Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden & Labyrinth located behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home is open to the public all year long for personal reflection and mediation…

‘It’s never too late’

Phil Koch (pronounced “Kotch”) finally earns his bachelor’s degree from UNC-Greensboro on Friday…becoming the oldest graduate in UNC-G’s history at 82.

“It’s never too late,” Koch said in a recent interview at his Greensboro home.

“But that’s easier said than done.”

Koch will likely NOT attend Friday’s commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum. “Too many people.” But, the UNCG history department holds a smaller ceremony for its graduates just once a year, in May. Koch said he thinks he and his wife will attend that event…if he’s available?

Mr Phil has two grandchildren graduating next May. And he won’t miss that!!!!

SOURCE: Greensboro News + Record: https://goo.gl/tnepXU

Select tickets are still available for UNC-SA’s “The Nutcracker” happening Dec 8-17 at the Steven’s Center in downtown WS. Tickets from $24! Visit uncsa.edu/nutcracker for details.

IMPORTANT: Due to anticipated traffic and construction delays, leave home early to arrive in time for “The Nutcracker” at the Stevens Center. https://goo.gl/tpctZ6

Officials in Southern California issued a rare ‘wind warning’ to millions of residents from San Diego to Santa Barbara. Experts say that Santa Ana winds, one of the nation’s most notorious wind events, have fueled numerous destructive wildfires and are expected to whip through the region for the remainder of the week. The three major wildfires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have already put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed nearly 200 homes and buildings. LA Times: https://goo.gl/k8Nk5i