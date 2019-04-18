Thursday News, April 18, 2019  

Passion Week Timeline

Today is Maundy Thursday. Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus… * Passion Timeline / News Blog

*Thursday’s events are recorded in all four Gospels:

Matthew 26:17–75, Mark 14:12-72, Luke 22:7-62, and John 13:1-38.

Shocking headline of the morning: “People are Putting Peeps on Pizza”

Job Alert: Chewy Inc., an online pet supply retailer, will open a $55 million dollar fulfillment center in Salisbury. They will need 1,200 employees at full production. Founded in 2011, Chewy is a primary competitor to Amazon when it comes to online pet supply sales. https://www.journalnow.com/business/online-pet-supplier-chewy-to-create-jobs-in-salisbury-fulfillment/article

Breaking: The Department of Justice has released the (redacted) Mueller report this morning. The 400-page document was transmitted to Congress around 10am… https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/18/

In New York City, parents of children who have not been vaccinated against measles have filed a lawsuit seeking to halt an emergency order requiring ‘forced’ vaccinations. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio declaring a public health emergency April 9 for parts of Brooklyn after a measles outbreak. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/18/

Study: Most millennials still need their parents? And their money…

A majority of millennials still depend on Mom and Dad – financially – even into their 30s, according to a new Merrill Lynch/Age Wave survey via USA TODAY.

The report says seven in 10 adults ages 18 to 34 received financial support from their parents in the last year. Almost three in five millennials said they couldn’t afford their lifestyles without the support of their parents. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/18/

Millennials: Born 1981-1996 (22-37 years old)

‘Jeopardy!’ contestant James Holzhauer keeps winning…big.

Holzhauer, a sports gambler by profession, beat the single-game winnings record he set last week by scoring $131,127 on Wednesday’s episode, marking his 10th straight win.

As of Wednesday, the Las Vegas resident has earned $697,787. This puts the 34-year-old behind only Ken Jennings. Jennings earned 74 consecutive wins, which resulted in $2.5 million according to the show’s website.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/tv/2019/04/16/jeopardy-winner-contestant-james-holzhauer-ken-jennings-winnings/3482124002/

Study: Does sugar make kids hyper? Well, maybe.

Based on peer-reviewed evidence, research showing that NO, sugar does not affect behavior or cognitive performance in most children.

Kristi L. King, senior pediatric dietitian at Texas Children’s Hospital basing the latest info on years of research. “Like adults, some children may be more sensitive to blood sugar spikes than others. However, a release of the hormone adrenaline might explain a child’s overly energetic behavior”. https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/18/health/sugar-hyper-myth-food-drayer/index.html

RECALL (reminder) Fresh cut melon products sold in 16 states (including NC) has been linked to a salmonella outbreak. The fresh cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe produced by Caito Foods LLC has been sold under various brands or labels at Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target and Whole Foods. CNN / CDC

Easter Sunday morning…

*Sunrise @ 6:38am with temperatures in the 40s.

https://www.almanac.com/astronomy/sun-rise-and-set/zipcode/27101/2019-04-21

Moravian gravestones are traditionally flat, square and white.

Very white this time of year. But have the stones always been white?

Moravians are meticulous in their record keeping.

*Local Historian Bradford Rauschenberg mulling through early Moravian writings finding some colorful insight on what God’s Acre may have looked like in the early 1800s…

“Elders writing in 1803 Salem …

“In regard to the gravestones, we think that the Brethren and Sisters may choose the type of lettering they prefer, and the color of the paint.”

Paint? What paint? Shades of white paint or maybe colorful pastels?

“Imagine for a second the rows upon rows of gravestones in God’s Acre painted in blues, reds and yellows. A sea of colors spread throughout the rolling green hills of the cemetery; symbolic of dyed eggs in an Easter basket…”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/moravian-tradition-of-cleaning-gravestones-prompts-one-researcher-to-theorize/article_268c832f-1862-5560-84a4-59c46b2d34d7.html

Vlasic Pickle Chips: They aren’t taters; they’re made from actual pickles

Vlasic, the pickle experts, have figured out a way to make a virtually carb- and calorie-free treat: sliced and vacuum-fried pickles. But do they taste good? That remains to be seen, since the chips aren’t in stores yet. The release of the chips has not been yet announced… https://www.southernthing.com/these-new-vlasic-pickle-chips-arent-taters-theyre-made-from-actual-pickles-2634868274.html

Shepherd’s Center to hold annual book sale

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 32nd annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 2 and 3 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Admission is free.

Thousands of used books and other items will be available.

The entrance for parking is through Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults in the local community.

The Shepherd’s Center mission is to support and promote successful aging through direct services, educational, volunteer and support programs for older adults.

For more information, call 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

https://www.journalnow.com/news/aging-matters-vfw-honor-guard-asking-for-volunteers/article_b84c7bb9-b64c-5878-b02f-e688cd56d027.html