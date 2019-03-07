Merge lanes were short, and you were always worried someone was going to merge into you, so I think it’s just going to be a much better driving experience, and it’s going to be a Safer experience for Everybody,” said one NCDOT Board Member, who was part of a Group of Board Members getting a up-close look at the Business 40 project for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Originally expected to take up to Two Years to complete, it was also said that with enough Dry Weather, the project Could Possibly be completed in 2020.

https://myfox8.com/2019/03/06/ncdot-board-members-tour-business-40-project/

An announcement was made Wednesday that up to 390 Family Dollar Stores will be closing this year. But, it should have a modest effect in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. Dollar Tree, which spent $8.5 billion to buy Family Dollar in July 2015, said it plans to convert an additional 200 Family Dollar stores to the Dollar Tree format, and it’s likely the 14 counties in the Triad will experience store rebranding, given the sizable local presence.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/up-to-family-dollar-stores-could-close-it-isn-t/article_c052f00b-d9c7-5f32-b9b7-653ace506072.html

Longtime Host of Gameshow – JEOPARDY – Alex Trebek – announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In a special video message, Trebek said – “I’m going to fight this, AND I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your Prayers also, I plan to Beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to Host “JEOPARDY!” for three more years! So help me keep the faith, and we’ll win.”

https://myfox8.com/2019/03/06/alex-trebek-diagnosed-with-stage-4-pancreatic-cancer/

Get Your Bowl and Your Spoon Ready, for Today, March 7th, is National Cereal Day. Since the end of the 19th century, cereal has become America’s most popular breakfast food. Now, not only is cereal eaten for breakfast, it has become a popular bedtime snack, and some people even have a bowl for an evening meal. Cereal is also used in many cake, cookie and bar recipes. The most popular one, of course, is Rice Crispy Bar Treats. https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-cereal-day-march-7/

It’s Lonely at the Top. That’s what the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, discovered when the only other store in the world — located in Australia — announced it was closing. The Oregon location has been open for more than 20 years, offering customers the newest movie releases, but General Manager, Sandi Harding says the classic older titles are the store’s “bread and butter – and, Now, earning the title of the last one on the planet is Not hurting us!” Harding said that it will probably be Good for business, and attract more nostalgia-seeking visitors. “We’re proud to still be open,” Harding said. https://myfox8.com/2019/03/06/theres-now-only-one-blockbuster-left-on-the-planet/