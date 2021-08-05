Thursday News, AUG 05, 2021

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair, which will be held October 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. *Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5. Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster and the fair website, www.carolinaclassicfair.com

(Local) Fermin Lopez, a Winston-Salem blacksmith, has won the History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’ Armed Forces Tournament, bringing home $10,000 dollars for his efforts.

New this morning: Moderna reports COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. The company also is testing a potential booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

North Carolina is now offering $100 gift cards to people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The offer runs through the end of August or until the gift cards run out. *If you drive someone to their first vaccine appointment, the state will give you a $25 card. Location Finder on the News Blog: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

Return-to-work plans for this banking institution may stretch into November. Truist projected in July having most returning employees back in the office by October 1st. Now, the majority of those employees are expected to return later in October or into November. Reason: Increasing community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant within its 15-state market. https://journalnow.com/business/local/truists-return-to-work-plans-may-stretch-into-november/

Aetna and CVS Health will enter the individual insurance exchange marketplace in over 10 Triad Counties for 2022. With these plans, members will have access to Aetna’s network of health care providers and telemedicine services, along with MinuteClinic, HealthHUB and CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

The Winston-Salem City Council voting (earlier in the week) to allow Harris Teeter to build a gas station at its store on Peace Haven Road, near Robinhood Road. The planned gas station is similar to one the grocery store chain opened at Tanglewood Crossing shopping center in Clemmons. The rezoning request drew opposition from some neighbors, who said there are already three gas stations within three blocks.

Swedish scented meatball candle? Well, IKEA has introduced a candle called ‘Huvudroll’ that smells like the Swedish meatballs available at IKEA stores. *The candle is part of Ikea’s ‘Store in a Box’ package sensory experience. All part of IKEA’s 10th anniversary of its U.S. Family ‘Loyalty’ Program.

Olympic stars from A&T and UNC-G ‘back on the track’ in Tokyo on Friday https://journalnow.com/sports/olympic-stars-from-a-t-uncg-back-on-the-track-in-tokyo-on-friday/