Thursday News, August 01, 2019  

The Annual Hanes Brands Sale

August 13th – August 17 (Tuesday – Saturday) Daily: 9am til 8pm?

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

*Save BIG on all your favorite brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali. Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for under $10!

New product drops daily. Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221

“Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

…helping area students through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs

Drop off donated school supplies now through August 09, at participating locations including Krispy Kreme, Five Below, and Walmart stores.

STUFF THE BUS ‘STOPS’ with WBFJ coming up next week in Winston-Salem!

AUG 5: Join us this Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme location on Stratford Road

in Winston-Salem from 8am til 10am.

AUG 8: Join us next Thursday for our lunchtime stop at ‘Five Below’

off Hanes Mall Blvd in Winston-Salem between 11am – 1pm.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is requesting permission to reduce premium rates – by an average of 5.2% – for individuals signing up for 2020 coverage on the federal health-insurance exchange. Rate approval is expected at the end of August.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/blue-cross-reduces-average-aca-premium-rates-second-consecutive-year/article_5e50ec1b-3083-5508-8d54-ef2d5a12af2b.html

In the wake of fights that broke out last week at a city-sponsored Summer Night Lights event for teenagers at the Greensboro Sportsplex, the city has canceled this week’s final event in the series at the multisport complex.

When the fights broke out, there were 20 to 30 staff members, volunteers, and law enforcement officers present, McCray said. The event was the fourth at the Sportsplex this summer, designed to provide 13- to 18-year-olds a chance to ‘safely’ gather.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/greensboro-officials-cancel-recreation-event-after-fights-last-week-where/article_50313ea4-8b1a-5226-a9af-dc875de5e641.html

High Point City Schools? High Point Mayor Jay Wagner is calling for a new committee to study whether schools in High Point have benefited from being part of Guilford County Schools. High Point and Greensboro school systems merged 26 years ago.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/high-point-mayor-raises-possibility-of-taking-city-s-schools/article_f47580d8-d8da-50aa-92d1-322b65d92154.html

High school football: Area team officially hit the practice field TODAY.

The first High School football game is a little more than three weeks away.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/high-school-football-practice-starts-thursday-here-are-storylines-to/article_275b6fd8-6044-5f73-812a-3864bc7d969f.html#2

Mad House news: Jason Myers and Jonathan Brown, regular drivers of the summer racing series at Bowman Gray Stadium, have been suspended one event and fined $1,000 after what happened on the trach July 27, according to a post from the track’s Twitter account on Wednesday. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/jason-myers-jonathan-brown-suspended-one-event-fined-following-wreck/article_4d833a4e-78bc-5109-a930-682fc4aabeb0.html#3

Prayers and Putts? Britain’s Rochester Cathedral has installed a mini-golf course!

The course features nine holes designed like bridges. Putt-Putt with a purpose?

“It’s intended to teach young people about engineering and also has spiritual overtones, “suggests Rachel Phillips, the church’s Mission and Growth director.

“(We are hoping that) visitors will reflect on the bridges that need to be built in their own lives and in our world today.” The course inside the medieval house of worship – located 30 miles southeast of London- will be open throughout August, though not when services are held

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/tee-off-at-the-cathedral-house-of-worship-adds-mini/

Holiday Inn is ditching mini shampoo bottles

Holiday Inn and InterContinental Hotels are removing those little shampoo bottles in more than 5,600 hotels and switching to bulk-size, refillable shampoo bottles all part of an effort to cut waste. The transition is due to be completed in 2021.

IHG uses an average of 200 million bathroom miniatures every year.

https://nypost.com/2019/07/30/holiday-inn-is-ditching-mini-shampoos-to-save-the-ocean/

Are you the NEXT American Idol? ABC-45 is hosting a local Triad Idol competition next Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh. Details on the WBFJ News Blog…

https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal…

You must re-scan some of your favorite over-the-air TV channels in September.

Many over-the-air TV channels are ‘changing frequencies’ between September and June 2020 to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services, according to the FCC. Stations are transitioning in phases, and viewers will need to rescan more than once. The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change.

FYI: If you have cable or another content provider you are OK.

Here is a list of local channels and when you will need to rescan…

Sept. 3 WMYV My-48

Sept. 6 UNC-TV

Sept. 6 WXII NBC-12 www.WXII12.com/rescan

Sept. 6 WCWG CW-20

WGHP Fox-8: Spring 2020

WFMY CBS-2: Spring 2020

WXLV ABC-45: No change is currently planned…

You can also find more information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan

The TV Answers website, from the NAB at www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp