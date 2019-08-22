Thursday News, August 22, 2019  

Cooler temperatures for the weekend…

High School Football officially begins this week…

Reminder: Danny Harnden (Fox 8 Sports) talks with Verne about Week One of Friday Football Frenzy – spotlighting key match-ups – this Friday morning only on YOUR Family Station, WBFJ.

On average, there are nearly 3,000 incidents of cars passing stopped school buses every school day in North Carolina.

This is not just dangerous for students; it’s also against the law.

NOTE: Penalties for passing a stopped school bus include a $500 fine and an additional four insurance points, which could increase insurance rates by 80%.

It’s vital that all of us slow down and obey the posted speed limit in a school zone – a child’s life could depend on it.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days, when the number of crash fatalities involving a teen driver historically rise.

According to AAA national crash data from 2013-2017, the top ‘crash’ factors are:

*Speeding. Drinking and driving and Distracted driving.

Encourage our students do slow down and make wise choices on the roadways!

The Keto Kickstart ‘Egg Fast’ Will Help You Finally Shed That Unwanted Weight. What is the ‘egg fast’?

Each day, you enjoy six to eight eggs, six to eight servings of fat, up to 4 oz. of cheese, and some zero-carb drinks and extras.

No matter how you prepare the ingredients, “the scientific term for this is a ‘fat fast,’” says Duke University’s Eric Westman, MD, who uses low-carb strategies to treat patients at his North Carolina–based HealCare clinics.

Dr. Westman explains that, like a traditional keto diet, a fat fast drastically reduces intake of foods that turn to blood sugar. This forces the body to convert both stored fat and dietary fat into ketones, compounds that it burns for fuel instead of sugar.

The result: Fat burning spikes by up to 900%. Read more on the news blog!

An Arizona rescue dog will make his film debut in Disney’s live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp.” And looking at the pictures on social media, he certainly looks the part. Monte, a 2-year-old terrier mix, will play the lead role in the film, set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on November 12.

*Monte was scouted by a group of Hollywood animal trainers. Despite his recent star status, Monte still enjoys a happy, normal life. *BTW: The entire cast of rescue dogs found “forever homes” after filming ended.

Headline of the Morning: “Hurricanes are making spiders more aggressive”

In the wake of natural disasters such as hurricanes, some spider populations are becoming more aggressive? Yikes…

Kindergarten is a big step. Off to school, for the first time, can be stressful (and emotional) for both parents and kids!

Some helpful tips:

*Parents, are you nervous? Try not to let it show.

*Build up your kids’ self-esteem before they head to the classroom.

*Don’t forget the first day is a big deal for you (as your child).

Bottom line: “Kids are so resilient! All they need is some support and encouragement, and they can get through anything. As parents, we have to remember that. Kindergarten is the beginning of letting go.” Check out the complete list on the News Blog!

THE BIG FIT: Join Fleet Feet: Mission Feet First of Winston-Salem and Love Out Loud as we partner with Mineral Springs and Petree Elementary Schools to distribute

1,200 pairs of shoes to elementary students this Saturday, August 24th.

Check out opportunities to serve at both schools (Mineral Springs 9a – 12p and Petree 1:30 – 4:30p) and help us get these students ready to get back to school!

Davidson County Community College is offering several scholarships to students who are interested in skilled labor employment through its Bridge to Career Cohort program. DCCC will offer 30 scholarships in the amount of $500 each.

Interested? Contact DCCC via email at Carolyn_Davis@DavidsonCCC.edu.

