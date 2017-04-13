Thursday News, APRIL 13, 2017

Passion Week Timeline (THURS)

FYI: Jesus and the Disciples are preparing for Passover in the Upper Room what we now celebrate as the Last Supper. Then, the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus… Holy Week Timeline on our social media sites!

FREE Leaf Compost / Mulch: The city of Winston-Salem is offering free leaf compost starting this Friday (April 14) and Saturday (April 15) then the next two Saturdays (April 22 + 29) while supplies last. Compost will be loaded on these specific days between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the ‘Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility’ on Northstar Drive, in Rural Hall. NOTE: On this Friday and Saturday, April 14 – 15, compost will be loaded only into small vehicles. NOTE: All vehicles must have a tarp or cover. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site.

No Greater Love Community ‘Serve’ Event

(FRI) Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro will be serving the community this Good Friday during their FREE gas giveaway! Church members will fill your tank, wash your windows and check your air pressure for free.

This FREE service is for anyone in need.

Location(s) (7am) Exxon located at 3602 Wendover Ave East, Greensboro

(9am) Murphy’s Oil located at 2107 Pyramid Village Blvd also in Greensboro

PRAYER: Increased security measures are in place at churches around the world during this Easter weekend. Christian churches are still on edge after last weekend’s Palm Sunday terror attacks on two separate Coptic churches in Egypt. The attacks left at least 44 dead and more than 120 injured.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for both deadly attacks

Christian leaders in Cairo responded by saying… “(Christian believers) have not responded in anger or by taking up weapons. They have turned the other cheek… (Believers) have exhibited the spirit of Jesus. They have said we are willing to suffer for Jesus’ sake”. CBN News https://goo.gl/JGz5OT

Righting a wrong? United Airlines has announced it will no longer ask police to ‘remove passengers’ from ‘full flights’. The airline will also compensate customers who were on ‘That” flight where a doctor was forcibly removed.

The Department of Transportation is reviewing the events to see if United violated rules on overselling flights. https://goo.gl/cSF8yg

An 8 year old boy is in ‘time out’ after he and his sister took their father’s work van to get a ‘cheeseburger’ last weekend at McDonalds.

The parents were ‘snoozing’ when hunger pains hit the kids. The 8 year old DROVE through four intersections and over some railroad tracks during the joyride to the Golden Arches. BTW: The 8-year-old told police he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos. What can’t you learn on YouTube?? J https://goo.gl/1W0Ssl

In theaters now: “The Case For Christ” Check out the latest movie review based on the best-selling book from Lee Strobel. https://goo.gl/DzU0vu

Reminder: Stay hydrated. Take your allergy meds and don’t forget the sunblock

Y our WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today (Maundy Thursday): Mostly sunny. Breezy…High 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy…Low 52

Good Friday: Partly sunny…High 77

Sneak Peak to your Easter Weekend: Beautiful weather!!!

Saturday: Partly sunny…High 80

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny…High 83

Mild temps (near 60 degrees) for your early sunrise service

*Sunrise at 6:46am for Easter Sunday morning