Thursday News, April 15, 2021

Normally, April 15 is ‘Tax Day’. But an extension (if you will) has push ‘tax filing day’ to May 17 this year! https://6abc.com/tax-day-2021-filing-2020-taxes-deadline-irs-pushes-is-april-15/10516258/

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the HIGH range for your Thursday.

*Grass and weed pollen are forecast to remain in the LOW range through Saturday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Bring a blanket for the Bleachers Friday night!

For a complete list of (area) teams playing this Friday night (April 16 at 7:30pm) in Round One of the State High School Football play-offs, check out the News Blog.

Scroll down to the division / conference groupings: https://www.nchsaa.org/sports/football

Update: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations will remain ‘paused’ for at least a week until more is known about a rare vaccine side effect, a federal advisory committee decided Wednesday. Reason: The extremely rare blood clots have been reported in seven of the 7.2 million Americans who have gotten the J&J vaccine.

NOTE: This pause does not affect current vaccination appointments for Pfizer or Moderna shots since they use a different vaccine.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/04/14/covid-vaccines-variants-cdc-fda/7211836002/

Opening schools earlier in the fall? Lawmakers in Raleigh are considering Senate Bill 166 that would open (public) schools on Aug. 10th. BTW: Since the 2005-06 school year, state law has prohibited public school systems from opening ‘before the Monday closest to Aug. 26’. https://journalnow.com/news/local/

Headline of the Morning: “Americans are buying less toilet paper and wipes”

One encouraging sign that the pandemic ‘hoarding’ among consumers has slowed – we are NOT panic buying toilet paper, kitchen towels and wipes. *Sales of toilet paper dropped 32% in the 12 weeks ending April 3 from the same period a year ago (according to market research firm NielsenIQ). Sales of household and cleaning products remain ‘higher’ than they were pre-pandemic. https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/13/business/toilet-paper-wipes-sales-drop/index.html

Construction of Christ the Protector should be complete late 2021…

A new statue of ‘Jesus Christ’ is under construction in southern Brazil and will reach higher than the iconic ‘Christ the Redeemer’ statue that overlooks Rio de Janeiro (also in Brazil). The statue measures more than 118 feet from hand to hand and will contain an internal elevator. Tourists can visit the observation deck near the top of the figure which will stand more than 141 feet tall. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/april/brazils-new-statue-of-jesus-will-surpass-height-of-rios-christ-the-redeemer

Rumor has it. COSTCO IS BRINGING BACK FREE SAMPLES TO THEIR STORES.

Costco pulled their sampling program once the pandemic shut everything down in 2020.

First on the sampling list: breakfast sandwiches, noodle dishes, and meatballs. YUM!

BTW: A plexiglass barrier will be installed at sample stations…

https://kidsactivitiesblog.com/168663/costco-bringing-back-free-samples/?fbclid=

LIVE concert update: FOR KING & COUNTRY is (still) coming to the GREENSBORO COLISEUM. New date: October 28, 2021

Previous tickets will be honored. New date tickets are available now!

Traffic Alert

The Streatery will be in place in downtown Winston-Salem this Saturday (April 17).

A section of Fourth Street from Liberty to Spruce Street will be CLOSED to through traffic (from 5pm to 10pm) . Reason: Restaurants will bring out tables and chairs onto the street for expanded OUTDOOR dining.

Empty Bowls supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

Drive Thru Event planned for Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

Purchase your tickets (by April 23) https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021

“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17

Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and Forsyth Tech will hold a virtual workforce summit and roundtable event this Tuesday, April 20 (9an til noon). Roundtable breakout sessions will include: the impact of COVID-19 on shifting industry and workforce trends; and return-to-work best practices.

Info / register, go to winstonsalem.weblinkconnect.com/events/Virtual-Workforce-Summit-2038/details.

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs

Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department. Details at www.weplay.ws

*Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and rec centers.

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3.

Want to volunteer? Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org

“A Week Away” – Christian Camp Movie

If you love High School Musical, you will appreciate “A Week Away”!

In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends, redemption and a place to belong.

Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison star in this upbeat musical featuring songs Michael W Smith, Amy Grant, Stephen Curtis Chapman and

for KING & COUNTRY. Now streaming on Netfix.

Verne and his family give “A Week Away”

(5) “Camp sing-a-longs” for family friendliness and good clean camp fun.

Focus on the Family: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/week-away-2021/

Video Trailer: https://www.netflix.com/title/81183451