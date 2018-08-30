Thursday News, August 30, 2018

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Reason: The median walls are being replaced. Expect at least one left lane closure on I-40 eastbound just past the Hwy 52 interchange lasting several weeks (maybe through Sept 21?)

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through TODAY (Aug. 30) will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card.

All blood types are needed, Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

Update: A breaker panel failure is believed to have caused the blaze at Faith Baptist Church in the Toast community near Mt Airy on Monday afternoon. The fire gutted the church, no one was injured. If you would like to donate non-perishable food items for area families, you can drop them off at the Family Life Center. Donations accepted: click here to access a GoFundMe page.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/peta-seeks-5-foot-memorial-at-site-where-lobsters-might-have-died-in-crash/22867445

Local Event: The Twin City Harm Reduction Coalition will mark International Overdose Awareness Day with a special gathering TONIGHT from 6:30pm to 8pm at Mary’s Gourmet Diner, 723 N. Trade St. Called “Not One More: Remembering Loved Ones, Hope for those Struggling with Addiction,” the gathering is open to anyone affected by addiction or overdoses, including family members, friends, first responders and the health-care community. *About 72,000 people in the nation died of drug overdoses in 2017, according to the CDC. Nearly 49,000 of those overdoses were caused by opioids.

“Bear in driveway” That’s the reason that a UPS delivery person did NOT drop off a package at Marcy Lanier’s front porch near Asheville last week. Yes, “Bear in driveway” was written on a UPS receipt that Marcy posted on social media. The UPS driver had left the note and the package in the Asheville woman’s mailbox instead of leaving the package on the front porch as usual. Marcy tells WLOS-TV had a chuckle when she saw the receipt and didn’t blame the delivery person for staying safe.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/parcel-not-delivered-to-asheville-porch-due-to-bear-in/article_06fce6fc-bf68-5adb-bc37-224fdf1c2aed.html

Publix Super Markets plans to build a $300 million distribution center near Birch Creek Road and Hwy 70 in Greensboro. The project is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $45,000.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/publix-picks-greensboro-for-dollar300m-distribution-center/

Study: Eat avocados and get paid $300? Yes. It’s a healthy weight loss study!

Wake Forest University is one of the five research sites.

*Those chosen will receive a free MRI and health screening and asked to attend a monthly meeting with a dietician. Upon successful completion of the study, participants in both groups will be paid $300 each and two cases (or 24) avocados.

Details and study requirements at https://hatstudy.org/

NEEDED: Children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.

The Moscow Ballet Announces Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” on Tuesday, September 4 in Winston Salem. FYI: Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more. Auditions are FREE, there may be a casting fee. Must be available for rehearsals on September 4th – 6th.

INFO: Sign up to audition today at www.nutcracker.com/auditions