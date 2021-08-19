Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, August 19, 2021

Thursday News, August 19, 2021

Verne HillAug 19, 2021Comments Off on Thursday News, August 19, 2021

Like

Please protect yourself and others. Governor Cooper is ‘holding off’ on reinstating a state mask mandate, giving city leaders, local businesses and school administrators more time to ‘consider and impose’ their own restrictions to help slow the spread of Covid.

NOTE: According to the CDC’s Covid spread map, every North Carolina county is shaded in red – indicating the highest level of COVID-19 transmission. Case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise – toward their highest levels of the pandemic.

https://www.wfdd.org/story/live-updates-coronavirus-north-carolina

 

The Davidson County Agricultural Fair has been canceled for 2021. 

Due to the latest surge of COVID-19, the Lexington Kiwanis Club Board of Directors, making that difficult decision on Wednesday. https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2021/08/18/davidson-county-fair-canceled-second-year-due-covid-19-agriculture-kiwanis-club-2021-nc/8182886002/

 

Three Triad DMV offices closed due to COVID exposure.  DMV locations in Lexington, Thomasville and Kernersville have been temporarily closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’.  Anyone with appointments will be notified to reschedule.

https://myfox8.com/news/3-piedmont-triad-dmv-offices-closed-due-to-covid-exposure/

 

T-Mobile confirms data breach. Personal information of over 40 million ‘former and prospective customers’ that applied for T-Mobile credit have been exposed in a recent data breach. *No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised.

https://myfox8.com/news/t-mobile-confirms-data-breach-impacting-over-40-million-current-prospective-customers

 

Yes, tornadoes did touch down in Wilkes County on Tuesday afternoon. Both EF-0 tornadoes had peak winds of 80 MPH according to the National Weather Service. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/2-ef-0-tornadoes-touched-down-in-wilkes-county

 

NC Cash: Search your name for unclaimed cash and property. https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search          It’s a free service. www.nccash.com

 

Another toilet paper shortage? Costco shoppers are posting about seeing shortages of toilet paper and bottled water amid the latest surge of the Covid Delta variant.  Paper towels, dog food and other household items were also in short supply.  Likely supply chain problem and some ‘hoard buying’? https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/costco-shoppers-see-toilet-paper-water-shortage-delta-variant

 

The 95th birthday celebration for Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on the “The Andy Griffith Show”, has been canceled.  According to the Andy Griffith Museum posting, Miss Betty Lynn was moved to assisted living ‘for a couple of weeks and wasn’t feeling up to the event’. The celebration was planned for August 28.

BTW: Betty Lynn is one of the last surviving cast members of “The Andy Griffith Show”

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/andy-griffith-actress-betty-lynn-cancels-mount-airy-birthday-celebration/

 

Headline of the Morning

‘Wake Forest Baptist Health is now Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’

*Understandable with the merger, but do we need a longer name?  😊

 

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

Helpful Links: Covid and Vaccines

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best for You?

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/pfizer-moderna-jj-which-covid-vaccine-is-best-for-you-heres-a-breakdown/2380426/

COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Older Adults

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/covid19/covid19-older-adults.html

LOCAL: Covid 19 vaccination ‘site locator links’ on the News Blog            

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

https://www.vaccines.gov/

 

 

Winston-Salem Open begins this weekend

(Saturday, August 21 – Saturday, August 28, 2021)

The Winston-Salem Open will host a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/tickets/

 

 

Your ‘healthy’ diet could be making you tired?

You’re eating better, eliminating the junk, but you can’t seem to stay awake and alert during the day. A few ways a so-called “healthy” diet can make you sluggish include…

Cutting too many calories

Eating too infrequently

Cutting too many carbs

Not eating a balanced vegetarian diet

Eating too many carbs

Exercising too much

Learn more on the News Blog at wbfj.org

https://www.wxii12.com/article/your-healthy-lifestyle-could-be-making-you-tired-heres-why/37309711

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSURVEY: Majority of us have favorite places to sit on the couch, kitchen table!
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

NC CASH.COM: You could have unclaimed cash and property

Verne HillAug 20, 2021

Friday News, August 20, 2021

Verne HillAug 20, 2021

Your ‘healthy’ diet could be making you tired

Verne HillAug 20, 2021

Community Events

Aug
1
Sun
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Carolina Classic Fair! There is also a Youth Division (ages 7-17) Grand Prize: $500 (adult division)  /  $125 (youth division)[...]
Aug
15
Sun
all-day Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Aug 15 – Aug 20 all-day
Activities include: Swimming, Fishing, Hiking, Camping, Team Building Course & more! Registration: http://www.mtshepherd.org 336.629.4085 Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center is a ministry of the United Methodist Church. Throughout the year groups and individuals come to enjoy[...]
Aug
16
Mon
all-day Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Aug 16 – Aug 20 all-day
At Camp Kaleideum you can explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and building, from art and arcades to the oceans and the Olympics! Day Camp is for boys and girls (age 3 -2nd[...]
all-day Camp Kaleideum (North) @ Kaleideum - North (Winston-Salem)
Camp Kaleideum (North) @ Kaleideum - North (Winston-Salem)
Aug 16 – Aug 20 all-day
At Camp Kaleideum you can explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and building, from art and arcades to the oceans and the Olympics! Day Camps are for boys and girls (Kindergarten – 8th[...]
Aug
19
Thu
all-day Before & After School Care @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Before & After School Care @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Aug 19 – Oct 31 all-day
Before & After School Care is available for Elementary & Middle School Students. 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes