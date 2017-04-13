Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Thursday News, APRIL 13, 2017
verne

Thursday News, APRIL 13, 2017

Verne HillApr 13, 2017Comments Off on Thursday News, APRIL 13, 2017

Like

Passion Week Timeline (THURS)

FYI: Jesus and the Disciples are preparing for Passover in the Upper Room what we now celebrate as the Last Supper. Then, the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus…             Holy Week Timeline on our social media sites!

 

FREE Leaf Compost / Mulch:  The city of Winston-Salem is offering free leaf compost starting this Friday (April 14) and Saturday (April 15) then the next two Saturdays (April 22 + 29) while supplies last. Compost will be loaded on these specific days between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the ‘Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility’ on Northstar Drive, in Rural Hall.  NOTE: On this Friday and Saturday, April 14 –  15, compost will be loaded only into small vehicles.   NOTE: All vehicles must have a tarp or cover. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site.

 

No Greater Love Community ‘Serve’ Event

(FRI) Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro will be serving the community this Good Friday during their FREE gas giveaway!  Church members will fill your tank, wash your windows and check your air pressure for free.

This FREE service is for anyone in need.

Location(s)  (7am) Exxon located at 3602 Wendover Ave East, Greensboro

(9am) Murphy’s Oil located at 2107 Pyramid Village Blvd also in Greensboro

 

PRAYER:  Increased security measures are in place at churches around the world during this Easter weekend. Christian churches are still on edge after last weekend’s Palm Sunday terror attacks on two separate Coptic churches in Egypt. The attacks left at least 44 dead and more than 120 injured.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for both deadly attacks

Christian leaders in Cairo responded by saying…  “(Christian believers) have not responded in anger or by taking up weapons.   They have turned the other cheek… (Believers) have exhibited the spirit of Jesus. They have said we are willing to suffer for Jesus’ sake”.   CBN News  https://goo.gl/JGz5OT

 

Righting a wrong? United Airlines has announced it will no longer ask police to ‘remove passengers’ from ‘full flights’.  The airline will also compensate customers who were on ‘That” flight where a doctor was forcibly removed.

The Department of Transportation is reviewing the events to see if United violated rules on overselling flights.         https://goo.gl/cSF8yg

 

An 8 year old boy is in ‘time out’ after he and his sister took their father’s work van to get a ‘cheeseburger’ last weekend at McDonalds.

The parents were ‘snoozing’ when hunger pains hit the kids.    The 8 year old DROVE through four intersections and over some railroad tracks during the joyride to the Golden Arches.  BTW: The 8-year-old told police he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos.  What can’t you learn on YouTube??  J  https://goo.gl/1W0Ssl

 

In theaters now“The Case For Christ”   Check out the latest movie review based on the best-selling book from Lee Strobel.    https://goo.gl/DzU0vu

 

 

Find these stories and more on the NEWS Blog at wbfj.fm

 

 

 

Traffic + Weather together…

 

 

Reminder: Stay hydrated. Take your allergy meds and don’t forget the sunblock

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today (Maundy Thursday): Mostly sunny.  Breezy…High 77

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy…Low 52

Good FridayPartly sunny…High 77

 

Sneak Peak to your Easter Weekend: Beautiful weather!!!

Saturday: Partly sunny…High 80

Easter SundayMostly sunny…High 83

Mild temps (near 60 degrees) for your early sunrise service

            *Sunrise at 6:46am for Easter Sunday morning

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFREE Leaf Compost
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

cross-66700_960_720

Passion: Holy Week Timeline

Verne HillApr 13, 2017

58ee50e33d452.image

Church offers FREE Gas on Good Friday

Verne HillApr 13, 2017

8_Year_Old_Drives_Little_Sister_To_Get_C_0_7765213_ver1.0_640_360

Mc-Trouble? Young boy drives sister to Golden Arches

Verne HillApr 13, 2017

Community Events

Apr
13
Thu
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 13 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
7:30 pm “The Lost Shepherd” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
“The Lost Shepherd” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 13 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
“The Lost Shepherd” is a live state-of-the-art theatrical production about one shepherd’s quest journey to find the Messiah! Tickets: $25.00 (priority seating)  /  $17.00 (adults)  /  $14.00 (group 10+)  /  $10.00 (children 3-12) http://www.thelostshepherd.tv/ 336.784.0856 Performance dates:[...]
8:00 pm “The Last Supper” @ Theatre Alliance (Winston-Salem)
“The Last Supper” @ Theatre Alliance (Winston-Salem)
Apr 13 @ 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm
“The Last Supper” will be a staged reading of a play about Leonardo da Vinci’s struggle to complete his famous mural. Tickets: $10.00 (per person) 336.723.7777  /  http://www.wstheatrealliance.org  
Apr
14
Fri
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 14 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
6:00 am “Stations of the Cross” @ Christ Community Church (Pfafftown)
“Stations of the Cross” @ Christ Community Church (Pfafftown)
Apr 14 @ 6:00 am – 8:00 pm
“Stations of the Cross” in the gardens sunrise to sunset with private meditation 336.924.1479

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes