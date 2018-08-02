Thursday News, August 02, 2018

*Flash Flood Watch continues for the Piedmont Triad through Friday morning

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

Workers will tear down the old Peters Creek Parkway Bridge over Business 40 this weekend Aug. 3-5, closing a portion of Business 40 near the interchange.

Dunkin’ Donuts announces its first gluten-free product – a fudge brownie.

The company’s spokesman said it wants to recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/dunkin-donuts-announces-first-gluten-free-product/article_f039dc03-618a-549a-89e8-fa1ae56d2e2c.html

Praying for those affected by wildfires out west.

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders

The Carr Fire in Northern California has claimed six lives, including two firefighters. The Carr Fire has destroyed over 1,000 homes- making it sixth ‘most destructive wild fire’ in California history. Good News: More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires out west with the help of crews from as far away as Florida and North Carolina.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/08/02/president-trump-california-wildfires-amway-coaches-poll-chicago-lollapalooza/862266002/

The Transportation Security Administration is ‘considering’ whether to end passenger screening at smaller airports (that serve planes with 60 seats or fewer). CNN https://www.journalnow.com/business/tsa-considering-ending-screening-at-small-airports/article_b84bc323-51c1-5be0-8552-0b09bd116fb4.html

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types due to a mid-summer blood shortage. And Amazon is sweetening the deal to donate blood.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets from through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially.

Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together for more details.

Deal: UNC Health Care has an offer for High Point Regional patients who still owe an outstanding balance on their hospital bills: The provider will write off 70% of a patient’s bill if the patient pays the remaining 30% in full by Aug. 15. The one-time offer is good for the portion of a patient’s bill for which they are personally liable after insurance and other payments are made. Only bills for services received prior to June 1 are eligible.

FYI: High Point Regional will be part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in early fall.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/high-point-regional-patients-can-get-percent-off-outstanding-bills/article_5094aa5c-f6df-5202-8fec-7b2dc95c27a9.html

Netflix says it’s working on increasing the number of faith-based and family-friendly shows on its platform. The ‘good’ news comes after pro-family critics have slammed Netflix over some of its ‘very controversial’ programming.

NOTE: Netflix is under fire for adding five LGBT characters to its adaptation of the 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables. Netflix has also faced controversy over a new LGBT-themed superhero show and ‘13 Reasons Why’ depiction of suicide on screen.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/july/netflix-says-its-working-on-robust-slate-of-faith-based-family-films

The Hanesbrands Sample Sale is coming up August 15 – 18, 2018

Times each day: 10am – 7pm

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/

Apple makes history by becoming first company to reach $1 trillion market value