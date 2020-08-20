Thursday News, August 20, 2020

The Division of Motor Vehicles (or DMV) is NOT closing more driver’s license offices because of COVID-19. State officials noting that in fact some DMV offices have been reopening since a closure was announced in March. *Only 27 driver’s license offices remained closed statewide on Tuesday – including Thomasville, Walnut Cove, Wilkesboro and Sparta. https://journalnow.com/news/local/dmv-not-closing-more-offices-in-fact-the-agency-is-reopening-many/

CBL & Properties, owner and operator of Hanes Mall and Friendly Center, confirmed Wednesday plans to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on October 1st with a restructuring deal. In a statement, the company saying that “customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties.”

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hanes-mall-owner-cbl-plans-oct-1-bankruptcy-filing-with-prearranged-financing-package/

If you filed a 2019 federal income tax returns on time you should expect to get an ‘interest’ payment this week? The IRS and the Treasury Department will send interest payments – with an average of $18 dollars – to around $14 million taxpayers. Most interest payments will be issued separately from tax refunds, according to the statement. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/08/19/filed-your-tax-return-irs-distribute-tax-refund-interest-checks/3398937001/

Democratic National Convention…

Joe Biden will accept the Democratic Presidential nomination (virtually) later tonight.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/08/20/joe-biden-dnc-wildfires-amc-theatres-reopen-5-things-know-thursday/5593523002/

Sage Surratt, the Deacs star receiver is opting out of the upcoming football season with Wake Forest and will begin preparing for the NFL draft.

https://www.newsobserver.com/sports/college/acc/article245080735.html

The UNC-Chapel Hill has suspended all athletic activities through at least Thursday afternoon due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak on campus. All recreational facilities on the Tarheel campus will be closed to students, coaches and staff.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/08/20/joe-biden-dnc-wildfires-amc-theatres-reopen-5-things-know-thursday/5593523002/

Fans of the iconic Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are getting a new way to enjoy the breakfast cereal’s taste. Introducing the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust seasoning blend containing cinnamon and sugar, with vanilla, caramel, and graham cracker flavorings. The official Cinnamon Toast Crunch seasoning will be sold at Sam’s Club starting in September. A 13.75-ounce container will sell for $5.48.

https://www.foodbeast.com/news/cinnamon-toast-crunch-seasoning/

Have you filled out the US Census?

Everyone needs to be counted. So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.

Details at https://2020census.gov/