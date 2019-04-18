Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, April 18, 2019  

Thursday News, April 18, 2019  

Verne HillApr 18, 2019Comments Off on Thursday News, April 18, 2019  

Like

Passion Week Timeline

Today is Maundy Thursday. Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus…   * Passion Timeline  / News Blog

           *Thursday’s events are recorded in all four Gospels:

                    Matthew 26:17–75, Mark 14:12-72, Luke 22:7-62, and John 13:1-38.

 

Shocking headline of the morning:  “People are Putting Peeps on Pizza” 

 

Job Alert: Chewy Inc., an online pet supply retailer, will open a $55 million dollar fulfillment center in Salisbury. They will need 1,200 employees at full production.  Founded in 2011, Chewy is a primary competitor to Amazon when it comes to online pet supply sales.  https://www.journalnow.com/business/online-pet-supplier-chewy-to-create-jobs-in-salisbury-fulfillment/article

 

Breaking: The Department of Justice has released the (redacted) Mueller report this morning. The 400-page document was transmitted to Congress around 10am…   https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/18/

 

In New York City, parents of children who have not been vaccinated against measles have filed a lawsuit seeking to halt an emergency order requiring ‘forced’ vaccinations.  NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio declaring a public health emergency April 9 for parts of Brooklyn after a measles outbreak. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/18/

 

Study: Most millennials still need their parents? And their money…

A majority of millennials still depend on Mom and Dad – financially –  even into their 30s, according to a new Merrill Lynch/Age Wave survey via USA TODAY.

The report says seven in 10 adults ages 18 to 34 received financial support from their parents in the last year.   Almost three in five millennials said they couldn’t afford their lifestyles without the support of their parents.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/18/

Millennials: Born 1981-1996 (22-37 years old)

 

‘Jeopardy!’ contestant James Holzhauer keeps winning…big.

Holzhauer, a sports gambler by profession, beat the single-game winnings record he set last week by scoring $131,127 on Wednesday’s episode, marking his 10th straight win.

As of Wednesday, the Las Vegas resident has earned $697,787. This puts the 34-year-old behind only Ken Jennings. Jennings earned 74 consecutive wins, which resulted in $2.5 million according to the show’s website.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/tv/2019/04/16/jeopardy-winner-contestant-james-holzhauer-ken-jennings-winnings/3482124002/

 

Study: Does sugar make kids hyper? Well, maybe.

Based on peer-reviewed evidence, research showing that NO, sugar does not affect behavior or cognitive performance in most children.

Kristi L. King, senior pediatric dietitian at Texas Children’s Hospital basing the latest info on years of research. “Like adults, some children may be more sensitive to blood sugar spikes than others. However, a release of the hormone adrenaline might explain a child’s overly energetic behavior”.   https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/18/health/sugar-hyper-myth-food-drayer/index.html

 

RECALL (reminder) Fresh cut melon products sold in 16 states (including NC) has been linked to a salmonella outbreak.  The fresh cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe produced by Caito Foods LLC has been sold under various brands or labels at Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target and Whole Foods.   CNN / CDC

 

Easter Sunday morning…

*Sunrise @ 6:38am with temperatures in the 40s.

https://www.almanac.com/astronomy/sun-rise-and-set/zipcode/27101/2019-04-21

 

 

Moravian gravestones are traditionally flat, square and white.

Very white this time of year. But have the stones always been white?

Moravians are meticulous in their record keeping.

*Local Historian Bradford Rauschenberg mulling through early Moravian writings finding some colorful insight on what God’s Acre may have looked like in the early 1800s…

“Elders writing in 1803 Salem …

 “In regard to the gravestones, we think that the Brethren and Sisters may choose the type of lettering they prefer, and the color of the paint.”

Paint? What paint? Shades of white paint or maybe colorful pastels?

“Imagine for a second the rows upon rows of gravestones in God’s Acre painted in blues, reds and yellows. A sea of colors spread throughout the rolling green hills of the cemetery; symbolic of dyed eggs in an Easter basket…”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/moravian-tradition-of-cleaning-gravestones-prompts-one-researcher-to-theorize/article_268c832f-1862-5560-84a4-59c46b2d34d7.html

 

 

Vlasic Pickle Chips: They aren’t taters; they’re made from actual pickles

Vlasic, the pickle experts, have figured out a way to make a virtually carb- and calorie-free treat: sliced and vacuum-fried pickles.   But do they taste good? That remains to be seen, since the chips aren’t in stores yet. The release of the chips has not been yet announced…  https://www.southernthing.com/these-new-vlasic-pickle-chips-arent-taters-theyre-made-from-actual-pickles-2634868274.html

 

Shepherd’s Center to hold annual book sale

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 32nd annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 2 and 3 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Admission is free.

Thousands of used books and other items will be available.

The entrance for parking is through Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults in the local community.

The Shepherd’s Center mission is to support and promote successful aging through direct services, educational, volunteer and support programs for older adults.

For more information, call 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

https://www.journalnow.com/news/aging-matters-vfw-honor-guard-asking-for-volunteers/article_b84c7bb9-b64c-5878-b02f-e688cd56d027.html

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostS@5: Winston Salem Street School
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline

Verne HillApr 18, 2019

S@5: Winston Salem Street School

Verne HillApr 18, 2019

STUDY: Chocolate helps to ‘slow hearing loss in middle-aged people’?

Verne HillApr 18, 2019

Community Events

Apr
14
Sun
7:00 pm Holy Week Readings @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Holy Week Readings @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – Apr 19 @ 8:30 pm
Nightly interactive readings of Jesus’ journey from Psalm Sunday through His crucifixion. Holy Week Readings include a Psalm Sunday Lovefest at 7:00pm 336.788.2652
Apr
18
Thu
6:00 pm Maundy Thursday Service @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Maundy Thursday Service @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Maundy Thursday worship service that will include scripture, readings, and music presented by the Adult Choir and instrumentalists of Ardmore Baptist Church. 336.725.8767
7:00 pm Maundy Thursday Service @ New Hope Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Maundy Thursday Service @ New Hope Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Apr 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
336.778.1556
7:30 pm “Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
“Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
“Sticks & Stones” is a musical drama about how death is inevitable, it’s how you choose to live that matters Tickets: $25.00 (priority seating)  /  $18.00 (adults) $15.00 (group 10+)  /  $10.00 (children 3-12) http://www.sticksandstones.tv[...]
Apr
19
Fri
7:00 am “Stations of the Cross” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Stations of the Cross” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 19 @ 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
“Stations of the Cross” is an individual, self-guided 30-minute tour with symbols, visuals, scripture, meditation, and prayers for worshipers to use as they meditate on the different scenes from the Passion and death of Christ![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes