Thursday News, August 27, 2020

UPDATE: Laura is still moving northeast into Alabama after making landfall overnight as a Category 4 hurricane with winds around 150mph. One expert comparing ‘Laura’ to an ‘EF-3 tornado 40 miles wide’. https://weather.com/

NC State is closing its dorms as COVID-19 continues to spread on college campuses. Most students must move out of dorms by Sept. 6. Some good news: All students who leave campus housing will get prorated refunds of their fall semester housing and dining fees. The university will consider letting students with hardships remain. https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-state-will-close-its-dorms-as-covid-19-continues-to-spread-on-campus/

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport continued to slowly increase month-over-month during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, PTI’s boardings were down 74.9% when compared to last July and this July.

https://greensboro.com/business/pti-airport-had-fewer-flyers-than-normal-in-july

DEBATE PLANNED: Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Challenger Dan Forest will participate in a gubernatorial debate on Oct. 14, both campaigns confirmed to The Associated Press. https://journalnow.com/news/state/roy-cooper-dan-forest-agree-to-oct-14-debate

Night 4 of the RNC Convention – Tonight, President Trump will formally accept his party’s nomination for president at the White House on the South Lawn. Last night – VP Mike Pence accepted the party’s nomination. https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/pence-warns-wont-safe-joe-bidens-america/

K&W closes restaurants in Triangle

The Cameron Village K&W Cafeteria in Raleigh has closed.

Other locations in Chapel Hill, Goldsboro and Salisbury are closing, according to the company’s website. At the height of the coronavirus restrictions in North Carolina, K&W Cafeteria president Dax Allred said business dropped by 80%.

https://journalnow.com/business/k-w-closes-restaurants-in-raleigh-chapel-hill/

Police: Don’t give out too much information

Police say that the bumper stickers that you put on your car could make you a target for criminals. The bumper stickers may seem harmless but police say the stickers can reveal personal information, such as your family member’s names, where your children go to school and where you live. More info on the News Blog

https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/police-dont-give-out-too-much-information-bumper-stickers/

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.

