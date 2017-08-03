Thursday News, August 03, 2017    

Krispy Kreme has a new tasty offering starting Friday – ‘Reese’s Peanut Butter’ doughnuts…in stores for a limited time! https://goo.gl/64KyC2

RECALL: Over 200,000 mobile phone cases designed for the iPhone – that contain glitter suspended in liquid – are being recalled after reports of leakage that caused burns and skin irritation. Consumer Product Safety Commission: https://goo.gl/iRRhCb

RECALL: Almost 5,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled from a NC company because of shredded pieces of Styrofoam found mixed into the meat.

The ground beef items from JBS USA, Inc. (based in Lenoir) were produced on July 15, 2017. Recall info on the News Blog https://goo.gl/ge72Cr

New GI Bill? Legislation is heading to the President’s desk that will provide the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade.

Details: The measure removes a 15-year time limit to tap into GI benefits, which guarantee a full-ride scholarship to any in-state public university — or a similar cash amount for private college students. The legislation also increases money for thousands in the National Guard and Reserve. Veterans would get additional payments if they complete STEM courses. https://goo.gl/8ytLSW

The President endorsing a new immigration plan – the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act – which aims to slash legal immigration in half. The measure would put skilled workers and English speakers at the front of the line and limit admissions based on family connections. https://goo.gl/L2gsKz

Dear Mr President… Here’s a ‘deal’ you really can’t refuse!

A 10-year-old boy named Frank wrote President Trump recently to offer his lawn mowing services “at no charge”. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read the letter from the White House briefing room on Wednesday.

The letter from a young man from Falls Church, Virginia, stated that he had started his own lawn business – mowing his neighbors’ yards.

But wait. The young entrepreneur has offered his services to the lawn at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue – for FREE.

The President stated that 10 year old (Frank) he’s “doing a great job,” AND that he is invited to the White House to cut the grass in the famous Rose Garden.

https://goo.gl/SbBTqM

All in a day’s ‘labor’? Dr. Amanda Hess was all ready to give birth last Sunday. She was at Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky preparing to be induced. But she had one last thing she had to do. Deliver someone else’s baby??? The on-call physician was in route, but decided there wasn’t enough time to wait. “I put on some boots over my flip flops, found another gown to cover myself up and delivered a baby.” About an hour later, Dr Hess gave birth to her own little girl! https://goo.gl/VjWLMr