Thursday News, August 08, 2019  

Verne Hill Aug 08, 2019  

The Winston-Salem / Forsyth County school system has a new superintendent.  Dr Angela Pringle has worked in education for more than 30 years, both in Virginia and Georgia.    Dr Pringle officially takes office on September 3rd.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salemforsyth-county-schools-new-superintendent/28638339

 

A celebration of life service remembering Judge Tom Jarrell happens this morning (11am) at The Summit Church, in Kernersville.  A reception for family and friends will follow at a location to be announced at the service.   BTW: The District Courts and Superior Courts in Guilford County will be closed TODAY to honor Judge Jarrell who passed away on Saturday. Jarrell was 56.

https://www.cumbyfuneral.com/tributes/JudgeThomasTom-JarrellJr

Donations can be made to: The Summitt Church, The Bobby Labonte Foundation, Family Services of the Piedmont and High Point Young Life.

 

Disney is turning to its own streaming services to compete with Netflix. Disney will offer its three streaming services (including Hulu and ESPN) in a package for $13. Disney is making the package available Nov. 12, the same day Disney Plus is launching.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/investing/2019/08/06/disney-earnings-report-income-drops-fox-studio-disappoints/1938121001/

 

Sprouts Farmers Market is now open in Greensboro. The 30,000-square-foot store  – at Westridge and Battleground in Greensboro in the old Harris Teeter location – features hundreds of organic fruits and vegetables to seasonal items.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/promising-to-do-the-heavy-lifting-for-shoppers-sprouts-farmers/article_f73d264f-3d9d-5556-8364-873ace035efd.html

 

National Anthem Contest with the Carolina Thunderbirds!

Try-outs happen this Saturday (Aug 10) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Auditions will be held at Jackson’s Music, Stratford Rd. in WS.

*All solo singers, group performers, instrumental players, and a cappella singers are invited to audition. Sign up online to audition at www.carolinathunderbirds.com

 

ABC-45 is hosting local ‘American Idol’ auditions this Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.

*Kurt Myers with WBFJ will be one of the judges.  https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv

 

Triad Eco Adventures has organized a Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour this Saturday (Aug 10) from 10am to 2pm.  Stops will include Kermit’s, Pulliam’s and P-B’s Takeout (all) in Winston-Salem as well as Doss’ Old-Fashioned grill in Kernersville.

For details and tickets, visit www.triadecoadventures.com

 

From the online article “How To Prepare Your Kid For Kindergarten, From 7 Parents Who’ve Been There” Kindergarten is a big step. Here’s how to deal.

*Parents, are you nervous? Try not to let it show.

*Build up your kids’ self-esteem before they head to the classroom.

*Don’t forget the first day is a big deal for you too.

Bottom line:  “Kids are so resilient! All they need is some support and encouragement, and they can get through anything.  As parents, we have to remember that. Kindergarten is the beginning of letting go.”  Check out the complete list on the News Blog!

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/prepare-your-kid-for-kindergarten

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostA Nation in Mourning: "We need to preach the Gospel..."
Verne Hill - The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm

WBFJ Your Family Station

