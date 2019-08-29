Thursday News, August 29, 2019  

Headline of the Morning: “8 Reusable Sandwich Bags with near-perfect ratings from thousands of customers”

Business 40 Improvement Project in downtown Winston-Salem

UPDATE: The ramps ‘to and from’ Main Street on Business 40 (near Highway 52)

will re-open 5am Friday morning.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-business-section-to-downtown-winston-salem-opens-friday

AAA (Triple A) is urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution at traffic signals.

The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high.

Safe driving tips…

*As you enter an intersection with traffic lights, tap your brakes while approaching a light – to warn other drivers of a possible stop.

*AAA also recommends waiting a second after a light changes to green before proceeding, and checking to make sure crossing traffic has stopped.

*For pedestrians and cyclists, AAA recommends: Be visible, make eye contact with drivers and stay alert by not wearing headphones while walking or riding. Take a few seconds to make sure traffic has stopped before crossing a street.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/number-of-people-killed-by-drivers-running-red-lights-hits/article_77266f5d-2b11-5f3b-8cba-e7d72e460a96.html

UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm as it pushes toward Florida, with landfall expected early next week.

BTW: Dorian caused limited damage in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday.

http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/tropical-storm-dorian-forecast-puerto-rico-wednesday?

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/271438.shtml

Mass shooting thwarted at HPU. New details are emerging after police discovered that a 19 year old High Point University student had a “plan and timeline” to commit a mass shooting on campus. Two guns and ammunition was confiscated from the accused after a tip by fellow students. The student – from Boston, Massachusetts – has since been expelled from HPU and will undergo a mental health evaluation while being held in jail.

BTW: North Carolina law prohibits any person from carrying a firearm, openly or concealed, on educational property… (Paul Arnold Steber)

https://myfox8.com/2019/08/28/high-point-university-student-came-to-nc-to-get-guns-planned-mass-shooting-since-last-december-district-attorney-says/

RECALL: Contigo is recalling close to 6 million of its ‘Kids Cleanable Water Bottles’ sold at Target, Walmart and Costco because the lids pose a potential choking risk. www.gocontigo.com/recall

New Rule? The children who are born to U.S. service members outside the country will not automatically be considered citizens, according to a new policy issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Once the new policy takes effect on October 29, the parents who are government employees and U.S. armed forces members stationed outside the U.S. will have to apply for citizenship for their children.

https://myfox8.com/2019/08/28/children-born-to-overseas-us-service-members-will-no-longer-be-granted-automatic-citizenship/

Details: https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/policymanual/updates/20190828-ResidenceForCitizenship.pdf

Simple act of kindness…

Fourteen-year-old Caleb Wrenn sat along in the cafeteria on his first day of school at Reidsville High School.

“I was used to getting picked on for my height and I wasn’t that upset when it happened in high school because I assumed it would”.

“When I got home, I told my sister about all of that and my sister, being my sister, made a huge tweet about Caleb’s ‘lonely lunch’ experience.

*Some upperclassmen at Reidsville Senior High School, including some student-athletes, saw the Tweet and decided to befriend Caleb.

Caleb reflected…

“I know I’m not the only person that sits alone at lunch.

…there are different freshman and juniors and sophomores who sit alone at lunch. I just wish we (could) do something for them, too.

I wish we could do something for all of the people who sit alone,

give them all someone to sit with at lunch…”

https://www.wxii12.com/article/weve-got-his-back-some-upperclassmen-befriend-freshman-with-no-one-to-sit-with-during-lunch/28848858

‘Late December closing’ is expected for the merger of BB&T and SunTrust.

The combined bank with a new name (Truist Financial Corp) will have its headquarters in Charlotte, a community-banking division based in Winston-Salem and a wholesale-banking division in Atlanta.

*Once approved, Truist will form the nation’s sixth largest traditional bank.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/analyst-predicts-late-december-closing-of-bb-t-purchase-of/article_c9d97952-53da-5425-a490-452805daeda9.html

Wake Forest women’s soccer team beats 19th-ranked Santa Clara 2-1 at Spry Stadium on Wednesday.

The number of Americans who “super commute” (travel 90 minutes or more to work each day, each way) is on the rise. The number of “super commuters” has grown over 32% in the past 15 years. The survey found people with the longest commutes live in coastal metro areas such as New York City or San Francisco.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/the-number-of-americans-who-super-commute-is-on-the-rise-184529879.html

A “handshake” agreement has ended a four-day strike against AT&T and the Communications Workers of America, a union, with employees returning to their jobs during the workday on Wednesday. The CWA strike was over better health-care coverage, higher wages + job security.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/union-ends-strike-against-at-t-southeast-reaches-new-collective/article_13a8c809-7dc4-5fa2-a6b8-ee44ab59ed05.html

Tis the season for College Football…

App State season opener against East Tennessee State at home in Boone on Saturday. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-s-demetrius-taylor-has-the-talent-to-make/article

Go Deacs: Season opener for football at home this Friday evening

Wake Forest hosting Utah State at BB&T Field. Kick off at 8pm https://godeacs.com/

**Traffic alert along Deacon Blvd, University and Highway 52 late Friday afternoon