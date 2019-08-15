Search
Thursday News, August 15, 2019  

Thursday News, August 15, 2019  

Triad Goodwill is hosting a job fair today in Greensboro.  Noon to 4pm…   Location: Greensboro Christian Church at 3232 Yanceyville Street…  Dozens of employers will be offering full-time, part-time and seasonal job positions in both permanent and temporary capacities.  Free event.  Info: Contact Triad Goodwill’s Greensboro Career Center at 336-544-5305.

https://www.facebook.com/events/766836280403657/

 

Stepping up security: Winston-Salem Police Department is preparing for the upcoming Dixie Classic Fair. New security measures this year: Extensive bag checks and scans to detect weapons from coming into the fairground venue.

The Dixie Classic Fair kicks off Oct. 4 and runs until Oct. 14.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/dixie-classic-fair-stepping-up-security/28701936

 

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to lay off hundreds of temporary and contract workers statewide. NCDOT considers the layoffs temporary. The department hopes to rehire some or all of the affected workers next year.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/n-c-dot-plans-about-layoffs-in-wake-of-storms/article_a1372f20-f89a-5355-960c-f3eb65eabcc8.html

 

Students in Guilford County will (continue) to start their day earlier?

Midway through last academic year, the district added five minutes to the beginning of the day as a way to make up time lost to bad weather.

That early start will continue with the new academic year, officials said

 

A donor — who wants to remain anonymous — paid off all the outstanding meal charges for Guilford County Schools students in High Point.

That donation:  $10,500.  Praise!!  BTW: Some schools have “Angel Funds” where community members donated money to help cover the cost of meals in those cases.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/donor-pays-off-all-the-meal-debts-for-guilford-county

 

Update this morning: A gunman surrenders after ‘volatile’ hourslong standoff in Philadelphia overnight. 6 officers were shot serving a warrant. All six officers who were shot were transported to local hospitals but later released.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/08/14/philadelphia-police-shooting-injured-standoff-cops-gunman/2013448001/

Members of the St. Joseph High School cross-country team in California invited more than a dozen shelter dogs from the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter to accompany them on their morning run this week.  “I am not sure who was more excited and having the most fun … the dogs or the kids,” coach Luis Escobar said.

http://www.natureknows.org/2016/08/this-high-school-cross-country-team-takes-lonely-shelter-dogs-on-their-morning-runs.html

 

The EnergyUnited Foundation has awarded a $5,000 dollar grant to Pastor’s Pantry, a non-profit food pantry that helps combat food insecurity for seniors in Davidson County. “So often senior citizens are forced to make impossible choices on fixed incomes that no one should have to make,” said Donna Mashburn, executive director of Pastor’s Pantry.  “Seniors shouldn’t have to choose whether they will fill a prescription or buy groceries.”

 

The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ continues through Saturday (AUG 17)

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

Daily: 9am til 8pm

*Save BIG on brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.

Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for $10 and under!

New product drops daily.   Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221

 

 

The Dow recorded its worst day of the year on Wednesday, plunging about 800 points. What does this mean for you?  Read more…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/08/14/dow-stocks-fall-recession-fears-renewed-yield-curve-inverts/2006689001

 

 

