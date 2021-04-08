Thursday News, April 08, 2021

National Public Health Week (thru April 11). Shout out to area healthcare workers on our Facebook page / wbfj.

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021

“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17

FYI: This year’s ‘mid-day prayer gathering’ in Greensboro will be in-person (outside). Location: Governmental Plaza, downtown Greensboro off South Greene Street (11:50am-1:20pm) on Thursday, May 6th

Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org

UPDATE: Guilford County Schools will bring back more students for in-person learning – five days a week – beginning on Monday, April 19. The change will impact middle and high school students currently attending school on a hybrid schedule. The district will keep the mask mandates. Other Covid protocols will remain in place for students, employees, and other adults.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/more-guilford-county-schools-students-to-learn-in-person-five-days-a-week/83

Kenneth Cecil spent 108 days in the hospital (including 18 days on a ventilator).

Mr Cecil – a COVID-19 patient – got to go home on Wednesday. Praise!!!!!!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/video/news/local/triad-coronavirus-covid-covid19-19-patient-forsyth-medical-center-going-returns-back-home-after-108-100-days-in-hospital/83-7061680b-f826-4c57-bbef-84aba6489c29

Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have surpassed the 1,000-daily count for the first time in three weeks (according to the NC Depart of Health and Human Services on Wednesday). Please remember the 3Ws…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-covid-19-hospitalizations-surpass-1-000-for-first-time-in-three-weeks/

COVID-19 vaccines are now available in NC to everyone ages 16 and older.

Depending on where you get your vaccine, you may need to make an appointment.

More info on the News Blog! Find out the answers in our frequently asked questions about who can get a COVID-19 vaccine. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

Reality: There is a Rental Car shortage. About a year ago rental car companies reduced their fleets due to low demand and car makers cut production. Now, demand is back up. Tips for handling an overbooking from Clark Howard on the News Blog

https://clark.com/travel/car-rental-shortage/?utm_source=Clark.com

The “Ciener Botanical Garden“ in Kernersville is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of April! These will be lots of events including guided tours as well as 30,000 tulips in full bloom. Volunteers are needed.

For more info: www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call (336) 996-7888

Target is doing their ‘car seat trade-in event’ now through April 17.

Drop-off boxes for your unwanted car seats are located near Guest Services.

All Target stores are participating. Damaged or expired seats also are eligible.

You will get a 20% discount for recycling your old car seat to use on a new one.

*More than 1.1 million car seats have been recycled since 2016.

https://corporate.target.com/corporate-responsibility/planet/sustainable-products/car-seat-trade-in

Empty Bowls Drive Thru Event

…supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

Purchase your tickets (before April 23) for the April 28 event! https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

Randolph Childress is stepping down as an assistant coach with the Deacs men’s basketball program. Childress will now work with the Athletics Director and university leadership on projects to benefit Wake Forest.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/randolph-childress-steps-down-as-assistant-coach-at-wake-forest/article

Molly Martens Corbett and her father Thomas Martens are now out on bond awaiting a new trial. The two were convicted of killing Molly’s husband, Jason Corbett, in 2017.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/molly-and-tom-martens-appear-in-davidson-county-court-wednesday/83-106a3742-5515-4205-b3a8-8127ebe0e006

So, what have you been doing during 2020? Many people have been mastering ‘hobbies’ thanks to a year of ‘staying-at-home’ during the pandemic.

*6 in 10 Americans say they have “leveled up” in one of their hobbies since March 2020.

*The survey of 2,000 adults found that 60% improved their skills in one or more of their hobbies since the start of the COVID-19 quarantines last March, and that 56% expect to be an “expert” by the time life returns to normal.

40% think it’s “very” or “extremely likely” that they’ll be able to make money from their hobby once quarantine is over.

$165 dollars was the average amount spent on their hobbies in 2020.

TOP TEN MOST IMPROVED HOBBIES

Doing something active (golf, running, yoga) – 35%

Preparing food (baking, cooking) – 34%

Making art (drawing, painting, sketching) – 34%

Fiber arts (knitting, embroidery, sewing) – 28%

Playing an instrument – 28%

Speaking a language – 28%

Scrapbooking or papercraft – 23%

Model or miniature building – 21%

Photography, videography, or editing – 17%

Sculpture or pottery – 17%

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/with-time-to-pursue-new-hobbies-6-in-10-have-leveled-up-and-40-think-theyll-make-money-from-it/?fbclid=