Thursday News, April 12, 2018

Nearly 1 in 3 taxpayers will wait until April – many waiting until the very last minute to file their tax returns. We get a few more days to get the job done. Tuesday, April 17 is your deadline.

Winston-Salem Homeless man died of natural causes. An autopsy showed that Bill Bloxham, a local homeless man, died from complications of heart disease last October and not from the injuries he suffered when he was severely beaten by five teenagers in January 2017. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

The Long Branch Trail officially opened along the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter Wednesday morning. The Long Branch Trail is a 1.7-mile paved trail for walkers, bikers and runners, and runs along the inactive Norfolk and Western Railway line through the center of the Innovation Quarter. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local

*The trail starts at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, leads south along an old rail line through the Innovation Quarter, then runs alongside Research Parkway and on south past Rams Drive and the bridge over Salem Creek. There, a connecting path links the Long Branch Trail to the existing Salem Creek Greenway.

High Point city leaders breaking ground on a new multi-use stadium on Wednesday. The stadium – which will be called “BB&T Point Stadium” – will have 3,800 fixed seats with the flexibility to also host concerts, soccer and football games. Construction on “BB&T Point Stadium” should be completed next May 2019… http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/

Home opener for the Winston-Salem Dash TONIGHT at BB+T Ball Park.

First pitch at 7pm… www.wsdash.com

Blame it on the bed? The next time the Chicago Cubs are in Cincinnati, first baseman Anthony Rizzo may hit the floor at the team hotel instead of the bed. The 28 year old was placed on the 10-day disabled list with back tightness. http://www.espn.com/mlb/story/

Voter registration deadline for the May 8 primary is this Friday, April 13.

NOTE: You can register and vote at the same time during the 17-day

early voting period – which begins April 19.

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Forsyth Tech: Open House this Saturday (April 14) from 9am to noon

Registration requested. Mention WBFJ: https://goo.gl/jc2n6f

Contact Eddie Waddell at 336.734.7326 or ewaddell@forsythtech.edu

“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration

This Sunday evening, April 15, 2018 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Location: Asheboro High School Sponsored by the Thank You Jesus Mission

An exciting evening of music, worship and testimonies to celebrate

what Jesus has done through the Thank You Jesus Movement!

Bring an unchurched friend! FREE Event, Open to the Public

BTW: Lucas Hunt (teen from Asheboro) creator of those yellow ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs will be featured on Sunday @ 5 w/ Verne

The “Wheel of Fortune” Wheel-mobile will be in Raleigh this weekend.

(SAT) Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh + (SUN) Durham’s Streets at Southpoint

Auditions at both sites are from 1-5 p.m. https://is.gd/OMa7eR

“Wheel of Fortune” is the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting of a Winston-Salem State University football player on the campus of Wake Forest University back in January. The 21 year old was arrested on Wednesday at a home in Charlotte.http://www.journalnow.com/news/

Roughly a third of American eighth-graders are proficient in reading and math along with about 40% of fourth-graders, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The results, the first since the test was changed from paper to tablet computers… USA Today

Authorities are looking for clues following that Algerian military plane crash that killed at least 257 people. The plane went down soon after takeoff in a field 20 miles from the capital, Algiers. CNN

Tips for Happiness: Happiness turns out to be a worthwhile pursuit.

Happier people are physically healthier, have stronger immune systems, are more creative and productive at work, have more friends, make more money and are more likely to get married, a review of more than 200 studies found. They even live longer than their ‘half empty’ peers.

*50% of our happiness is genetic.

*Surprisingly, a tiny 10% of happiness depends on life circumstances, such as income, education, health or marital status.

*So, what about the other 40%? We can manipulate 40% of our happiness level by consciously adopting the behaviors of happy people.

Here are the top 10 scientifically proven ways to increase well-being:

-Once a week, write down five things you are grateful for, in all aspects of your life.

-Practice optimistic thinking: Notice what’s right instead of what’s wrong and give yourself the benefit of the doubt.

-Nurturing relationships and proactively schedule time with family and friends.

-Commit to meaningful goals that are personally rewarding (instead of focusing on gaining the approval of others).

-Develop coping strategies to navigate setbacks.

-Learn to forgive.

-Spend time on “flow” experiences—those activities in which you are so absorbed that time seems to disappear, whether it’s sports, music, reading, writing, etc.

-Learn to meditate.

-Participate in a religious service at least once a week.

-Be physically active every day. https://www.lightworkers.com/10-scientifically-proven-ways-to-be-happier/

At the end of the day, happiness is a choice. And it takes discipline.

That’s the conclusion of “The How of Happiness,” written by Sonja Lyubomirsky, a psychology professor at the University of California, Riverside.