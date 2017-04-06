Search
Home Blog Thursday News, APRIL 06, 2017
Thursday News, APRIL 06, 2017

Verne HillApr 06, 2017Comments Off on Thursday News, APRIL 06, 2017

Wind Advisory for the Triad

 High Wind Warning for the Northern Mountains. *Rain and snow showers likely tonight thru Friday afternoon

 

Distracted Driving: Sobering Facts

97% of teens agree that texting while driving is dangerous, yet 43% do it anyway

Teens have the reaction time of a 70-year-old when distracted while driving?

19% of drivers of all ages admit to surfing the web while driving

FACT: 5 seconds is the minimal amount of attention that a driver who texts takes away from the road. If traveling at 55 mph, this equals driving the length of a football field WITHOUT looking at the road. *More facts on the News Blog

 

“Meals on Wheels” degree?  This fall, Guilford Technical Community College will offer a ‘mobile catering and food truck management diploma’.

Goal: Learn how to safely produce food on a food truck and how to be safe when going down the road on a food truck.  The GTCC Green Machine food truck as its called doesn’t operate as a business because the food isn’t sold. Instead, the GTCC food truck is used as a mobile learning lab. *This is the first program of its kind in the state. INFO: (336) 334-4822.   https://goo.gl/SVmmnh

 

Hats off to Chick-fil-A in Atlanta. They’re offering free breakfast for carpoolers in the Atlanta area thru April 14.  Why? To encourage drivers to carpool after a major fire caused part of I-85 to collapse in the city last week.

Chick-fil-A is also surprising MARTA riders with random free food. https://goo.gl/QJyH0o

 

Good Deed: President Trump has donated his salary from his first quarter in the White House to the National Park Service. A check for $78,333.32 was handed over to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.   http://politi.co/2o3zFVC

 

Forsyth Tech hosting an Open House this Saturday (April 8)

At the Main campus from 9am to noon.  Lots of info available.

Details at www.forsythtech.edu   Phone:  (336) 734-7326

 

Celebrating ‘Passion Week’ with your family  http://bit.ly/2ndpI3M

  1. Watch ‘The Ten Commandments’, the original movie, to prepare your family on the weekend before Passover
    2. Place a stuffed lamb on your table as a reminder that Jesus is “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world”
    3. Hang a red ribbon across your front door frame — on Passover evening.
    4. Prepare a simple Seder meal and act out the first Passover with your children.NOTE: The Hill family continues to celebrate the Upper Room event on the Thursday before Easter (at least sometime during Passion week) by serving bread and grape juice while listening to a recorded scripture reading of the Last supper!
    Find these stories and more on the NEWS Blog at wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostDistracted Driving: Sobering Facts
