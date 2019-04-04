Thursday News, April 04, 2019  

Thursday is National Burrito Day

According to Grubhub, bean burritos were the favorite kind of burrito and also the #1food of 2018 based on orders placed on the mobile food-ordering and delivery service.

After launching Mayochup – a mayonnaise and ketchup combo – in 2018 and Mayomust and Mayocue (a mixture of mayonnaise and mustard and mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, respectively) earlier this year, Heinz has Kranch – a combination of Ketchup and Ranch. https://www.usmagazine.com/food/news/heinzs-new-kranch-sauce-combines-ketchup-and-ranch/

Update: The crew of the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed shortly after takeoff last month performed all of the procedures recommended by Boeing when the plane started to nose dive but could not save it, that’s according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the Ethiopian government.The report was based on data from the recorders of the Boeing 737 Max 8. Boeing declined to comment pending its review of the report.

House Democrats have formally requested President Trump’s tax returns from the IRS as part of a new investigation. The request likely will launch a prolonged court battle. The request is the first such demand for a sitting president’s tax information in 45 years, according to the Associated Press. Source: USAToday

Reality App State women’s basketball team beat North Texas (76-59) last night in Boone to win the WBI Championship. Check out how the APP State team envisioned themselves cutting down the nets as victors – a year ago on the News Blog wbfj.fm. https://appstatesports.com/news

Your ‘medical debt’ has been forgiven?

Revolution Church in Annapolis, Maryland has wiped out nearly $2 million dollars in medical debt impacting about 900 individuals and families across 14 counties in Maryland – thanks to a generous donation.

Letters were sent out on Monday to many across the state of Maryland telling them that their medical debts have been eliminated — some debts as large as $100,000 and some as small as $200.

According to lead Pastor Kenny Camacho, they were inspired by the success that a Texas church had last year when it raised enough funds to erase medical debt for over 4,000 families.

In January, the Revolution Annapolis made a $15,000 donation to RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys medical debt for pennies on the dollar through the collection system and forgives the debt in a way that those in debt incur no costs.

While the initial goal was to eliminate the debt for people in Annapolis, the $15,000 was enough to eliminate all the medical debt for sale in Annapolis and 14 Maryland counties.

“At the end, we were able to raise $15,000 and they were able to use that to buy just shy of $1.9 million in 14 counties spreading out from Annapolis in Eastern, Maryland.”

Pastor Kenny stressed that the gift of medical forgiveness comes with no strings attached. He doesn’t want recipients to feel that they owe anything.

We think this is a practical and tangible way that we can help people — regardless of whether they are part of a church or not — experience forgiveness that impacts their lives in a meaningful way,” he explained. “We hope that is kind of the taste of the larger message that we would like to communicate to people about what it means to have debt forgiven.”

Revolution Church, a mobile church of about 170 members who meet in an elementary school, now aims to build a coalition of local churches and nonprofits that work together to tackle the “debt ladder” and purchase and forgive debt earlier in the collections process.

*Last year, Covenant Church based in Carrollton, Texas, donated over $100,000 to RIP Medical Debt to pay off over $10 million in debt impacting over 4,229 families in the area.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/church-pays-off-2-million-medical-debt-900-maryland-families.html