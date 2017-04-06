Thursday News, APRIL 06, 2017

Wind Advisory for the Triad
High Wind Warning for the Northern Mountains. *Rain and snow showers likely tonight thru Friday afternoon
Distracted Driving: Sobering Facts
97% of teens agree that texting while driving is dangerous, yet 43% do it anyway
Teens have the reaction time of a 70-year-old when distracted while driving?
19% of drivers of all ages admit to surfing the web while driving
FACT: 5 seconds is the minimal amount of attention that a driver who texts takes away from the road. If traveling at 55 mph, this equals driving the length of a football field WITHOUT looking at the road. *More facts on the News Blog
“Meals on Wheels” degree? This fall, Guilford Technical Community College will offer a ‘mobile catering and food truck management diploma’.
Goal: Learn how to safely produce food on a food truck and how to be safe when going down the road on a food truck. The GTCC Green Machine food truck as its called doesn’t operate as a business because the food isn’t sold. Instead, the GTCC food truck is used as a mobile learning lab. *This is the first program of its kind in the state. INFO: (336) 334-4822. https://goo.gl/SVmmnh
Hats off to Chick-fil-A in Atlanta. They’re offering free breakfast for carpoolers in the Atlanta area thru April 14. Why? To encourage drivers to carpool after a major fire caused part of I-85 to collapse in the city last week.
Chick-fil-A is also surprising MARTA riders with random free food. https://goo.gl/QJyH0o
Good Deed: President Trump has donated his salary from his first quarter in the White House to the National Park Service. A check for $78,333.32 was handed over to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. http://politi.co/2o3zFVC
Forsyth Tech hosting an Open House this Saturday (April 8)
At the Main campus from 9am to noon. Lots of info available.
Details at www.forsythtech.edu Phone: (336) 734-7326
Celebrating ‘Passion Week’ with your family http://bit.ly/2ndpI3M
- Watch ‘The Ten Commandments’, the original movie, to prepare your family on the weekend before Passover
2. Place a stuffed lamb on your table as a reminder that Jesus is “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world”
3. Hang a red ribbon across your front door frame — on Passover evening.
4. Prepare a simple Seder meal and act out the first Passover with your children.NOTE: The Hill family continues to celebrate the Upper Room event on the Thursday before Easter (at least sometime during Passion week) by serving bread and grape juice while listening to a recorded scripture reading of the Last supper!
Find these stories and more on the NEWS Blog at wbfj.fm
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Celebrate ‘Passion Week’ with your family - April 7, 2017
- EVENT: The 5th annual Burke Street Food Truck Festival (April 8) - April 7, 2017
- SUN@5:Be Known For Something - April 7, 2017