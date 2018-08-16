Thursday News, August 16, 2018

The annual ‘Hanesbrands Warehouse’ sale through Saturday (Aug 18)

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building

* FREE Parking at Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd

NOTE: Cash and debit/credit cards only (No personal checks). All sales are final.

-Men’s, women’s and children’s apparel $10 or less

-Brands include Champion, Hanes, JMS, Maidenform and Bali.

-Sale hours: Thursday + Friday: 10am to 7pm / SAT: 10am – 6pm

Breaking: Legendary singer Aretha Franklin – known as the “Queen of Soul” – passed away this morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

FYI: Aretha Louise Franklin was born March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Despite growing up in Detroit, and having Smokey Robinson as a childhood friend, Franklin never recorded for Motown Records. But it was at Detroit’s New Bethel Baptist Church, where her father (Rev. C.L. Franklin) was pastor, that Franklin learned the gospel fundamentals that would make her a soul institution.

RECALL: Allure and Allure Pro hair dryers (colors are black or white)

Hazard: The hair dryer and power cord can overheat and catch on fire.

Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, about 83% of older drivers never consult a doctor or family about their driving ability. For tips on how to discuss driving with an aging family member or friend and developing a plan of action go to the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/older-drivers

Long lines at the DMV this summer, that’s an understatement

The agency promises better service and better communication as it works to hire more than 100 new license examiners.

The Wyndham Championship starts today at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro PARKING: Cash only at all lots. Details at wyndham championship.com

Traffic Alert: Davidson County near Lexington

Hwy 64 is CLOSED both directions at Hwy 109

Water Main break near Skippers Restaurant

*Hwy 64 ‘should’ re-open by 5pm Thursday afternoon

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

Moscow Ballet Announces Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker”– Tuesday, September 4 in Winston Salem

NEEDED: Children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.

FYI: Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more. Auditions are free, there may be a casting fee.

Must be available for rehearsals September 4th – 6th.

Sign up to audition today at www.nutcracker.com/auditions

New Info Could Mean Centenarian Is Older Than She Thought

A North Carolina centenarian is already considered the nation’s third oldest person, but newly uncovered research could make her THE oldest.

Miss Hester Ford, born in Lancaster County, South Carolina, raised 12 children with her husband in Charlotte.

As Ford prepared for her 113th birthday on Wednesday, WBTV in Charlotte reported that its research with Ford’s family uncovered census data suggesting Ford may need ONE MORE candle on her cake.

Ford believed she was born in 1905 though births weren’t officially recorded then, but the report says an April 1910 census record lists Ford as 5, meaning she could have been born in 1904. Either way…Happy Birthday!!