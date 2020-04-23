Thursday News, April 23, 2020

Reminder: Windshield wipers ON… Headlights ON!

It’s safer and it’s the law!

The WS/FC schools ‘Virtual Career Fair’

Date: This Saturday (April 25) from 10am til 2pm

Register now at https://bit.ly/2K5kXqY

For convenience, the virtual career fair has been broken down into 3 sessions:

Elementary School Positions

Secondary School Positions

Operations and Central Office Positions https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/115588

A safer ‘Zoom’ experience?

Zoom (that cloud-based video conferencing service that allows you to virtually meet with others online) is fine-tuning its video conferencing software and upgrading security features to help prevent zoom-bombing and other privacy intrusions.

A new 5.0 version of its software is rolling out this week.

BTW: Zoom now has about 300 million daily meeting participants.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2020/04/22/coronavirus-crisis-drives-zoom-use-new-upgrade-increase-security/3005558001/

Opening too soon? President Trump “strongly disagrees” with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to move (very) quickly to re-open parts of the state’s economy, but said the final call belongs to the governor.

Kemp is ‘allowing’ nail salons, massage parlors, bowling alleys, gyms and other businesses to open this Friday. Church services can resume this weekend.

Restaurants and movie theaters can open in limited ways starting on Monday.

Trump suggesting that Georgia’s coronavirus case numbers don’t meet the threshold needed to reopen under the White House’s guidelines.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/22/coronairus-trump-disagrees-georgia-gov-brian-kemp-reopening/3008524001/

Merle Fest 2020 (like most all events) was cancelled due to restrictions from COVID19.

But you can relive a ‘LIVE’ rebroadcast of MerleFest 2012 Watson and Cabin stage sets daily through Sunday (April 26). This was Doc Watson’s last year performing.

Grab a lawn chair, gather your friends (at a safe distance), and get ready to relive some great music – online. https://merlefest.org/

Virtual NFL Draft? In accordance with proper social distancing guidelines, representatives of the 32 NFL teams will be quarantined in separate locations to begin the NFL Draft TONIGHT (8pm Eastern) on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the first overall pick…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/04/23/small-business-rescue-plan-severe-weather-nfl-draft-5-things-know-thursday/5163531002/

Thank You Meals! McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics to say thank you for their work during the ongoing pandemic. The meals are available for breakfast, lunch or dinner through May 5.

You must show a work badge or ID or be in uniform. One meal per person per day. https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/mcdonalds-to-give-free-thank-you-meals-to-healthcare-workers-first-responders-from-april-22-to-may-5/

Twenty residents and 12 staff members of Clapp’s Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A resident tested positive at the hospital on Friday, April 17.

The resident had been asymptomatic while at the facility.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/pleasant-garden-nursing-center-residents-staff-coronavirus/32242421

Update: The US House is preparing to vote (sometime today) on the $484 billion dollar aid package passed unanimously by the Senate earlier this week. The bill designates an additional $310 billion towards the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money last week. It also allocates $75 billion in hospital relief and $25 billion for increased coronavirus testing.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/april/house-prepares-to-pass-484-billion-aid-package-talks-underway-for-more-relief-help