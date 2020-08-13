Thursday News, August 13, 2020

Childcare options? North Carolina has set up a child care hotline to support working parents as we continue efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Families can call 1-888-600-1685 to get connected to child care options in their communities.

Stein Mart Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to close most, if not all, of its 300 retail stores.

Cone Health, one of the Triad’s three largest health care systems, will merge with Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Virginia. The headquarters of the combined not-for-profit health care system will be in Norfolk. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would serve as a regional hub. https://journalnow.com/business/cone-health-approves-merging-with-sentara-healthcare-combined-headquarters-would-be-in-norfolk-va/

What about High School Fall sports? The State association announced yesterday that a condensed sports year is now scheduled to begin November 4th. The new schedule moves a shortened football season to the late winter and spring.

College football: App State has been able to ‘mine’ at least one in-state opponent to fill its still-under-reconstruction non-conference football schedule.

App State will host UNC-Charlotte in Boone on September 12.

Update: “Today” show host Al Roker is recouping after shoulder surgery due to arthritis on Wednesday. Roker (age 65) shared that his shoulder surgery was a success (according to doctors. Now, the hard part – physical therapy soon. NOTE: This is hardly Al’s first time going under the knife.

Roker has previously had surgery on his shoulder and rotator cuff.

The new normal ‘playtime’? The newest Fisher-Price toys let kids play along with their parents who, as part of the coronavirus pandemic, are working from home and doing other stay-at-home activities.

Check this out: ‘My Home Office Set’ comes with a toy laptop with changeable fabric apps for the screen, toy smartphone, headset and even a coffee cup.

($24.99, available for pre-order)

Other Fisher-Price and Mattel toys give a nod to First responders and Front-line workers including action figures of doctors, nurses, EMTs, grocery workers and delivery drivers. What no DJs?

Wanting to sell your home? Some good news. The Triad is still a ‘seller’s market, according to CoreLogic, a national real-estate research company. Of North Carolina’s five main metro areas, only two had higher increases in home prices than the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area in June, that would be Charlotte and Greensboro.

Golf, no fans in Greensboro: Wyndham Championship begins today at Sedgefield Country Club. Live coverage of the Wyndham in Greensboro this weekend on CBS…

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/

Sweet Deal: Krispy Kreme is giving teachers FREE doughnuts this week

during “Educator Appreciation week”

All teachers have to do is to show their school ID at participating Krispy Kreme locations around the Triad for a free glazed doughnut and coffee through Friday.

Using 14 commonly worn masks, including N95 and homemade masks, researchers at Duke University tested how many respiratory droplets are emitted when wearing a particular mask while speaking for 10 minutes. The droplets were captured using a laser light and camera, and each mask was tested 10 times. The results: N95 masks were the most effective at filtering droplets, and three-layer surgical and cotton masks are also effective. But neck fleeces offered little protection. Knitted masks and bandanas were also shown to be less effective.

