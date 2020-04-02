Thursday News, April 02, 2020

It’s National Burrito day. Some carry out deals: https://www.usatoday.com/…/coronavirus-national…/5109874002/

Free burritos for healthcare workers next week?

Chipotle is sending free burrito boxes to healthcare facilities to thank “healthcare heroes” during World Health Worker Week, which is April 6-10. For a chance to get 25 free burritos delivered through DoorDash to their office or hospital, healthcare workers can register through TODAY (April 2) at www.chip.tl/healthcareheroes

You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

Also, the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

New this morning: Staggering numbers: A record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as the coronavirus continued to take a huge toll on the economy and workers. The historic numbers, a reliable gauge of layoffs and furloughs, could mark just the initial wave of US workers without jobs. SOURCE: USA Today

Please stay home and help ‘reduce the Covid-19 curve’.

Locally, Forsyth and Davidson counties have seen ‘double-digit’ increases of coronavirus cases. Forsyth County saw a one-day 35% increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday.

Update: Winston-Salem officials announcing sweeping cutbacks in city services to protect city workers. Starting Monday, the city of Winston-Salem will stop giving parking tickets and collecting yard waste because of the coronavirus pandemic. The City Manager pointed out that essential city services would continue including police and fire protection, residential trash, rec center feeding sites, landfills, water and sewer service. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local

Update: Blue Cross / Blue Shield of NC is waiving member cost-sharing — including deductibles, co-payments and coinsurance — for treatments related to COVID-19 through June 1st. The member must be diagnosed with the virus to be eligible for the waiving of the cost sharing.

UPDATE: Costco to limit the number of customers permitted in stores

Starting this Friday (April 3), Costco will allow no more than two people with each membership card to enter any of its locations. This temporary change is for shopper safety and the safety of their employees. Most locations will be closing at 6:30pm.

*Senior shopping from 8 to 9 a.m. (Tue – Thurs) for members

CDC: Help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice ‘social distancing’, limit travel and only buy what you need!

*TEXT – COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

Sheetz is offer FREE kids meals (to those in need) over the next 2 weeks.

The daily kids meals include a free turkey sandwich, chips and drink, while supplies last.

(The program will be re-evaluated based on community need.)

Story time with Dolly Pardon

Starting TONIGHT (April 02) at 7pm, Dolly Parton will be reading bedtime stories in a new YouTube series from her “Imagination Library.”

“Goodnight With Dolly” is scheduled to run (once a week) for 10 weeks and will feature stories including, “The Little Engine That Could,” “Llama Llama Red Pajama” and Parton’s own “Coat of Many Colors.”

BTW: Parton has always had a passion for reading. In 1995, she created the gift-giving program, Imagination Library, which mails free books to children around the world.

Here are the top trending “how to” US searches on Google over the past week

#1. How to cut men’s hair at home

2. How to make face mask from fabric

3. How to make sanitizer wipes at home

4. How to make Rice Krispie treats

5. How to solve Rubik’s cube

“How to make toilet paper” search, spiked +1,000% in the past week in the U.S.

Too much? North Carolina’s attorney general (Josh Stein) said his office has received ‘dozens’ of price gouging complaints so far during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency declaration on March 10 triggered the state’s price gouging law, which basically states “charging too much in times of crisis”.

Nearly half of the price gouging complaints have to do with ‘grocery items ’including hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

North Carolina’s price gouging law applies to all levels of the supply chain from the manufacturer to the distributor to the retailer. Info: 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.

Download the Blood Donor mobile app today…

Find local blood drives and donation centers quickly and easily

Convenient, easy appointment scheduling (no walk-ins TFN)

Complete your RapidPass to reduce wait times at donation sites!

*Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

Daily hours: 8am – 7pm. Weekend hours: 10:30am – 3pm

