Thursday News, April 19, 2018

Thursday News, April 19, 2018

Verne Hill Apr 19, 2018

Seasonal Allergy Alert: Tree pollen rating is ‘Very High” in the Triad today

 

Increased fire danger across central North Carolina today.      Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged

 

UPDATE: Samaritan’s Purse is now on the ground in east Greensboro assisting with disaster relief efforts from Sunday’s tornado.

Volunteers and staff with Samaritan’s Purse are working out of their base – Grace Community Church, at 643 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro.

Also, chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are providing spiritual and emotional care to homeowners and those who need it.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-deploys-to-greensboro-after-tornado/

Volunteers needed:    https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/168

Additional organizations handling Tornado relief efforts in Greensboro…

Ways to help. Details on the News Blog at wbfj,fm

 

“Greensboro Strong”:  Make a donation, get a cool t-shirt

Give a donation of $25 or more, you will receive a “Greensboro Strong” t-shirt.

Officials say 100% of your donation will go directly to areas hit hardest by the tornado.

The Interactive Resource Center, the Greensboro Housing Coalition, and Triad Pawprints are raising money and awareness for relief efforts in Greensboro.

Visit interactiveresourcecenter.org to make a donation get your shirt!

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/04/18/-greensboro-strong–t-shirts-sell-to-help-those-struck-by-tornado

 

Early voting for the May 8th Primary begins TODAY (April 19)

BTW: You can register and vote at the same time during the 17-day Early Voting period.    Check your Voter Registration Info onlinehttps://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

 

Celebration of life service planned for Saturday for former first lady Barbara Bush who died Tuesday at the age of 92.  CNN

 

The Husqvarna ‘AutoMower’? It’s like a Roomba for your grass…

*Robotic mowers offer many advantages.  They are also compact, easy to store and, being emission-free, they’re even good for the planet. Robotic mowers use rechargeable, lithium-ion batteries.  Peace and quiet: most models only emit around 58-75 decibels. The Husqvarna Automower will happily mow in wet weather. They’ll also work in the dark and, being among the quietest of the robotic mowers, can mow at night without disturbing neighbors.   www.husqvarna.com/uk/roboticmowers

 

Free Pastor Brunson: The Trump administration is pressuring Turkey to release an American pastor (Andrew Brunson) accused of espionage or the nation will face “consequences”. Pastor Andrew Brunson, who is a U.S. citizen from Black Mountain, has been living in Turkey for 23 years, running a Presbyterian Christian church with the full knowledge of local Turkish authorities.

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), which is helping to represent Brunson, said Brunson has been held nearly a year and a half without being formally charged.   *Demand Pastor Andrew’s freedom today. https://beheardproject.com/andrew-brunson

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
