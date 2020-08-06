Thursday News, August 06, 2020

UPDATE: North Carolina will remain in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” restrictions for 5 MORE WEEKS (til at least Sept 11 at 5pm) to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside, where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible…

INFO: https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-update

FAQ: Info about the Governor’s Phase 2 Extension on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. This Frequently Asked Questions document provides guidance for the implementation of Executive Order 147, Executive Order 151 and Executive Order 155.

https://www.nc.gov/covid-19/staying-ahead-curve/phase-2-extension-faqs#are-college-and-professional-sports-going-to-be-able-to-play-with-fans/spectators

Scam Alert: First free seeds from China, now free Amazon packages?

According to the Better Business Bureau, it’s a scam – a ‘brushing scam’.

The unsolicited deliveries, which are not gifts, are from a seller who then posts their own false customer reviews to boost sales. According to the BBB, the best course of action if you receive a mystery package is to notify the retailer.

What you need to know about ‘brushing’ scams on the News Blog!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/08/04/free-amazon-orders-scam-mysterious-seeds-packages-brushing/5580858002/

More outdoor dining ‘space’ *Greensboro is joining the movement to close down a city street to allow more space for outdoor dining. Elm Street from Market to Lewis streets will be shut down this Friday and Saturday night.

*Downtown Winston-Salem: Fourth Street between Trade and Marshall streets will be closed for the next two Saturday nights for the expanded dining.

FYI: Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. -WFDD

Work from home? Based on a new survey, if you work at home due to the pandemic, you are working longer days, as in 48 minutes longer a day.

Employees also suggesting that they are having more meetings while working at home.

Good news: The online meetings are shorter than in-person ones.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-03/the-pandemic-workday-is-48-minutes-longer-and-has-more-meetings

Interesting: The number of people watching online services has declined from the record numbers seen four or five months ago. According to a recent Barna survey, 32% of practicing Christians have stepped away from digital worship.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/still-closed-by-pandemic-some-churches-are-shifting-to-biblical-home-church-gods-doing-a-new-thing

UPDATE: Wake Forest and App State have agreed to ‘postpone’ their 2020 football match-up – which was scheduled for Sept. 11 in Winston-Salem – to a future year.

The two schools, less than 90 miles apart, have also agreed to ADD two more games to the series, one in Boone and one in Winston-Salem, for a total of three future matchups.

https://www.wataugademocrat.com/covid19/app-state-wake-forest-postpone-2020-matchup/

*Do you have questions about Homeschooling your child in North Carolina?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.nche.com/helps/hs-faq/

$5 billion dollars – The amount of money ‘lost’ by the Walt Disney Company at its theme parks over a 3-month period (April, May, June) while being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/08/05/covid-updates-stimulus-checks-vaccine-news-5-m-cases/3296151001/

Want to renew your wedding vows?

The Winston-Salem Dash as the ultimate stadium plan.

The Winston-Salem Dash is taking reservations for fans to reaffirm their marital commitments – at home plate – this Saturday (August 8).

The Dash is offering a ballpark fare menu featuring hot dogs, fries and a drink,

OR a dinner menu with a salad, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and a drink.

The ceremonies will be officiated by BOLT, the team mascot, and the team’s vice president of baseball operations, Ryan Manuel, who is ordained!

The ceremony costs $40 per couple, and $10 per guest (up to 8 guests)

Couples can register for five different time slots (5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8).

Interested: Contact ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879.

https://journalnow.com/sports/want-to-renew-your-wedding-vows-the-winston-salem-dash-will-let-you-use-its/

Hand sanitizers distributed in Forsyth County being recalled because of methanol.

17 oz bottles of Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer – distributed locally in connection with a COVID-19 relief effort – is one of over 100 sanitizers being recalled by the FDA. Details on the News Blog…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hand-sanitizer-distributed-in-winston-salem-and-forsyth-county-recalled/

RECALLS: More information regarding hand sanitizer containing Methanol,

Ground beef from Canada and onions being recalled, on the News Blog

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/

NOW HIRING: Goodwill has immediate openings at all stores and donation centers.

Both full-time and part-time jobs available with multiple shift times.

Jobs include: Cashier, Clothes Hanger, Donations Assistant plus management positions. Apply today at www.jobsatgoodwill.org.

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App