Thursday News, April 29, 2021

Verne Hill Apr 29, 2021

Praise: Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence *Drive Thru Empty Bowls Event” in Winston-Salem on Wednesday was a HUGE success. Update: Funds raised = Over $172,000 dollars ($172,355.00) raised. *The most ever raised at an Empty Bowls event!  Do the math, that’s 1.2 million meals to those in need throughout northwest North Carolina.  ($1 = 7 meals)                       *1,320 guests signed up and were served.  https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

 

Update: Deadly standoff in Watauga County (11am)

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that five people have died in that standoff in Watauga County.  Two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies were killed.

They have been identified as Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox.

The suspect as well as the suspect’s two parents are dead.

The names of the family are not being released at this time.

FYI: Officers Ward and Fox were responding to the home off Hardaman Circle for a welfare check. They were trying to find someone who didn’t show up for work on Wednesday.

*The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, including four chaplains and a Mobile Ministry Center, have been on the scene to offer support to law enforcement.

https://www.wataugademocrat.com/news/at-least-five-dead-including-two-deputies-following-nearly-13-hour-stand-off/article_199bcade-c9e6-55e8-8a70-d9065feaefbe.html

*A GoFundMe was set up in support of Sergeant Chris Ward’s family by Back the Blue NC details at www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-sgt-chris-ward?

 

UPDATE: Governor Cooper’s new executive order will include NO masks outdoors as well as increase the mass gathering limit to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. Masks are STILL recommended indoors in public spaces and large gatherings. Mass gathering and capacity limits could be lifted by June 1 IF COVID-19 trends continue to improve.  Read more: https://www.nc.gov/covid-19/staying-ahead-curve

 

India (still) dealing with a deadly COVID-19 surge of new infections.

Health care systems have become overwhelmed. Prayers please!!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/april/india-tops-200-000-dead-as-virus-surge-breaks-health-system

 

State High School Football Playoffs

APRIL 30: Friday’s Regional Final Matchups featuring several ‘Triad’ schools

4A West:  (6) Butler at (1) Grimsley

3AA West:  (8) Dudley at (2) Mount Tabor

3A East:  (5) Western Alamance at (3) Havelock

2AA West:  (7) Salisbury at (1) North Davidson

2A East:  (3) Northeastern at (1) Reidsville

1AA West: (8) Polk County at (2) East Surry

FYI: State Championship games will be held Thursday – Saturday, May 6 – May 8

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/seven-triad-high-schools-will-take-the-field-friday-in-the-nchsaa-football-playoff-regional-finals/83-f205937e-5c30-4457-9e26-c6a84eaeb615

 

 

Fun Food Fact:  Oreo: The cookie-to-creme ratio of an original Oreo cookie is always, without fail, 71% to 29%.

 

Two-day DIAPER Drive happening this Friday and Saturday (April 30-May01).

The Gate City Professional Nannies is partnering with Nanny by Design

Benefiting the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

The needs: Baby diapers, pull ups and baby wipes.

Diaper sizes most needed: Baby Diapers 4 & 5, Pullups 4T & 5T

More about the Diaper Bank of North Carolina at https://ncdiaperbank.org/

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

 

Investigators still investigating the crash of a Duke Energy helicopter on Wednesday afternoon in Rockingham County.  The helicopter and crew were surveying power lines at the time of the crash.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/pilot-killed-2-others-injured-in-duke-energy-helicopter-crash-in-rockingham-co/83-0fd74bbc-7a7a-4586-a133-8888f34b7a7c

 

 

Can you give blood after you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc…) has no impact on blood donations.

Blood Donation: It’s Simple to give…

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

*Local blood drives on our Events page at wbfj.fm

 

 

‘Overcoming an Anxious Mind in the Era of COVID’

*Devotional from Skip Heitzig, senior pastor of Calvary of Albuquerque, a Calvary Chapel fellowship located in New Mexico.

First, prayer is worship. And if you start worshiping, you’re going to find your worries diminishing.

The next step is to pray “with thanksgiving.” It’s easy to thank God for obvious blessings. It’s not so easy to thank Him when the cupboards are bare and the bills are overdue. Finally, after prayerful worship, supplication and thanksgiving, Paul said to “let your requests be made known to God.” God might say “yes.” He might say “no.” He might say “maybe” or “wait.”

“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus…”   

Philippians 4:6-7

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/overcoming-an-anxious-mind-in-the-era-of-covid

 

 

 

