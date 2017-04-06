Thursday News, APRIL 06, 2017

Wind Advisory for the Triad

High Wind Warning for the Northern Mountains. *Rain and snow showers likely tonight thru Friday afternoon

Distracted Driving: Sobering Facts

97% of teens agree that texting while driving is dangerous, yet 43% do it anyway

Teens have the reaction time of a 70-year-old when distracted while driving?

19% of drivers of all ages admit to surfing the web while driving

FACT: 5 seconds is the minimal amount of attention that a driver who texts takes away from the road. If traveling at 55 mph, this equals driving the length of a football field WITHOUT looking at the road. *More facts on the News Blog

“Meals on Wheels” degree? This fall, Guilford Technical Community College will offer a ‘mobile catering and food truck management diploma’.

Goal: Learn how to safely produce food on a food truck and how to be safe when going down the road on a food truck. The GTCC Green Machine food truck as its called doesn’t operate as a business because the food isn’t sold. Instead, the GTCC food truck is used as a mobile learning lab. *This is the first program of its kind in the state. INFO: (336) 334-4822. https://goo.gl/SVmmnh

Hats off to Chick-fil-A in Atlanta. They’re offering free breakfast for carpoolers in the Atlanta area thru April 14. Why? To encourage drivers to carpool after a major fire caused part of I-85 to collapse in the city last week.

Chick-fil-A is also surprising MARTA riders with random free food. https://goo.gl/QJyH0o

Good Deed: President Trump has donated his salary from his first quarter in the White House to the National Park Service. A check for $78,333.32 was handed over to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. http://politi.co/2o3zFVC

Forsyth Tech hosting an Open House this Saturday (April 8)

At the Main campus from 9am to noon. Lots of info available.

Details at www.forsythtech.edu Phone: (336) 734-7326

Celebrating ‘Passion Week’ with your family http://bit.ly/2ndpI3M