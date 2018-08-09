Thursday News, August 09, 2018

The latest (Facebook) update from the Gateway YWCA on S Main Street (WS)…

“The building’s power supply was damaged due to the flood last Thursday (Aug 2). (NOTE: There was standing water inside the building and damage to the electrical panels)

Our contractors are working to restore power safely to the building and have it pass inspection, with a goal to be up and running (hopefully) by this weekend. Feel free to visit the YMCA branches until we reopen.Thank you, Gateway members, for your patience!” -Message from the VP for Operations at the Gateway Y

A headache for those trying to get renewal stickers and license plates.

For the third time in a little more than a week, computer problems shut down DMV (Tag) offices all across the state on Tuesday. The problem began with computers used to process vehicle tax payments, so the DMV could not provide license plates or renewal stickers, and online vehicle registration was affected. *The good news is that the driver license offices and online driver services were not affected by the issues.

https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/computer-issues-keeping-ncdmv-from-issuing-plates-renewal-stickers/1351636470

Traffic Alert: Overnight lane closures in downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway Bridge

Expect lane closures nightly along Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway (9 pm to 6 am) thru August 17…weather permitting. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539304

This year’s Hanesbrands Sample warehouse sale starts this Wednesday (Aug 15) in Winston-Salem. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-to-start-aug-in-winston-salem/article_

Finally, Some Progress On California Wildfires

The two largest fires are nearly half contained. CNN

Pray for peace: Virginia’s governor has declared a state of emergency ahead of Charlottesville rally anniversary gathering. Fox News

Reynolds Wrap announced it is seeking a “Chief Grilling Officer” to be paid $10,000 to travel and eat barbecue? Find out how…

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2018/08/03/Chief-Grilling-Officer-to-be-paid-10000-to-travel-eat-barbecue/4181533308369/

Pre-Season NFL…

(TONIGHT) The Carolina Panthers at the Buffalo Bills

Forecast in Buffalo: Partly cloudy and 75 degrees at kick-off (7pm)

*This is the Carolina Panthers ‘first’ pre-season game of the season…

Ask SAM: What Can I Do About a Neighbor’s Loud Music?

Step One: Call the non-emergency number to WSPD’s communications, which is 336-773-7700.

Step Two: Tell the dispatcher what this issue is, how long the music has been playing and how many times this has occurred before, if you know.

Step Three: Request to speak with the officer after the officer makes contact with the party at the location where the loud music is coming from.

Step Four: Get the required information from the investigating officer to go speak with the Forsyth County Magistrate about this matter if you wish to prosecute.

NOTE: “The playing of any radio, phonograph, musical instrument, or sound production or amplifying equipment in such manner or with such volume at any time, during the day, or night, but particularly during hours between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., as to frighten or disturb the quiet, comfort or repose…

Winston-Salem City Ordinance 46-2 City/15-1 County Noise Ordinance

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-what-can-i-do-about-neighbor-s-loud/article_6ba5dc9d-9af0-58b9-8e5d-8a5868bc5af5.html