Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News

Thursday News

Verne HillMar 07, 2019Comments Off on Thursday News

Like

Merge lanes were short, and you were always worried someone was going to merge into you, so I think it’s just going to be a much better driving experience, and it’s going to be a Safer experience for Everybody,” said one NCDOT Board Member, who was part of a Group of Board Members getting a up-close look at the Business 40 project for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Originally expected to take up to Two Years to complete, it was also said that with enough Dry Weather, the project Could Possibly be completed in 2020.

https://myfox8.com/2019/03/06/ncdot-board-members-tour-business-40-project/

 

An announcement was made Wednesday that up to 390 Family Dollar Stores will be closing this year. But, it should have a modest effect in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. Dollar Tree, which spent $8.5 billion to buy Family Dollar in July 2015, said it plans to convert an additional 200 Family Dollar stores to the Dollar Tree format, and it’s likely the 14 counties in the Triad will experience store rebranding, given the sizable local presence.
https://www.journalnow.com/business/up-to-family-dollar-stores-could-close-it-isn-t/article_c052f00b-d9c7-5f32-b9b7-653ace506072.html

 

Longtime Host of Gameshow – JEOPARDY – Alex Trebek – announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In a special video message, Trebek said – “I’m going to fight this, AND I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your Prayers also, I plan to Beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to Host “JEOPARDY!” for three more years! So help me keep the faith, and we’ll win.”

https://myfox8.com/2019/03/06/alex-trebek-diagnosed-with-stage-4-pancreatic-cancer/

 

Get Your Bowl and Your Spoon Ready, for Today, March 7th, is National Cereal Day. Since the end of the 19th century, cereal has become America’s most popular breakfast food. Now, not only is cereal eaten for breakfast, it has become a popular bedtime snack, and some people even have a bowl for an evening meal.  Cereal is also used in many cake, cookie and bar recipes. The most popular one, of course, is Rice Crispy Bar Treats. https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-cereal-day-march-7/

 

It’s Lonely at the Top. That’s what the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, discovered when the only other store in the world — located in Australia — announced it was closing. The Oregon location has been open for more than 20 years, offering customers the newest movie releases, but General Manager, Sandi Harding says the classic older titles are the store’s “bread and butter – and, Now, earning the title of the last one on the planet is Not hurting us!” Harding said that it will probably be Good for business, and attract more nostalgia-seeking visitors. “We’re proud to still be open,” Harding said. https://myfox8.com/2019/03/06/theres-now-only-one-blockbuster-left-on-the-planet/

 
Your WBFJ Weather Forecast
Today: Mostly Cloudy… High 49
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy… Low 33
Friday: Rain Likely…High 42
Saturday & Sunday: Chance of Showers Both Days…
Friday…High 53 Saturday…High 68

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday News

Verne HillMar 06, 2019

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMar 06, 2019

S@5: March 10, 2019

Verne HillMar 06, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Mar
8
Fri
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
Mar 8 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.770.1621 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
all-day Children’s Consignment Sale @ Pleasant Union United Methodist Church (Liberty)
Children’s Consignment Sale @ Pleasant Union United Methodist Church (Liberty)
Mar 8 all-day
Sale hours: Thursday @ 5:30-8:30pm Friday @ 7:30am – 8:00pm Saturday @ (8-2) Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.685.4093
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes