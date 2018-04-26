Thursday News, April 26, 2018

National Pretzel Day – Pretzel franchises and businesses nationwide are celebrating by giving away pretzels and other discounted treats. For those with twisted minds, this ‘holiday’ is a chance to save some dough. https://is.gd/gRxX3y

In addition to offering a National Pretzel Day deal, Auntie Anne’s – the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise – has unveiled its clothing line – the “For the Love of Pretzels” collection. *100% of the profits will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national childhood cancer nonprofit.

*The products can be purchased at www.auntieannes.threadless.com

(LOCAL) Patriot Pretzel Company in Kernersville Come try one or two yummy fresh delicious hand rolled soft organic pretzels. Location: Directly across from the Bistro B Restaurant! (336) 345 8224 https://is.gd/otcIc9

Good News: Former president George H.W. Bush has been moved out ICU and is in a regular patient room. Bush, Sr was taken to the hospital the day after attending the funeral for Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years. Doctors say the former president has an infection that spread to his blood. He is alert and talking to hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress. www.usatoday.com/story/news/

Release Pastor Brunson now

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is back from Turkey and more upset than ever that American Pastor Andrew Brunson still remains in prison in the country. Tillis was able to visit with Brunson in prison for an hour and a half, which he describes as “heart-wrenching.”

In the past few weeks, Tillis has quickly found over 60 senators and counting to sign a letter to the Turkish administration calling for Brunson’s release.

*Demand Pastor Andrew’s freedom today: https://beheardproject.com/andrew-brunson

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/

A prayer vigil was held this morning outside the British embassy in Washington, D.C in support of Alfie Evans, the British toddler – who suffers from an undiagnosed brain disorder – that was taken off life support on Monday and forced to go hours without food, water and oxygen.

*UPDATE: Alfie was taken off life support Monday afternoon by the Hospital with permission of the UK High Court and has been forced at different points to go hours without food, water and oxygen. The hospital did finally begin to feed Alfie after nearly 23 hours without food.

*On Tuesday, a court in the United Kingdom ruled once again that it will not allow Alfie Evans to leave the UK for vital medical treatment, even though the Italian government has granted the toddler citizenship and a hospital there has agreed to treat him.

*Regent University family law professor Lynne Marie Kohm points to the United Nations as the ‘problem’ with Alfie NOT being able to leave England…

This is about the lethal combination of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and state universal health care,” Kohm told CBN News.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) is a United Nations human rights treaty that gives states legal authority to make decisions about a child’s welfare. “That means that the child’s rights are protected by the state, not by his parents.”

**Britain (along with 192 nations) signed the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1991. The United States did NOT sign this UN treaty…

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2018/april/heres-the-legal-reason-why-the-uk-can-force-alfie-evans-to-die

Keep up with little Alfie online: https://www.facebook.com/groups/alfiesarmy/about/

Triad Traffic…

Overnight lane closures on Business 40 at the 4th street bridge

Lane closures overnight AGAIN TONIGHT (April 26) thru 6am Friday morning.

The Fourth Street Bridge will eventually be replaced and that section of street reopened as part of the project Business 40. https://is.gd/0ZdsS5

Hampton Road re-opening is being delayed due to the stormy spring weather? The closed section, near the Idols Road intersection, was scheduled to open in April, but completion has been pushed back to May 14.

The work is part of the Idols Road extension.

The IRS is warning of a new twist on an old phone scam as crooks are once again trying to trick you (the taxpayer) into paying a non-existent tax bill.

Taxpayers who receive the IRS phone scam or any IRS impersonation scam should report it to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at its IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting site

https://www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml

Additional Early Voting sites are open this week for the May 8th Primary…

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period.

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The 2018 NFL draft starts tonight. The Cleveland Browns own the first overall pick (as well as the fourth). The action continues on Friday and Saturday.

Winston-Salem officials will be sending out bulky-item collection notices as soon as possible, city officials said Wednesday, citing complaints from residents who didn’t realize the collections were already underway.

*The city decided to save $19,000 in postage costs this year by putting the map and schedule for bulky-item pickups on the city’s web page. In the past, people would get a mailer letting them know about the collections.

*The city takes bulky items to the landfill including mattresses, appliances, furniture, carpet and toys,

Unacceptable items include: televisions, computers, car parts, lumber and yard waste, cement and rocks, electronics, paint, glass and tires. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local

Speaker announced…

Byron Pitts, an Emmy award-winning journalist for ABC News, will be the commencement speaker at Winston-Salem State University’s on May 18.

The ceremony, which begins at 8:45 a.m., will be at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Rain location: Joel Coliseum in WS. www.wssu.edu