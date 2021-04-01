Thursday News, April 01, 2021

The Thursday before Easter is known as Maundy Thursday. It is derived from the Latin word for “command.” This refers to the ‘commandment’ from Jesus to his disciples to “Love one another as I have loved you.” Jesus shared the Last Supper with his 12 apostles, prior to his crucifixion. Jesus washed the feet of the disciples before the Passover meal, demonstrating the importance of serving others…

Passion Week Timeline for Maundy Thursday

Jesus and the Disciples are preparing + celebrating Passover in the Upper Room.

What we now call the Last Supper. Then, prayer at the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus referenced in all 4 Gospels….

*Thursday’s events are recorded in Matthew 26:17–75, Mark 14:12-72, Luke 22:7-62, and John 13:1-38.

Reflective Verse. “And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.” Luke 22:19-20

“History of Easter” This new documentary from the Bible Museum narrated by Matthew West will be shown on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) this Thursday and Saturday (April 1 + April 3). “History of Easter” was filmed in Israel and Italy. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/march/museum-of-the-bible-honors-easter-with-new-documentary-exhibits-family-friendly-activities

Headline of the Morning

“The average person now spends 93% of their time indoors” The average American teen now spends almost 8 hours a day ‘staring at a screen’! Good News: Studies show that even a 90-minute walk (outside) in nature helps decrease symptoms of depression. Studies show that even 4 hours in nature improves mood, confidence, and pro-social behavior. When you can, get outside. https://www.wildernesstrek.org/

It’s national Burrito Day. Several restaurants are participating including Chipotle, Moe’s, Qdoba, and Taco Bell.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/restaurants/2021/04/01/national-burrito-day-deals-2021-free-food-save-chipotle-game/7045862002/

New: CHURCH MEMBERSHIP HITS ALL-TIME LOW?

A Gallup poll released this week finds that fewer than half of all Americans are affiliated with a church, a synagogue, or a mosque.

What was a 73% majority in 1937 has shrunk to 47% today—an all-time low for church affiliation in the US in more than 80 years.

https://www.amazingfacts.org/news-and-features/af-blog/article/id/25707/t/u-s–church-membership-below-50-percent-for-first-time/fbclid/

50 years ago. On Wednesday March 31, 1971, a time capsule was buried in Kernersville as a highlight of the Kernersville Bicentennial Celebration.

Update: The time capsule was scheduled to be opened this past Wednesday (Mar 31). Due to the unexpected nature of the pandemic the opening of the time capsule has been rescheduled to later in 2021. Local media

On a brighter note. The “Ciener Botanical Garden“ in Kernersville is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of April! These will be lots of events including guided tours as well as 30,000 tulips in full bloom.

www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call (336) 996-7888

Need a pothole filled? No Foolin’…

NC-DOT is committed to repairing potholes on state-maintained roads –within two business days – when they are reported using the online pothole reporting system.

For other issues about state-maintained roads, call 1-877-DOT-4YOU (1-800-368-4368).

https://www.ncdot.gov/travel-maps/traffic-travel/potholes/Pages/default.aspx

Additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available across the Triad.

Find Local Vaccine Providers near you (by zip code) https://myspot.nc.gov/

SOURCE: COVID19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

New: The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer (BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine) confirms its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose. This is the first look at how long protection for a coronavirus vaccine lasts. While six months is a modest target, it’s longer than the 90 days of protection (previously) offered to date.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/pfizer-vaccine-protection-lasts-at-least-6-months-fully-effective-against-variant/article

Pray for our nation. A child was among four people killed in a shooting at an office building (30 miles southeast of Los Angeles) on Wednesday.

A fifth victim and the gunman are in critically condition, police said.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/04/01/orange-shooting-california-four-dead-child-office-building-updates/4833178001/