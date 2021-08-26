Thursday News, August 26, 2021

HOT…HAZY…HUMID through the Weekend.

Today is National DOG Day!

Ways to Celebrate National Dog Day with your Four-Legged Bestie

Ways to Celebrate National Dog Day with your Four-Legged Bestie

Puppuccino at Starbucks?

Yes. Puppuccinos, usually free, are actually just a cup of dog-friendly whipped cream (no coffee or tea!). https://parade.com/1252807/stephanieosmanski/national-dog-day/

Let’s help slow the spread! Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to close in on the ‘record high’ for the pandemic set in January. Forsyth County, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the CDC as an area with a ‘high transmission risk’.

NOTE: Forsyth County has reached the 50% fully vaccinated level for all residents while the county’s ‘daily Covid case count’ remains at an elevated level.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/statewide-covid-19-hospitalizations-spiraling-toward-pandemic-high-forsyth-reaches-50-fully-vaccination-level/

Breaking News this morning…

The Pentagon confirming reports of an explosion outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan where military evacuation efforts are still underway. Initial reports indicate the explosion caused by a suicide bomber outside of the airport.

https://www.rt.com/news/533143-pentagon-explosion-kabul-airport/

Good News: Samaritan’s Purse is responding to the situation in Afghanistan by partnering with other organizations to get missionaries and others out of the country.

Samaritan’s Purse reports one of their partners made three trips into Afghanistan that brought out 700 people in one day. The Christian group also helped to get 80 missionary families out of the country.

Continue to pray: Samaritan’s Purse is asking Christians around the world to pray for the people of Afghanistan and for U.S. leaders to have wisdom and a great sense of urgency during the withdrawal from the country.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/august/samaritans-purse-sponsoring-flights-to-help-desperate-afghans-flee-before-u-s-withdrawal

Survey: 60% of Christians (aged 18 – 39) believe that ‘Jesus is NOT the only way to Salvation’. Just one of the findings from a survey by Probe Ministries showing a “striking decline” in religious beliefs and practices over the last ten years.

*Less than half of those surveyed strongly agreed that Jesus died to

redeem us and will return to save us.

*The present number of adults under the age of 40 who choose Atheist, Agnostic, or “Nothing in Particular” when asked about their position on faith or

association with the church = nearly 50%

“Pastors and church leaders just can’t assume any longer that members of their church or Christian organization have a biblical worldview,” suggesting Probe Ministries President, Kerby Anderson.

-The survey was conducted among 3,106 Americans aged 18 through 55.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/august/new-survey-reveals-60-percent-of-christians-aged-18-39-believe-jesus-not-only-way-to-salvation

REMINDERS…

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine

of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine.

An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/

RECALL: Razor is recalling more than 235,000 self-balancing scooters/hoverboards sold at Walmart and Amazon.com. Reason: Defective battery packs. The recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/over-235k-defective-hoverboards-sold-at-walmart-amazon-com-recalled-for-battery-issues

Headline of the Morning

“Ask SAM: How to avoid those ‘car warranty’ scam calls”

Bottom Line: Don’t give the ‘caller’ any personal information.

BTW: Legitimate telemarketers are required to transmit or display their phone number and the name and/or the phone number of the company they’re representing,” according to the FCC. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-how-to-avoid-auto-warranty-scam-calls/article_69a8353a-05c7-11ec-871e-3fb6bd1a57b9.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

Thanks to Randy Wooden (Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show tis morning to ‘answer some of the top questions from job seekers.’

*Also, Randy Wooden in the Winston-Salem Journal… https://journalnow.com/business/local/answers-to-some-common-job-seeker-questions/article

NEW: Moderna has completed its submission to the FDA for full approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for people 18 and older. Meanwhile, Pfizer has begun submitting data for full approval of a third “booster” dose of their vaccine.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/26/us/five-things-august-26-trnd/index.html

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

