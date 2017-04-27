Search
Home Blog Thursday News, APRIL 27, 2017
Thursday News, APRIL 27, 2017

Verne Hill

Above normal temperatures this weekend… 

 

Road construction: Winston-Salem toward Kernersville. Left lane closed…  Bus 40 EB between Hwy 158 and Main Street

 

Greensboro:  Road Closed due to a Water Main Break

Battleground Ave NB between Benjamin Pkwy and Bessemer Ave

**All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Benjamin Parkway.

 

Learning to swim: A life-or-death skill

The Greensboro Sports Council announcing the creation of the “Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment”. The new endowment will fund the Learn-to-Swim program at the Greensboro Aquatic Program that teaches second graders in Guildford County how to swim. https://goo.gl/M1hhlN

Note: Matt Brown is the managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the swimming program has been one of his long-time passions.

FYI:  Over 50% of all children (61% to be exact) don’t know how to swim.

 

Friendlier skies?  United Airlines is raising the limit — to $10,000 — on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights. United is increasing training for employees,  as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being dragged from a flight in Chicago.  United is also vowing to reduce, but not eliminate, overbooking — the selling of more tickets than there are seats on the plane.  https://goo.gl/Sfs8yB

 

Some parts of the US will be seeing snow instead of sun over the next few days?  A spring storm system will move through portions of northeastern Wyoming and southwestern South Dakota tonight into Friday.

Some areas could get from 5 to 9 inches of snow by Friday afternoon.

SOURCE:  National Weather Service   https://goo.gl/oQjVrk

 

Youth Sports Equipment Exchange Consignment Sale

Hosted by the Student Ministries @ Mount Tabor UMC (Winston-Salem)

Happening next Saturday (May 6) from 8am to Noon

This is a great opportunity to purchase some gently used sports equipment at a reasonable price!  Contact: Kara Harvey at 336-765-5561   https://goo.gl/NJX4DV

 

National Day of Prayer 2017  – this Thursday, May 4th

Theme: For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us. Forgive Us. Heal Us!

(Based on Daniel 9:19, which says, “O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act! For Your Sake, O My God…”)  Local events: https://goo.gl/1mhhYR

Panera is hiring:  The sandwich chain is expected to add more than 10,000 new in-cafe and delivery driver jobs by the end of 2017.     https://goo.gl/YnPNxC

 

Find these stories and more on the NEWS Blog at wbfj.fm

