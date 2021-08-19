Thursday News, August 19, 2021

Please protect yourself and others. Governor Cooper is ‘holding off’ on reinstating a state mask mandate, giving city leaders, local businesses and school administrators more time to ‘consider and impose’ their own restrictions to help slow the spread of Covid.

NOTE: According to the CDC’s Covid spread map, every North Carolina county is shaded in red – indicating the highest level of COVID-19 transmission. Case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise – toward their highest levels of the pandemic.

https://www.wfdd.org/story/live-updates-coronavirus-north-carolina

The Davidson County Agricultural Fair has been canceled for 2021.

Due to the latest surge of COVID-19, the Lexington Kiwanis Club Board of Directors, making that difficult decision on Wednesday. https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2021/08/18/davidson-county-fair-canceled-second-year-due-covid-19-agriculture-kiwanis-club-2021-nc/8182886002/

Three Triad DMV offices closed due to COVID exposure. DMV locations in Lexington, Thomasville and Kernersville have been temporarily closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’. Anyone with appointments will be notified to reschedule.

https://myfox8.com/news/3-piedmont-triad-dmv-offices-closed-due-to-covid-exposure/

T-Mobile confirms data breach. Personal information of over 40 million ‘former and prospective customers’ that applied for T-Mobile credit have been exposed in a recent data breach. *No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised.

https://myfox8.com/news/t-mobile-confirms-data-breach-impacting-over-40-million-current-prospective-customers

Yes, tornadoes did touch down in Wilkes County on Tuesday afternoon. Both EF-0 tornadoes had peak winds of 80 MPH according to the National Weather Service. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/2-ef-0-tornadoes-touched-down-in-wilkes-county

NC Cash: Search your name for unclaimed cash and property. https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search It’s a free service. www.nccash.com

Another toilet paper shortage? Costco shoppers are posting about seeing shortages of toilet paper and bottled water amid the latest surge of the Covid Delta variant. Paper towels, dog food and other household items were also in short supply. Likely supply chain problem and some ‘hoard buying’? https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/costco-shoppers-see-toilet-paper-water-shortage-delta-variant

The 95th birthday celebration for Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on the “The Andy Griffith Show”, has been canceled. According to the Andy Griffith Museum posting, Miss Betty Lynn was moved to assisted living ‘for a couple of weeks and wasn’t feeling up to the event’. The celebration was planned for August 28.

BTW: Betty Lynn is one of the last surviving cast members of “The Andy Griffith Show”

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/andy-griffith-actress-betty-lynn-cancels-mount-airy-birthday-celebration/

Headline of the Morning

‘Wake Forest Baptist Health is now Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’

*Understandable with the merger, but do we need a longer name? 😊

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

Winston-Salem Open begins this weekend

(Saturday, August 21 – Saturday, August 28, 2021)

The Winston-Salem Open will host a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/tickets/

Your ‘healthy’ diet could be making you tired?

You’re eating better, eliminating the junk, but you can’t seem to stay awake and alert during the day. A few ways a so-called “healthy” diet can make you sluggish include…

Cutting too many calories

Eating too infrequently

Cutting too many carbs

Not eating a balanced vegetarian diet

Eating too many carbs

Exercising too much

https://www.wxii12.com/article/your-healthy-lifestyle-could-be-making-you-tired-heres-why/37309711