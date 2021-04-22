Thursday News, April 22, 2021

INCREASED FIRE DANGER: Please NO outdoor burning today

Traffic ALERT: Forsyth and Guildford counties. School zones will be busier with more Middle and High school students ‘back to in-person learning’ this week.

Earth Day 2021: Worshipping the Creator not the Creation

The founder of Earth Day, Gaylord Nelson, believes, “The fate of the living planet is the most important issue facing mankind.”

A proper and balanced (biblical) perspective on caring for the earth and its inhabitants comes not from merely promoting “environmental awareness” but from following the Biblical framework, i.e. recognizing humans were created by a loving God and given the responsibility to rule over, subdue, and care for the rest of the Creation, once “very good,” but now suffering from the curse of sin.

*From ‘Answers in Genesis’. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://answersingenesis.org/environmental-science/earth-day-a-christian-perspective/

Good News: With stable trends and continued Covid-19 vaccination success, the state expects to lift (most) mandatory restrictions (like social distancing, capacity, and mass gathering restrictions) by June 1. The Governor plans to issue an executive order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-cooper-outlines-timeline-lifting-state%E2%80%99s-covid-19-restrictions

NOTE: It is still important to continue to follow the state’s mask mandate and Covid-19 safety protocol including the Three W’s—wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash hands often.

*Covid-19 Vaccination sites and Testing sites (locally) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nc.gov/covid19

A ‘bigger than life tribute’. (Mt Airy) Work has been completed on a mural in downtown Mount Airy honoring The Easter Brothers. James Easter (the last-surviving member of the bluegrass gospel trio from the Granite city) reflected, “I just wish it could have happened before my two brothers passed away.” The 18-foot by 14-foot mural consumes an outside wall at the ‘rest area’ on North Main Street in downtown Mt Airy.

https://www.mtairynews.com/news/96760/easter-brothers-mural-completed#

Shooting stars? Best chance at catching a glimpse of the Lyrid meteor shower may require waking up before sunrise Friday morning! BTW: There will be multiple meteor showers expected to peak in the days and weeks ahead, according to NASA,

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/lyrid-meteor-shower-2021-peak-april-22-what-time/507

*Drive Thru Empty Bowls Event supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence planned for Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

*Tickets MUST be pre-purchased online by midnight this Friday, April 23.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

How much would you pay for a reusable toothbrush?

“Colgate’s new ‘Keep’ toothbrush has a reusable aluminum handle with a replaceable plastic brush. $10 for the starter kit!

https://www.allure.com/story/colgate-keep-toothbrush-review?fbclid=IwAR1FsBXuw7suToYvdeb-eTVaveWGJ-sJIIT2zlDd-Q_9vIClVnQM1xEHeyI

Grim reality: India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new Covid-19 infections Thursday. A Coronavirus surge in the world’s second-most populous country is ‘stressing’ a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. BTW: The U.S. held the previous one-day record of just over 300,000 covid cases on January 2, 2021, according to Johns Hopkins University.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/india-312000-covid-cases/507-86b1b91f-0337-

“Breakthrough cases”? About 6,000 of 84 million Americans have gotten infected with COVID after being ‘fully vaccinated’. The Good News: The CDC stating that the Covid-19 vaccine has been shown to reduce the severity of Covid symptoms, noting that 30% of fully vaccinated people who tested positive showed no symptoms.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/cdc-6000-covid-breakthough-cases/507-2add4ce0-f2ce-4b99-babb-1b253cb0adb8

UPDATE: The ACA Healthcare Marketplace has ‘extended’ enrollment by an additional 3 months. Now through August 15, 2021.

The change will allow Americans more time to take advantage of benefits granted through the Covid relief law — including increased federal subsidies to reduce premiums.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/23/politics/affordable-care-act-enrollment-august/index.html

Southwest Airlines is celebrating 50 years in the skies!

As a tie-in to their 50th anniversary, Southwest Airlines is offering a limited spring and fall sale with prices starting at $50 each way. These non-refundable, discounted fares can be booked on Southwest’s website up until May 3. Tix must be purchased 21 days prior to the travel date (in that case, if you want travel mid-May, you’ll want book it now).

https://twocents.lifehacker.com/get-50-southwest-fares-for-your-post-vaccination-trave-1846701117?fbclid

FEMA Funeral Compensation. If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible

Update: FEMA is experiencing a high call volume regarding the Funeral Compensation Program which is causing some technical issues. Please keep trying M-F from 9 to 9.

FYI: There is no deadline to apply. Phone: 844-684-6333