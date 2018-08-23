Search
Thursday News, August 23, 2018

Thursday News, August 23, 2018

Verne Hill Aug 23, 2018

Update: FedEx Express has disclosed additional employment and logistical details about its major expansion at Piedmont Triad International Airport.  The company will ramp up additional production by Sept. 4, at which time it will begin adding up to 400 management, full-and part-time employees as announced on August 6th. The goal is hiring the additional employees by year’s end. The shipping giant is adding eight new flights at its PTI airport hub in Greensboro.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/fedex-hiring-expansion-to-begin-sept-with-eight-new-flights/

 

Praying for those in the Pacific.  Residents and visitors in Hawaii bracing for Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 cyclone that could become the first major hurricane to make landfall there in 26 years. The storm is moving closer to the Hawaiian islands with sustained winds of 145 mph.   It could be so devastating that authorities are urging residents to set aside two weeks  worth of food and water. * Buses around Honolulu have been picking up residents in need and taking them to shelters. All public schools canceled classes until further notice and many state employees have been asked to stay home.  BTW: Hurricanes rarely make landfall in Hawaii.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/23/us/hurricane-lane-hawaii-wxc/index.html

 

Constitution Party candidates running in North Carolina can appear on November’s ballot, so says a federal judge on Wednesday.  Both the Constitution Party and Green Party became official parties in North Carolina earlier this year.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/state/judge-constitution-party-candidates-can-appear-on-ballot/article_5afda56f-9807-5d31-b3ec-369f63cf9ea4.html

 

Low-cost Mexican airline Volaris plans to add nonstop flights from Charlotte to Guadalajara in November.   Starting Nov. 22, passengers will be able to fly from Charlotte to Guadalajara twice a week. Details at volaris.com

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/low-cost-airline-plans-to-add-nonstop-flights-from-charlotte/

 

Americans are majorly streaming Aretha Franklin? Since last Thursday, tunes from the ‘Queen of Soul’ have been streamed nearly 57 million times in the U.S., according to data from BuzzAngle Music.

On the day of her death, Aretha Franklin’s ‘song streams’ increased more than 1,400% from the previous day, and album sales jumped by nearly as much.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/08/23/president-donald-trump-paul-manafort-michael-cohen-hurricane-lane-hawaii/1061298002/

 

NEEDED: Children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.  The Moscow Ballet Announces Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” on Tuesday, September 4 in Winston Salem.    FYI: Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more.  Auditions are FREE, there may be a casting fee.   Must be available for rehearsals on September 4th – 6th.   INFO: Sign up to audition today at www.nutcracker.com/auditions

 

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types.  Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card.  All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

 

Check out 30-plus awesome links from Novant Health for kicking off a healthy new school year.  *Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (or our Facebook page)

BTW: Dr. Lia Erickson, with Novant Health, Waughtown Pediatrics in Winston-Salem, assists families in an underserved area of our city.

Previous PostCrossnore School and Home: Foster parents needed
