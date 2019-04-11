Thursday News, April 11, 2019  

Home opener for the Winston-Salem Dash this evening at BB&T Ballpark. First Pitch at 7pm. https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2019-04

Today is National PET Day – Dogs are part of the American family (more than any other pet) according to the American Pet Products Association. Americans also have a lot of ‘freshwater’ pets. There are an estimated 142 million freshwater fish swimming around our homes followed by the patter of dogs and cats

Pet Tidy: In recent years, the KonMari method of decluttering has taken the world by storm. Using the steps suggested by Marie Kondo, the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, you are able to sort through your possessions and evaluate which items you actually need. Check out 4 practical tips in decluttering, to bring ‘joy’ to your pets, and their stuff on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://freshpet.com/blog/marie-kondo-declutter-pets-space/

Spring Blizzard: A blast of winter weather with warnings in 12 mid-western states

*Hundreds of flights have been cancelled or delayed over the past 24 hours

*Blizzard Delay? The Braves VS the Rockies Major League Games was rescheduled til August because of the threat of winter weather. :O

Once again, Brexit is delayed. This time, it’s being put off until Halloween, after the European Union agreed to give the United Kingdom until October 31 to figure out how it will leave the trading bloc. https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/11/us/five-things-april-11-trnd/index.html

What is The Compassion Experience? This FREE event features an interactive journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries like the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda and the Dominican Republic. In over 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, visitors will step inside homes, markets and schools — without getting on a plane. Each child’s story starts in poverty but ends in hope.

Location: Union Baptist Church (WS) today – Sunday (April 11-14, 2019) Times at wbfj.fm

https://cts.compassion.com/events/1226?fbclid=IwAR29L0_j84muvupByqI3Nm7wqdRFDa647VLIupiT6R352wbBlSTZhLTROjg

Lots of damage to Mr. Barbecue – a Winton-Salem landmark restaurant at the corner of Peter’s Creek and Link Road – on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to save the building. The owner hopes to re-open ‘soon’. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fire-damages-landmark-mr-barbecue-restaurant-on-peters-creek-parkway/article_98cd4fca-d84f-5473-8cc2-862551f3f39f.html#1

Headline of the morning:

“Woman crashes car after spotting spider in driver’s area”

The story: According to police in Green County, NY, a woman was driving when she noticed there was a spider in her car. Panicked, she crashed the vehicle, injuring her leg. Police posting about the incident, “PLEASE, try to pull over to a safe place…if confronted by a spider”. Easier said than done?????

https://myfox8.com/2019/04/10/police-woman-crashes-car-after-spotting-spider-in-drivers-area/

April 15th is looming…

AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist locally in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive…

*Thursdays and Fridays Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

No appointments. Counselors will be available -first come, first served basis.

For more information: aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.

One medical school with two sites: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center hopes to establish a 4-year medical school in Charlotte in conjunction with Atrium Health.

Medical students will have their choice to be in Charlotte or Winston-Salem under the ‘Wake Forest Baptist School of Medicine’ umbrella. Once the deal is complete, the new campus should be open by 2022.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-atrium-health-join-to-create-second-medical/article_db4b9632-e3df-5faa-bcca-0cf153276e90.html

A suspect has been arrested in the fires that destroyed three historically black churches in Louisiana. The suspect is a 21-year-old man from St. Landry Parish.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/11/us/five-things-april-11-trnd/index.html

Prayers: 17 people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after that deadly gas explosion in downtown Durham on Wednesday. Six people were critically wounded. Four other buildings were damaged in the explosion, officials said. -WRDU

Strawberry Shortcake turns 40… How it all began.

The iconic redheaded doll was invented by Muriel Fahrion, an artist who now lives and works in Tulsa. She came up with the character, familiarly known as Strawberry, back in 1979 when she was working as an illustrator for American Greetings,

Fahrion kept her day job making greeting cards while working with a small team of people on the Strawberry Shortcake project on a budget of around $1,000. When the characters were fully fleshed out, Fahrion reportedly gave the drawings to her older sister, Susan Trentel, who took the images and turned them into the first Strawberry Shortcake doll.

Bernie Loomis, a toy developer and marketing genius, loved ‘Strawberry’ and come 1979, Strawberry Shortcake rag dolls were rolling off assembly lines, the first major brand designed explicitly for licensing.

The doll was a hit and little girls across the South started clamoring for more Strawberry Shortcake, Custard the Cat, Huckleberry Pie, Blueberry Muffin, Raspberry Tart, and everyone else who lived in Strawberryland.

BTW: The Strawberry Shortcake brand grossed $100 million during her first year in existence. Happy 40th… https://www.southernliving.com/news/strawberry-shortcake-character