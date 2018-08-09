Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, August 09, 2018

Thursday News, August 09, 2018

Verne HillAug 09, 2018Comments Off on Thursday News, August 09, 2018

Like

The latest (Facebook) update from the Gateway YWCA on S Main Street (WS)…

“The building’s power supply was damaged due to the flood last Thursday (Aug 2). (NOTE: There was standing water inside the building and damage to the electrical panels)

Our contractors are working to restore power safely to the building and have it pass inspection, with a goal to be up and running (hopefully) by this weekend. Feel free to visit the YMCA branches until we reopen.Thank you, Gateway members, for your patience!”   -Message from the VP for Operations at the Gateway Y

 

A headache for those trying to get renewal stickers and license plates.

For the third time in a little more than a week, computer problems shut down DMV (Tag) offices all across the state on Tuesday.  The problem began with computers used to process vehicle tax payments, so the DMV could not provide license plates or renewal stickers, and online vehicle registration was affected. *The good news is that the driver license offices and online driver services were not affected by the issues.

https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/computer-issues-keeping-ncdmv-from-issuing-plates-renewal-stickers/1351636470

 

Traffic Alert: Overnight lane closures in downtown Winston-Salem
Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway Bridge

Expect lane closures nightly along Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway (9 pm to 6 am) thru August 17…weather permitting.  https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539304

 

This year’s Hanesbrands Sample warehouse sale starts this Wednesday (Aug 15) in Winston-Salem.   https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-to-start-aug-in-winston-salem/article_

 

Finally, Some Progress On California Wildfires

The two largest fires are nearly half contained.  CNN

 

Pray for peace: Virginia’s governor has declared a state of emergency ahead of Charlottesville rally anniversary gathering.  Fox News

 

Reynolds Wrap announced it is seeking a “Chief Grilling Officer” to be paid $10,000 to travel and eat barbecue?  Find out how…

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2018/08/03/Chief-Grilling-Officer-to-be-paid-10000-to-travel-eat-barbecue/4181533308369/

 

Pre-Season NFL…

(TONIGHT) The Carolina Panthers at the Buffalo Bills

Forecast in Buffalo: Partly cloudy and 75 degrees at kick-off (7pm)

*This is the Carolina Panthers ‘first’ pre-season game of the season…

 

Ask SAM: What Can I Do About a Neighbor’s Loud Music?

Step One: Call the non-emergency number to WSPD’s communications, which is 336-773-7700.

Step Two: Tell the dispatcher what this issue is, how long the music has been playing and how many times this has occurred before, if you know.

Step Three: Request to speak with the officer after the officer makes contact with the party at the location where the loud music is coming from.

Step Four: Get the required information from the investigating officer to go speak with the Forsyth County Magistrate about this matter if you wish to prosecute.

NOTE: “The playing of any radio, phonograph, musical instrument, or sound production or amplifying equipment in such manner or with such volume at any time, during the day, or night, but particularly during hours between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., as to frighten or disturb the quiet, comfort or repose…

            Winston-Salem City Ordinance 46-2 City/15-1 County Noise Ordinance

           https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-what-can-i-do-about-neighbor-s-loud/article_6ba5dc9d-9af0-58b9-8e5d-8a5868bc5af5.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Ask SAM: Dealing with a Neighbor’s Loud Music?

Verne HillAug 09, 2018

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerAug 08, 2018

Greg Laurie: “Harvest” outreach billboards taken down after complaints

Verne HillAug 08, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
Jul
15
Sun
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Aug 14 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jul 15 – Aug 11 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 8 For more info: (336) 996.7573 http://www.registration.upward.org/upw66299  
Aug
1
Wed
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Dixie Classic Fair! Enter on-line or download an entry form at http://www.wbfj.fm Contest entry deadline: September 1, 2018 New for 2018:[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes