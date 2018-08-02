Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, August 02, 2018

Thursday News, August 02, 2018

Verne HillAug 02, 2018Comments Off on Thursday News, August 02, 2018

Like

*Flash Flood Watch continues for the Piedmont Triad through Friday morning

 

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

Workers will tear down the old Peters Creek Parkway Bridge over Business 40 this weekend Aug. 3-5, closing a portion of Business 40 near the interchange.

 

Dunkin’ Donuts announces its first gluten-free product – a fudge brownie.

The company’s spokesman said it wants to recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/dunkin-donuts-announces-first-gluten-free-product/article_f039dc03-618a-549a-89e8-fa1ae56d2e2c.html

 

Praying for those affected by wildfires out west.

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders

The Carr Fire in Northern California has claimed six lives, including two firefighters. The Carr Fire has destroyed over 1,000 homes-  making it sixth ‘most destructive wild fire’ in California history.    Good News: More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires out west with the help of crews from as far away as Florida and North Carolina.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/08/02/president-trump-california-wildfires-amway-coaches-poll-chicago-lollapalooza/862266002/

 

The Transportation Security Administration is ‘considering’ whether to end passenger screening at smaller airports (that serve planes with 60 seats or fewer). CNN https://www.journalnow.com/business/tsa-considering-ending-screening-at-small-airports/article_b84bc323-51c1-5be0-8552-0b09bd116fb4.html

 

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types due to a mid-summer blood shortage.   And Amazon is sweetening the deal to donate blood.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets from through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card.  All blood types are needed, Type O especially.

Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together for more details.

 

Deal: UNC Health Care has an offer for High Point Regional patients who still owe an outstanding balance on their hospital bills: The provider will write off 70% of a patient’s bill if the patient pays the remaining 30% in full by Aug. 15.   The one-time offer is good for the portion of a patient’s bill for which they are personally liable after insurance and other payments are made. Only bills for services received prior to June 1 are eligible.

FYI: High Point Regional will be part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in early fall.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/high-point-regional-patients-can-get-percent-off-outstanding-bills/article_5094aa5c-f6df-5202-8fec-7b2dc95c27a9.html

 

Netflix says it’s working on increasing the number of faith-based and family-friendly shows on its platform. The ‘good’ news comes after pro-family critics have slammed Netflix over some of its ‘very controversial’ programming.

NOTE: Netflix is under fire for adding five LGBT characters to its adaptation of the 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables. Netflix has also faced controversy over a new LGBT-themed superhero show and ‘13 Reasons Why’ depiction of suicide on screen.

 http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/july/netflix-says-its-working-on-robust-slate-of-faith-based-family-films

 

 

The Hanesbrands Sample Sale is coming up August 15 – 18, 2018

Times each day:   10am – 7pm 

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd
*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/

 

Apple makes history by becoming first company to reach $1 trillion market value

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostPelvic Health Center / Novant Health
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Business 40 closed this weekend

Verne HillAug 03, 2018

Warning: ‘Real Milk’ found in some containers of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond beverage

Verne HillAug 03, 2018

Friday News, August 03, 2018

Verne HillAug 03, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
Jul
15
Sun
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Aug 14 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jul 15 – Aug 11 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 8 For more info: (336) 996.7573 http://www.registration.upward.org/upw66299  
Jul
30
Mon
9:00 am Art Camp @ West Side Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Art Camp @ West Side Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jul 30 @ 9:00 am – Aug 3 @ 4:00 pm
Cost: $150.00 (per child) For Kindergarten – 6th Grade 336.408.0506 http://www.westsidebaptist.ws  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes