Thursday News

Verne Hill

WBFJ NEWS – Thursday, December 31, 2020
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says North Carolina may move into Phase 1b in early January.  Phase 1b will be divided into three groups so that people may be vaccinated as supplies become available.

The First Group in Phase 1b will include anyone 75 years old and older, regardless of health status or living situation.

Phase 1b Group 2 will include Health Care Workers and Frontline Essential Workers, ages 50 and older.

Finally, Phase 1b Group 3 will include Health Care Workers and Frontline Essential Workers of ANY Age.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/nc-expected-to-enter-next-step-of-vaccination-plan-in-early-january-beginning-with-anyone-75-years-old-or-older/

 

Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday extended North Carolina’s evictions moratorium through the end of January.  Research shows that eviction moratoriums help prevent the spread of COVID-19.  Governor Cooper said, “Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices. This Order will help them stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus.”  https://myfox8.com/news/gov-roy-cooper-extends-state-evictions-moratorium/

 

The North Carolina Zoo announced on Wednesday there is a revised face-covering policy for guests beginning on January 1, 2021, and until further notice.  All guests and Members, ages 5 and up, must wear face coverings during their entire visit to the Zoo – and, Continue to practice a safe distance of at least 6 feet from other groups and staff. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina-zoo-revises-face-covering-policy/

 

 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled Pet Food products which led to at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that ate the recalled product.
The recalled lots of food, produced by SPORTMIX, contain “potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin” which is a toxin produced by Mold grown on corn and other grains.

https://myfox8.com/news/pet-food-recalled-after-at-least-28-dogs-die-8-sick-in-us/

 

Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom, “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19. She was 82.

https://myfox8.com/news/gilligans-island-star-dawn-wells-dies-covid-19-cited/

 

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Chance of Rain … High 50

Tonight: Rain and Fog … Low 42

Friday: (New Year’s Day) Rain and Patchy Fog … High 43

Next Full Day of Sunshine — Monday

Previous PostMinistry Of The Month
WBFJ Your Family Station

