Thursday News, April 16, 2020

Facebook Topic: Family Game night during the ‘stay-at-home? What board games have you been playing recently?

Headline of the Morning

Police to residents: Wear ‘proper attire’ while checking your mailbox

In a Facebook post, Taneytown (Maryland) Police are reminding residents to

“please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox.”

Police also stated “You know who you are. This is your final warning.” https://www.wxyz.com/news/coronavirus/police-department-reminds-residents-to-wear-pants-while-checking-mailbox

Breaking News: The Spring Home Furnishings Market in High Point has been cancelled. No Spring market but the Fall market is still on for October (Oct. 17-21).

https://www.highpointmarket.org/covid-19-updates

Where’s my stimulus check? The IRS has a link to help…

The IRS has launching a tool that will provide the status of a payment, including the date it’s scheduled to be deposited or mailed. www.irs.gov/eip

Testing, Tracing and Trends: The Governor outlining a new strategy that the state’s COVID-19 task force will be using while evaluating re-opening North Carolina’s economy. The strategy involves more laboratory testing, aggressive tracing and observing data trends. “The better we can do right now in these two weeks, the more we can stay at home, the more we can flatten this curve, the more we would be able to ease restrictions going into the month of May,” Cooper said on Monday.

The current stay-at-home order, which directs non-essential businesses to shut down, expires April 29. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-covid-19-restrictions-economy-latest/32161560

Ask SAM: Do you watch the Moravian Easter Sunrise on livestream?

More than 7,000 ‘devices’ were connected to the Easter Sunrise service at Old Salem this past Sunday morning, according to numbers provided by Home Moravian Church.

*There were viewers in 43 states across the nation, including Hawaii.

About 70% of unique IP addresses came from North Carolina.

The video of Sunday’s service is now available at Moraviansunrise.org.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-how-many-people-watched-the-moravian-easter-sunrise-livestream/article

First Baptist Church King will be doing another community drive thru meal

Saturday, April 18th from 2:00pm-5:00pm.

We have 1,000 meals to handout for free!

First come, First Serve. All are welcome.

Please share with those in our community in need.

This weekend would have marked the 72nd season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing in Winston-Salem. Track officials suggest that “it’s not realistic to race with no fans in attendance because the purses for Saturday’s races come from ticket sales. While live streaming games or major NASCAR races could work to satisfy sponsors, it wouldn’t work that well at Bowman Gray…” journalnow.com

BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide (and locally) are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April. First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me. Sign up today!!! https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp

Don’t forget: You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

BBB: Tips regarding stimulus payments and potential scams

The US Treasury Department and the IRS will soon begin distributing the “coronavirus stimulus payments” – automatically – with no action required for most people. This ‘good news’ has ramped up SCAMMERS – an increase of scam phone calls, text messages or emails asking for personal information to receive the benefits. BBB: DO NOT give out any personal information to SCAMMERS. For marketplace news and scams related to coronavirus, visit bbb.org/coronavirus.

BBB: Scam Tracker www.bbb.org/scamtracker/

For more information:

See BBB.org/coronavirus for recent scam information and consumer tips.

Check IRS.gov/coronavirus for the most recently updated information.

For every $100 spent at one local business, roughly $68 stays in the community

Local businesses spend more on local labor, buy local products and use the services of local providers. Supporting local business through bbbshoplocal.org

This new BBB website has broken down local businesses into geographical regions and the business listings provide insight on how consumers can still purchase their products, goods and/or services from a safe distance.

Check our our interview with Lechelle Yates (on the News Blog)

Director of Communications for BBB serving Central & Northwest NC