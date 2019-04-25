Thursday News, April 25, 2019  

Search
Verne Hill  

Traffic Alert:  Lane closures near Kernersville

Business 40 between Hastings Hill Road and South Main Street in Kernersville

Various lane closures will take place through Friday.

*Thursday: An EB lane will close til 6 p.m. to repair concrete slabs.

*Friday: A WB lane will close from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for additional concrete slab repair. Note: Use Hwy 66, I-40 and Hwy 52 as alternative routes.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/lane-and-ramp-closures-coming-to-business-this-week

 

Taking the DIXIE out of the Dixie Classic.

City officials say the question is no longer whether to drop the word ‘Dixie’from the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, but what the new name will be.

The ‘public-input session’ (as it will be) will take place on May 7 in the Bolton Home and Garden Building at the WS Fairgrounds. The city is also taking (new) name suggestions through June 3 with an online survey. The ‘new name’ for the Dixie Classic Fair will take effect in 2020.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/dixie-classic-fair-to-get-a-new-name-city-official/article_

 

Prayers Please: 17-year-old Paige Merical, the Wake Forest High School student who was caught in a rip-current in Emerald Isle last week, has been declared brain dead. Paige Merical, along with her friend, Ian Lewis, were caught in a riptide on Emerald Isle on Friday, April 19th, 2019.   Sadly, Ian did not survive.   According to a post on her father’s Facebook page, Paige Merical’s brain was too damaged for her to recover. She is being kept alive so her organs can be donated this weekend.  If you would like to assist the family, a GoFundMe has been established in Paige’s honor. https://www.gofundme.com/jtks52-prayers-for-paige

 

If you’re looking for a gig in your golden years, you might want to check under the Golden Arches.  McDonald’s is teaming up with AARP to hire older workers for its breakfast and lunchtime shifts.  The fast-food giant will post positions on AARP’s online job board as it tries to fill roughly 250,000 jobs over the summer.  Older Americans are the fastest growing segment of the labor pool.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/24/mcdonalds-wants-hire-older-americans-new-partnership-aarp/3543170002/

Get a Big Mac for only 50 cents with the purchase of another Big Mac!

To get this deal, download the McDonald’s app and click on “deals.”

You can use the coupon once each week through April 28!     McDonald’s

https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/product/big-mac.html

 

Secret Code Needed? Pizza Hut is unveiling a code for 50% off all menu priced pizzas following the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft ceremony TONIGHT.

The first overall pick of the NFL Draft will be revealed on TONIGHT (April 25) at 8pm.

Head over to one of Pizza Hut’s social media channels—Twitter, Instagram or Facebook— to find the limited-time code for 50% all menu-priced pizzas.

The code can be used through Saturday, April 27.

https://people.com/food/pizza-hut-nfl-draft-deal-2019-code/

 

National Day of Prayer next Thursday, May 2

“Love one another… just as I have loved you” John 13:34

Check out the 7 prayer areas on the News Blog:  https://nationaldayofprayer.org/

 

 

 

Breaking: Former VP Joe Biden, announcing his bid for president this morning. This will mark Biden’s third run for the White House.  Biden is the second oldest candidate in the race (at age 76).  Bernie Sanders is 77.

https://myfox8.com/2019/04/25/former-vice-president-joe-biden-announces-2020-presidential-campaign/

 

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in double-overtime last night in game 7.  The Hurricanes will now face off against the New York Islanders in the second round of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.  This is the first season the Hurricanes have been in the playoffs since the 2008-09 season.

https://myfox8.com/2019/04/24/carolina-hurricanes-beat-washington-capitals-in-1st-round-of-the-stanley-cup-playoffs/

 

 

Shepherd’s Center hosting their annual used book sale – May 2, 3 and 4th.

Location: Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Admission is free. Parking at Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard.

Thousands of used books and other items will be available.

May 2 and May 3  =  9 a.m. to 9 p.m.   /  May 4  =  8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Proceeds benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults locally.

INFO: 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

https://www.journalnow.com/news/aging-matters-vfw-honor-guard-asking-for-volunteers/article_b84c7bb9-b64c-5878-b02f-e688cd56d027.html

