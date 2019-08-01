Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, August 01, 2019  

Thursday News, August 01, 2019  

Verne HillAug 01, 2019Comments Off on Thursday News, August 01, 2019  

Like

The Annual Hanes Brands Sale

August 13th – August 17  (Tuesday – Saturday)   Daily: 9am til 8pm?

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

*Save BIG on all your favorite brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.    Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for under $10!

New product drops daily.   Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221

 

“Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

helping area students through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs

Drop off donated school supplies now through August 09, at participating locations including Krispy Kreme, Five Below, and Walmart stores.

STUFF THE BUS ‘STOPS’ with WBFJ coming up next week in Winston-Salem!

AUG 5:  Join us this Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme location on Stratford Road

in Winston-Salem from 8am til 10am.

AUG 8:   Join us next Thursday for our lunchtime stop at ‘Five Below’

off Hanes Mall Blvd in Winston-Salem between 11am – 1pm.

 

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is requesting permission to reduce premium rates – by an average of 5.2%  – for individuals signing up for 2020 coverage on the federal health-insurance exchange. Rate approval is expected at the end of August.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/blue-cross-reduces-average-aca-premium-rates-second-consecutive-year/article_5e50ec1b-3083-5508-8d54-ef2d5a12af2b.html

 

In the wake of fights that broke out last week at a city-sponsored Summer Night Lights event for teenagers at the Greensboro Sportsplex, the city has canceled this week’s final event in the series at the multisport complex.

When the fights broke out, there were 20 to 30 staff members, volunteers, and law enforcement officers present, McCray said. The event was the fourth at the Sportsplex this summer, designed to provide 13- to 18-year-olds a chance to ‘safely’ gather.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/greensboro-officials-cancel-recreation-event-after-fights-last-week-where/article_50313ea4-8b1a-5226-a9af-dc875de5e641.html

 

High Point City Schools? High Point Mayor Jay Wagner is calling for a new committee to study whether schools in High Point have benefited from being part of Guilford County Schools. High Point and Greensboro school systems merged 26 years ago.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/high-point-mayor-raises-possibility-of-taking-city-s-schools/article_f47580d8-d8da-50aa-92d1-322b65d92154.html

 

High school football: Area team officially hit the practice field TODAY.

The first High School football game is a little more than three weeks away.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/high-school-football-practice-starts-thursday-here-are-storylines-to/article_275b6fd8-6044-5f73-812a-3864bc7d969f.html#2

 

Mad House news:  Jason Myers and Jonathan Brown, regular drivers of the summer racing series at Bowman Gray Stadium, have been suspended one event and fined $1,000 after what happened on the trach July 27, according to a post from the track’s Twitter account on Wednesday. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/jason-myers-jonathan-brown-suspended-one-event-fined-following-wreck/article_4d833a4e-78bc-5109-a930-682fc4aabeb0.html#3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prayers and Putts? Britain’s Rochester Cathedral has installed a mini-golf course!

The course features nine holes designed like bridges. Putt-Putt with a purpose?

“It’s intended to teach young people about engineering and also has spiritual overtones, “suggests Rachel Phillips, the church’s Mission and Growth director.

“(We are hoping that) visitors will reflect on the bridges that need to be built in their own lives and in our world today.”  The course inside the medieval house of worship – located 30 miles southeast of London- will be open throughout August, though not when services are held

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/tee-off-at-the-cathedral-house-of-worship-adds-mini/

 

 

Holiday Inn is ditching mini shampoo bottles

Holiday Inn and InterContinental Hotels are removing those little shampoo bottles in more than 5,600 hotels and switching to bulk-size, refillable shampoo bottles all part of an effort to cut waste. The transition is due to be completed in 2021.

IHG uses an average of 200 million bathroom miniatures every year.

https://nypost.com/2019/07/30/holiday-inn-is-ditching-mini-shampoos-to-save-the-ocean/

 

 

Are you the NEXT American Idol? ABC-45 is hosting a local Triad Idol competition next Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.  Details on the WBFJ News Blog…

https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv

 

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal…

You must re-scan some of your favorite over-the-air TV channels in September.

Many over-the-air TV channels are ‘changing frequencies’ between September and June 2020 to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services, according to the FCC. Stations are transitioning in phases, and viewers will need to rescan more than once.  The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change.

FYI: If you have cable or another content provider you are OK.

Here is a list of local channels and when you will need to rescan…

Sept. 3   WMYV My-48  

Sept. 6   UNC-TV  

Sept. 6   WXII NBC-12    www.WXII12.com/rescan

Sept. 6   WCWG CW-20

 

WGHP Fox-8: Spring 2020

WFMY CBS-2: Spring 2020

WXLV ABC-45: No change is currently planned…

You can also find more information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan

The TV Answers website, from the NAB at www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostRe-scan your over-the-air TV channels starting in September
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

This 8 year old has THIRD open heart surgery…

Verne HillAug 02, 2019

Survey: What’s the perfect age of “Adulting”?

Verne HillAug 02, 2019

Friday News, August 02, 2019  

Verne HillAug 02, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
Jun
12
Wed
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 12 – Aug 19 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jun
16
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 16 – Aug 11 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes