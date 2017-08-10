Search
Thursday News, August 10, 2017       

Thursday News, August 10, 2017       

Verne Hill
Aug 10, 2017       

Back –to- School Survey (parents vs students)

Teens:   #1 reason to go back to school?

A:  Spend time with their friends – 49%

Parent: #1 reason you’re are excited for back to school?

A: For their kids to learn new subjects – 33%

 

The Annual Handsbrands Sample Clothing Sale –  Dates: August 16 – 19 (next Wednesday thru Saturday)

Location: WS Fairgrounds ‘Education Building’ off University Parkway

Apparel for men, women and children will be marked $10 or less.

Sale hours: Wednesday – Friday (10am – 7pm), Saturday (10am to 6pm)

*Please use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

*Payment options: Cash. Debit cards. Visa or MasterCard.  NO personal checks.

*NO refunds or exchanges. All sales are final.   https://goo.gl/QwmCg4

 

Guilford County Schools could be adding another ‘layer of security’?

The ‘One Card’ was presented to members of the Guildford County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday. The ‘One Card’ looks like an identification card and would include the student’s name, photo and ID number, as well as several security features. Students could use the card to swipe in and out of classrooms, buy lunch and check out library books.  And, the card could also be swiped to get on and off the school bus If approved, the ‘One Card’ pilot program could start as soon as this January (2018).     https://goo.gl/UXJPxM

 

Allegacy Federal Credit Union has opened an on-campus branch at UNC-G as part of a new membership partnership with the university.

Location:  Spartan Village II, adjacent to the Kaplan Center.   https://goo.gl/Xp1rWB

 

Biscuitville plans to introduce Cheerwine at its restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia. *Both companies are family owned and based in North Carolina — Biscuitville in Greensboro and Cheerwine in Salisbury. Cheerwine is 100 years old and Biscuitville is 50 years old.  https://goo.gl/Xp1rWB

 

Keeping teachers well-stocked: The Educator Warehouse is preparing to supply WS/FC teachers with needed school supplies.

Event: Back–to-School supplies will be available next week (Aug. 17-19)

Location: Diggs-Latham Elementary. New teachers first day only!

Wanna donate? Call 336-671-1078   or   336- 817-9673.

Details and Donate here:  https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/56720

 

Reminder: State law requires all kindergartners to be up to date on their pertussis vaccination before the beginning of the school year. A booster dose of Tdap is also required for students who have not previously received Tdap and who are entering 7th grade or by age 12, whichever comes first.

 

 

 

 

Three North Carolina cities are in the national spotlight for their “Southern Hospitality”.  Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Wilmington all received recognition on CNN’s list of 15 Southern charming cities “you may have overlooked.”     To view the full article, click here.

 

