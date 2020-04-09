Thursday News, April 09, 2020

Maundy Thursday: Passion Week Timeline

Jesus and the disciples will celebrate the Passover in the Upper Room (what will become Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus… Recorded in Matthew 26:17–75, Mark 14:12-72, Luke 22:7-62, and John 13:1-38.

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.” Luke 22:19-20

Have you gotten your stimulus checks yet? Millions of taxpayers could begin receiving the much-awaited stimulus cash by direct deposit as early as today (April 9).

The first group — an estimated 50 to 60 million Americans — would include people who have already given their bank account information to the IRS. The group also would include Social Security beneficiaries who filed federal tax returns that included direct deposit information. https://www.dispatch.com/news/20200408/americans-could-start-receiving-stimulus-checks-on-april-9

(Upcoming) restrictions for grocery stores and other retailers statewide?

Gov Cooper hinted yesterday that he ‘probably’ would issue an executive order later today – setting new social-distancing requirements for grocery stores and other retailers across the state to further limit the spread of COVID-19. The new (upcoming) restrictions are “aimed at protecting both customers and employees…”

Cooper did not suggest a complete ban on in-store shopping, saying, “I know people have to go out to get groceries and other essential items.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cooper-expects-to-issue-new-shopping-rules-in-n-c/article

‘Thank You’?!? BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide (and locally) are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April. BP said the gas discount is a way to support the workers fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me, and can redeem the discount using the code until April 30. Other companies are offering services to those on the front lines…

Uber offering 10 million free rides for people in need which includes first responders, and Lyft offering free scooter trips to healthcare workers and first responders.

https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp

Our biggest need is food. That’s the word from Sunnyside Ministry in Winston-Salem

Requests for food from the community have increased by 130%. Meanwhile, the local vendors we usually purchase food from – are having a hard time filling our orders.

Food donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8am – 4pm.

*NOTE: Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving people in parts of Southern Forsyth and Northern Davidson counties.

An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Durham after police there said a 2-year-old child has been abducted… https://myfox8.com/news/amber-alert-issued-for-abducted-2-year-old-boy-from-durham/

Check out the new federal ‘guidelines’ for when people (essential critical workers) can return to work after being exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus – new info on the News Blog. https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/08/830310903/white-house-announces-new-guidance-for-how-critical-employees-can-return-to-work

Old Salem has begun baking bread, again, to help feed the community.

Pastry chef Chad Smith with the Old Salem Winkler Bakery Annex expects to bake about 50 loaves of bread a day to give to Second Harvest Food Bank. Old Salem also is converting its existing garden plots into Victory Gardens to produce more vegetables this year for Second Harvest. BTW: Old Salem Museum remains closed to the public.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/old-salem-is-baking-bread-again-only-now-its-for-a-food-bank/

Sweet Hour of Prayer

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has called for a non-denominational ‘hour of prayer’ and inspiration at 10 a.m. this Friday morning. All religious leaders in the city and county are asked to participate by organizing prayer services with their own congregations.

Details on the city's YouTube channel.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mayor-allen-joines-to-hold-online-interfaith-hour-of-prayer-for-winston-salem-on-friday/

You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

Also, the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

CDC: Help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice ‘social distancing’, limit travel and only buy what you need!

TEXT: COVIDNC to 898-211 to receive general info + updates about COVID-19

Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

Featured this morning between 8am and 9am…

Will marriage be the next victim of COVID-19?

Stay-at-Home: All this time together as couples (and add in the kids) should be a Blessing, right? But, with forced time together, couples can and will experience added stress, anger, eruptions and conflict – more than ever before.

Understanding the challenges and opportunities for marriages during this COVID-19 pandemic. Strengthening marriages one couple at a time!

https://communio.org/blog/2020/04/03/exclusive-webinar-for-pastors-marriage-in-the-covid-crisis/

https://datenight.communio.org/virtual-date-night/